ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sault Ste. Marie, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Saginaw News

Winter storm coming? Potential for heavy snow in parts of Michigan

There’s growing confidence among National Weather Service forecasts that a storm system on track to roll through the Great Lakes area later this week could bring some heavy snow for some areas of Northern Michigan. This is great news for winter enthusiasts who have been disappointed to see our snowpack melt away over the last few weeks. But not-so-great news for those of us happy to be giving our shovels and snowblowers a rest.
MICHIGAN STATE
abc12.com

Michigan transportation officials want electric vehicles to pay for roads

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - A newly formed coalition of Michigan infrastructure organizations wants to make sure electric vehicle owners pay their fair share for driving on roadways. A significant amount of Michigan's road construction budget comes from excise taxes on gasoline sales. However, electric vehicles do not use gasoline, so...
MICHIGAN STATE
100.5 The River

Looking To Ice Fish? Here’s Some Michigan Locations With Safe Ice

The 2022/2023 ice fishing season has not had a great start in West Michigan because there's almost no safe ice. Here are some locations further north with safe ice. I sure thought back in November when parts of West Michigan got hit with the first good amount of snow and cold I would be on the hard water before Christmas. Well, mother nature has had other plans for those of us in West Michigan who like to ice fish.
MICHIGAN STATE
themanchestermirror.com

Lakes Michigan and Huron join list of lakes with PFAS-tainted smelt

Decrease Font Size Increase Font Size Text Size Print This Page Send by Email. More than a decade after state regulators issued their first “do not eat” advisory for PFAS-tainted fish, the list of affected Michigan waterways keeps growing. Michigan health officials this week urged people to limit...
MICHIGAN STATE
lansingcitypulse.com

With growing backlash to wind energy, Michigan turns to solar power

Michigan residents can expect to see more solar energy parks soon. Experts hope solar parks will spark less resistance than 600-foot wind turbines. The state and its utility companies are scrambling to increase renewable energy sources. When what was then the tallest wind turbine in the U.S. was erected on...
MICHIGAN STATE
nomadlawyer.org

15 Best Cities to Live in Michigan

Cities to Live in Michigan: With picturesque views, thousands of miles of shoreline, wooded landscapes, more than 11,000 lakes, and many parks, Michigan lays claim to astounding natural beauty. Living in the state, you won’t find it hard to have an active lifestyle and all the modern amenities you need.
MICHIGAN STATE
tripsavvy.com

The Top 5 National Parks in Michigan

With its abundance of national parks, lakeshores and scenic trails, Michigan didn’t earn its tourism moniker “Pure Michigan” without merit. Blessed with forests, lakes, beaches and more, the state’s national parks provide year-round outdoor recreation, whether it’s kayaking in July or cross-country skiing in January. It’s also bordered by all but one of the Great Lakes (Lake Ontario), which means beaches galore.
MICHIGAN STATE
Banana 101.5

These 2 Famous Michigan Cities Are Older Than The USA

A handful of cities around the United States are older than the country itself. Two of those cities are internationally famous, right here in Michigan. Michigan's Upper Peninsula is home to a handful of really old cities. Including St. Ignace established and Mackinac Island, each established in 1671 and Marquette in 1675.
MICHIGAN STATE
US 103.1

Five Types of Items That Michigan Goodwill Stores Won’t Accept

Goodwill stores in Michigan will not accept these items as donations, just FYI. Whether you're moving, cleaning, or just trying to reclaim some space, Goodwill stores in Michigan are always looking for donations to fill their shelves. However, not all donations can or will be accepted. See what you cannot donate to Goodwill below.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Saginaw News

The Saginaw News

Saginaw, MI
24K+
Followers
23K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

The Saginaw News & MLive https://www.mlive.com/saginaw.

 https://www.mlive.com/saginaw-bay-city/

Comments / 0

Community Policy