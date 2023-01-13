ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Column: New Year’s Resolutions

By Public Service Commission Chairman Charlotte Lane
 4 days ago
Now that 2022 is in our rearview mirror, it’s time to focus on the days that lie ahead.  I have some suggestions for a few resolutions that can help you make 2023 a better year.

Almost everyone resolves to save more money in the New Year.  Considering all the news about inflation, cutting expenses is a smart strategy.  If you save money on your utility bills, you will have more money for other expenses.  Cutting your energy bill can be as easy as turning off the lights when you leave a room or as serious as installing a smart thermostat and setting it to adjust to your daily schedule.  And you can save more than you think by powering down your electronics.  Unplug idle chargers and don’t leave games or TVs in standby mode when they aren’t in use.

Lower your water bill by fixing any household leaks and only washing full loads of dishes and laundry.  If you need new appliances this year, be sure to invest in energy and water conserving models.  You can find more water and energy saving tips on the PSC website at www.psc.state.wv.us .

Keeping yourself and your loved ones safe is an even more important resolution.  Promise yourself to never start your engine without fastening your seatbelt because seatbelts save lives.  It goes without saying that you should never drive while under the influence of alcohol or drugs, but you should also avoid distracted driving, especially when you are driving around big trucks or near railroad tracks.  Tractor trailers have limited ability to maneuver and giant blind spots.  If you can’t see the truck’s mirrors, the driver cannot see you.  And it goes without saying – never try to beat an oncoming train.  The consequences are literally life and death.

On a final note, pledge to avoid scammers. If they are on the phone, hang up. If they are on your computer, delete them. If they come to your door, lock them out and call the police. These people are criminals, and they only mean you harm.

Everyone here at the Public Service Commission joins me in wishing you a safe and happy New Year.

Related
Lootpress

WV House Income Tax Bill Read for First Time

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – House Bill 2526 was on first reading today. The committee substitute of House Bill 2526 provides for a gradual reduction in income tax rates. The bill also reduces the rate of tax on composite returns and the rate of withholding tax on nonresident income and the sale of real estate. The bill also reduces the rate of withholding on gambling winnings. If passed, the reduction would be retroactively applied to rates beginning January 1, 2023, with additional reductions on January 1, 2024 and January 1, 2025. The bill also requires all deposits of the surplus revenues into a personal income tax reserve fund.
Daily Athenaeum

House eyes quick passage of Gov. Justice’s personal income tax cut

Gov. Jim Justice’s personal income tax plan, as laid out at the State of the State address last week, is already hitting the House floor. House Bill 2526 was introduced following Wednesday’s address by Speaker Roger Hanshaw and Minority Leader Doug Skaff at the request of Justice. Justice...
publicnewsservice.org

WV Teachers Lambast Governor’s Proposed Tax Cuts

West Virginia's teachers' union warns that new proposed tax cuts will further shrink school budgets and drive more educators out of the profession. A crippling number of vacancies are straining school operations, and the number of non-certified teachers that have left their jobs has doubled since 2018, according to the state's Department of Education.
AOL Corp

West Virginia SNAP: When Food Stamps Are Scheduled in January 2023

Formerly known as food stamps, SNAP supplements the food budgets of low-income households nationwide and is administered by the WV Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) in the state of West Virginia. Benefits are distributed monthly to Mountain State Cards, the state’s version of the EBT card. Recipients can also look forward to another hefty cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) in January 2023, boosting benefits by 12.5%.
WVNS

West Virginia Attorney General blasts Biden’s final ruling on ‘stabilizing braces’

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey blasted The Biden Administration’s release of a final rule governing “Stabilizing Braces.” The final rule said that when manufacturers, dealers and individuals use stabilizing braces to convert pistols into rifles with a barrel of less than 16 inches—commonly referred to as short-barreled rifles—they must comply with […]
Metro News

WV BOE welcomes new school safety and security administrator

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia has selected a chief state school safety officer in an effort to increase security at all 55 county school districts. Ron Arthur was introduced to the state Board of Education last week. He was officially named last month as the School Safety and Security Administrator for the new state Division of Protective Services, School Safety and Security Division within the state Department of Homeland Security.
wvpublic.org

DHHR Launches Hiring Events To Fill Positions Throughout W.Va.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources announced this week that it plans to host in-person and virtual hiring events throughout the month of January. Open positions are available for nurses, office assistants, program specialists, lab scientists, child protective service workers, and others. Last month, newly appointed DHHR...
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia has cheapest vehicle maintenance costs

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — According to WalletHub’s 2023 Best and Worst States to Drive In study, West Virginia has the lowest vehicle maintenance cost. For vehicle maintenance costs, West Virginia beats out Mississippi, South Dakota, Montana and Wyoming for the cheapest. The study says that West Virginia is number 25 on the list of best […]
West Virginia Daily News has been serving communities in southeastern West Virginia since 1852.

