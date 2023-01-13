Read full article on original website
thecomeback.com
Joe Burrow reacts to terrible Bengals news
The Cincinnati Bengals may have beaten the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night, but it wasn’t always pretty, particularly on the offensive line after several injuries to a unit the team worked hard to improve during the offseason. But following the win, star quarterback Joe Burrow still sounds confident. Heading...
3 Vikings most to blame for NFL Wild Card Round loss vs. Giants
It seems like we all knew the 2022 Minnesota Vikings magic would run out at some point. The team produced a 13-4 regular season record, but getting there took a 61-yard field goal in the first Vikings-Giants game, the biggest comeback in NFL history, and 11 one-score games. That’s why it is not a shock that in the Vikings Wild Card matchup with the Giants, the luck finally ran out. The Giants won the game 31-24 (another one-score game), and as the Vikings head to the offseason to regroup for 2023, we’ll look at Vikings players like Erick Kendricks, Danielle Hunter, and Kirk Cousins, who were most to blame for this loss.
The Vikings Have Daunting Marching Orders
The San Francisco 49ers eviscerated the Seattle Seahawks 41-23 on Saturday afternoon, turning on the jets in the second half
Why Minnesota Vikings will win the 2023 Super Bowl
In the 2023 NFL Playoffs, the Minnesota Vikings are the third seed in the NFC. They are hoping for a deep run to the Super Bowl this year. This is especially after they won the NFC North and proved a lot of doubters wrong this season. Here we look at why they will win the 2023 Super Bowl.
Tom Brady, Russell Wilson and Ciara Among Top Donors to Damar Hamlin's Foundation
A GoFundMe set up by the 24-year-old Buffalo Bills player, who collapsed on the field Monday night, is up to more than $7 million, with $10,000 donations from stars like Brady and Wilson Damar Hamlin is still making a difference, even while intubated in a hospital. As of Thursday afternoon, a GoFundMe campaign set up by Hamlin to raise funds for a community toy drive has surpassed the $7.25 million mark thanks to over 224,000 donations from fans and supporters, including stars like Tom Brady and Ciara and...
Three Takeaways From Monti Ossenfort's First Day as Cardinals GM
The Arizona Cardinals introduced their new general manager in Monti Ossenfort on Tuesday.
Wild stat from Vikings’ loss to Giants goes viral
The Minnesota Vikings on Sunday made history in their 31-24 loss to the New York Giants, but don’t expect them to brag about it. The Vikings had success moving the ball against the Giants, particularly in the passing game. Kirk Cousins went 31/39 for 273 yards, 2 touchdowns and no interceptions. He also was not... The post Wild stat from Vikings’ loss to Giants goes viral appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NFL Fans Are Shocked at the New York Giants Injury Report Entering the Playoffs
Some teams are able to pull it together before the playoffs. But the New York Giants are on another level with the latest injury report. On Sunday, the Giants are going to have to take on the Minnesota Vikings. It’ll be a tough NFL Wild Card battle. The New...
Skol (Face) Plant—Vikings’ Magical Season Fizzles at the Finish
Vikings Territory Breakdown: In 1998, Vikings placekicker Gary Anderson didnt miss a field all seasonuntil the playoffs. And now in
Kevin O'Connell's response when asked about Ed Donatell's future
Ed Donatell's defense didn't come through on the big stage.
Year 1 of the O’Connell Era Had a Painful Reality
The numbers, pundits, theories, and efficiency metrics were correct: the 2022 Minnesota Vikings were an average team disguised — somehow
The 2022 Vikings Season Ends with Defensive Collapse
The 2022 season ends the only way possible for the Vikings. Anyone who has watched this team play football all
Aaron Rodgers addresses his playing future in Tuesday’s podcast appearance
Now that Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers failed to make the playoffs for the first time since the
Tom Brady favored to land with AFC team in NFL free agency
Seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady is coming off his worst ever loss in the playoffs as his Tampa Bay
4 offseason moves Seattle Seahawks should make in 2023 after Wild Card loss
The Seattle Seahawks wildly exceeded expectations in 2022. A team that many projected to be one of the worst in
Icarus, Aaron Rodgers, & Kwesi Adofo-Mensah Walk Into a Bar
How are these jokes supposed to work? Three connected figures head into an establishment that sells adult beverages and some
Yardbarker
Vikings Sign Six To Futures Deals
Futures deals are essentially camp invites that will give players the opportunity to compete for roster spots during offseason workouts and training camp. Proehl, 24, wound up going undrafted out of East Carolina back in 2021. He later signed a rookie contract with the Vikings. Proehl was waived last year...
Arizona Cardinals hire Monti Ossenfort as general manager
Steve Keim stepped down after 10 years operating as the Arizona Cardinals’ general manager near the end of the season.
