Maxwelton Ruritans welcome RMC Lewisburg to area

MAXWELTON (WVDN) – The Maxwelton Ruritan Club will celebrate its 70 th anniversary in 2023, and the club plans to do a community service each month to commemorate the event.

January began with welcoming Rainelle Medical Center’s (RMC) Lewisburg Pediatrics and Family Health Center to the community. RMC Lewisburg Pediatrics and Family Health provides medical services to children and adults. Maxwelton Ruritan member Bob Hefner presented a donation of toys to the new facility.

The Maxwelton Ruritan Club was chartered on Oct. 29, 1953, and has been serving the community for 70 years. Each month the club is planning something special for the community and will end with a celebration like no other on Oct. 21, 2023, at the Henning Church of God.

Most know that they have been serving ice cream at the State Fair of West Virginia for over 35 years. They are all volunteers and the proceeds from the sales of the ice cream stay in the community. The club provides scholarships each year to deserving seniors at Greenbrier East High School. The club gives yearly donations to the Family Refuge Center, CASA, Penny Pitch, Shop with A Cop and other local agencies. They also give to the local fire departments and contribute to GEHS HOSA program.

Over the last three years, the club has purchased six fire hydrants and paid for the installation on Vago Road. Their goal is to install 12 hydrants or more in the area. Living in a rural area without fire hydrants can cause delays in controlling house fires and increasing possibility of loss of life. The club hopes that the hydrants will never get used, but they will be in place if needed.

The club participates in the Adopt a Highway program twice a year along Rt. 219. Members also maintain the flower bed at the post office in Maxwelton and donate items each month to the Northern Greenbrier Food Pantry. They give Rudy Bears to local agencies to help comfort children in need.

Their next meeting will be on Jan. 26 at 6:30 p.m. at the Henning Church of God. The guest speaker will be from the Greenbrier Historical Society and will tell the group about the history of the Maxwelton area. They would love to have you join them.

The club is always looking for new members to help with community endeavors. If you are interested in becoming a member or learning more about Ruritan, visit their Facebook page or email ldbowman84@hotmail.com.

