Michigan DNR to debut free snowmobiling weekend this winter
Snowmobilers will have the opportunity to enjoy a free weekend of trail riding this winter thanks to the debut of the Michigan Department of Natural Resources’ free snowmobiling weekend in February. The free snowmobiling weekend, scheduled for Feb. 11-12, allows snowmobilers to operate their machines without obtaining a snowmobile...
Winter storm coming? Potential for heavy snow in parts of Michigan
There’s growing confidence among National Weather Service forecasts that a storm system on track to roll through the Great Lakes area later this week could bring some heavy snow for some areas of Northern Michigan. This is great news for winter enthusiasts who have been disappointed to see our snowpack melt away over the last few weeks. But not-so-great news for those of us happy to be giving our shovels and snowblowers a rest.
Freezing rain, ice accumulation possible Monday in parts of Michigan
Freezing rain is possible Monday afternoon and evening in parts of Michigan. Areas in the center of the state and in northern Lower Michigan have the highest chances of seeing freezing rain and ice accumulations. These icy conditions could range from a glaze of ice on sidewalks and roads to up to a tenth of an inch of ice, according to the National Weather Service.
abc12.com
Michigan transportation officials want electric vehicles to pay for roads
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - A newly formed coalition of Michigan infrastructure organizations wants to make sure electric vehicle owners pay their fair share for driving on roadways. A significant amount of Michigan's road construction budget comes from excise taxes on gasoline sales. However, electric vehicles do not use gasoline, so...
Looking To Ice Fish? Here’s Some Michigan Locations With Safe Ice
The 2022/2023 ice fishing season has not had a great start in West Michigan because there's almost no safe ice. Here are some locations further north with safe ice. I sure thought back in November when parts of West Michigan got hit with the first good amount of snow and cold I would be on the hard water before Christmas. Well, mother nature has had other plans for those of us in West Michigan who like to ice fish.
Michigan Diner Gets National Praise and is Named ‘Best’
Burgers, fries, milkshakes, breakfast - is there anything better than a classic American diner? And we've got a lot to choose from here in Michigan!. Where's your favorite place to go for yummy comfort food?. Immediately I think of the 76th St. Truck Stop Diner in Byron Center! Their menu...
themanchestermirror.com
Lakes Michigan and Huron join list of lakes with PFAS-tainted smelt
Decrease Font Size Increase Font Size Text Size Print This Page Send by Email. More than a decade after state regulators issued their first “do not eat” advisory for PFAS-tainted fish, the list of affected Michigan waterways keeps growing. Michigan health officials this week urged people to limit...
WNEM
Statewide leaders demanding action on electric vehicle road funding shortage in Michigan
LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) - Leaders from the newly formed Coalition on Electric Vehicles and Transportation Revenue are demanding action from the state, after a new report completed by Anderson Economic Group. According to a release sent to TV5, the report shows that from 2019-2021, Michigan roads did not receive $50...
lansingcitypulse.com
With growing backlash to wind energy, Michigan turns to solar power
Michigan residents can expect to see more solar energy parks soon. Experts hope solar parks will spark less resistance than 600-foot wind turbines. The state and its utility companies are scrambling to increase renewable energy sources. When what was then the tallest wind turbine in the U.S. was erected on...
nomadlawyer.org
15 Best Cities to Live in Michigan
Cities to Live in Michigan: With picturesque views, thousands of miles of shoreline, wooded landscapes, more than 11,000 lakes, and many parks, Michigan lays claim to astounding natural beauty. Living in the state, you won’t find it hard to have an active lifestyle and all the modern amenities you need.
tripsavvy.com
The Top 5 National Parks in Michigan
With its abundance of national parks, lakeshores and scenic trails, Michigan didn’t earn its tourism moniker “Pure Michigan” without merit. Blessed with forests, lakes, beaches and more, the state’s national parks provide year-round outdoor recreation, whether it’s kayaking in July or cross-country skiing in January. It’s also bordered by all but one of the Great Lakes (Lake Ontario), which means beaches galore.
These 2 Famous Michigan Cities Are Older Than The USA
A handful of cities around the United States are older than the country itself. Two of those cities are internationally famous, right here in Michigan. Michigan's Upper Peninsula is home to a handful of really old cities. Including St. Ignace established and Mackinac Island, each established in 1671 and Marquette in 1675.
Bed bugs are biting rampant in 4 Michigan cities more so than most in the U.S.
Not letting the bed bugs bite is a lot more difficult in four Michigan cities, which are all ranked in the top 50 in the entire country for the small, oval, brownish insects. Orkin is out with its 2023 bed bugs cities list and for a third consecutive year, Chicago, New York City and Philadelphia rank in the top three spots.
Michigan witness says incoming fireball stopped and hovered before shooting back up
A Michigan witness at Flint reported watching and photographing a fireball-shaped object that stopped and hovered and reversed direction at 5:30 p.m. on November 20, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Five Types of Items That Michigan Goodwill Stores Won’t Accept
Goodwill stores in Michigan will not accept these items as donations, just FYI. Whether you're moving, cleaning, or just trying to reclaim some space, Goodwill stores in Michigan are always looking for donations to fill their shelves. However, not all donations can or will be accepted. See what you cannot donate to Goodwill below.
Who Remembers the Asylum That Used to Be in Michigan’s U.P.?
It's funny how you accidentally learn about the history of your current state of residence. As part of a New Year's resolution, I'm attempting to read more books. I started with one written by a Michigan author: The Wicked Sister by Karen Dionne. The story is fictional but starts off...
Bag Secured In Michigan: Home to Over 124,000 Millionaires
According to recent data, there are over 124,000 millionaire households in the state of Michigan. This represents a significant increase from previous years, as the number of millionaire households in the state has been steadily rising over the past decade.
Soo Locks is closing for the winter, which big freighter will be the last one through?
SAULT STE. MARIE, MI - For Great Lakes ship watchers, the annual maritime guessing game of which freighter will be the last one through the Soo Locks is reaching its fever pitch this weekend. The Soo Locks is scheduled to close just before midnight on Sunday for its regular winter...
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Great Lakes perch from Bergers Family Restaurant
FRANKENLUST TWP, MI — Bergers Family Restaurant, located on Westside Saginaw Road in Bay County, is known near and far for its fried perch and other Great Lakes fish dinners. Bruce Berger, fourth-generation owner, said fish dinners, especially the fried Great Lakes perch, are what Bergers customers love best.
Powerball results for 01/16/23; did anyone win the $416 million jackpot?
LANSING, MI – The Powerball jackpot continues to climb as there was no winner of the $416 million grand prize for the drawing held on Monday, Jan. 16. That means the drawing on Wednesday, Jan. 18 will be worth $439 million with a cash option of $237.3 million. The...
