Michael Andretti’s NASCAR Welcome Will Be Much Warmer Than the Formula 1 Hostility Coming His Way
Formula 1 owners are resisting Michael Andretti's bid to start an 11th team in the sport. The post Michael Andretti’s NASCAR Welcome Will Be Much Warmer Than the Formula 1 Hostility Coming His Way appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Jack Hewitt knocks Kyle Larson for boycotting Chili Bowl
Kyle Larson and Christopher Bell elected to skip the 2023 Chili Bowl Nationals. Last night, the 2023 Chili Bowl Nationals came to a close. 370 drivers filled the entry list for the week-long indoor dirt midget show in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Hear from Jack Hewitt below. However, there’s some notable absences...
Dale Earnhardt Jr. Shared a Rare Photo of His Dad That Had Everyone Asking One Big Question
When he's not promoting his Dale Jr. Download podcast or posting family pics with his wife Amy and their two daughters, Isla Rose and Nicole, Dale Earnhardt Jr. uses Instagram to treat fans and followers to incredible throwback photos of his late father, NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Sr. Dale Jr....
NASCAR World Reacts To The Natalie Decker Announcement
Congratulations are in order for NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Natalie Decker. Over the weekend, the prominent driver announced some major personal news. Natalie and her longtime boyfriend, Derek, got engaged over the Christmas holiday. "December 19th 2022 I said YES 💍🤍," Natalie announced on ...
WATCH: Wild Video Shows Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s Racing Team Headquarters Get Struck by Lightning
One of the most awe-inspiring yet terrifying weapons in Mother Nature’s arsenal is undoubtedly the lightning bolt. Five times hotter than the surface of the sun and carrying a billion volts of pure energy, a single lightning strike is capable of reducing a tree to cinders, turning water into steam, and stopping a human heart in an instant.
4 Races on the 2023 Cup Series Schedule You Simply Can’t Afford to Miss
If you're looking to plan out your year of NASCAR viewing, we've got you covered. Here's some must-see TV for you to circle on the calendar. The post 4 Races on the 2023 Cup Series Schedule You Simply Can’t Afford to Miss appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
16-year-old Ashton Torgerson speaks to media days after horrific crash
Three days after an absolutely horrible crash at the Chili Bowl Nationals resulted in him getting ejected from his race car, 16-year-old Ashton Torgerson not only survived but was able to leave the hospital and talk to media. Ashton, and his father Danny, thanked everyone for their thoughts and prayers as well as give an Read more... The post 16-year-old Ashton Torgerson speaks to media days after horrific crash appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Travis Pastrana to attempt Daytona 500 as 23XI Racing entry
X Games star Travis Pastrana will attempt to race the Daytona 500 this year in an entry fielded by 23XI Racing.
CORVETTE RACING AT DAYTONA: 25th Year Starts at a Familiar Place
Corvette Racing is back where it all started a quarter-century ago as the team returns to Daytona International Speedway for its two-week, season-opening event in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship. First up is the Roar Before the 24 – three days of official testing that culminates in qualifying for the...
Sato joins Ganassi as Japanese driver to race ovals only
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Two-time Indianapolis 500 winner Takuma Sato will wind down his career this season by scaling back to ovals only in IndyCar as the Japanese driver moves to Chip Ganassi Racing. Sato will share the No. 11 Honda with rookie Marcus Armstrong, who was hired to drive...
Daytona 500 sells out: No Speedway seats or RV sites for Feb. 19 Great American Race
DAYTONA BEACH — Have you been holding off on buying Daytona 500 tickets or maybe reserving an RV spot at the track?. Good news: You can quit waiting. Bad news: Because they’re all sold out for the 65th Great American Race on Feb. 19, which as always will start the engines on NASCAR’s Cup Series season.
Dale Earnhardt Jr. invests in, looks to shine light on short-track CARS Tour
JR Motorsports fields cars in touring short-track series because team co-owner Dale Earnhardt Jr. loves the grass-roots feel and believes the talented drivers who compete in relative anonymity deserve more attention. So it's no surprise that he is among the new ownership group that bought the Southeastern-based CARS Tour, which...
Venturini Motorsports Tops the Board at Pre-season Testing
Venturini Motorsports (VMS) inaugurated the opening of the 2023 season with a clean sweep at pre-season testing. With an entry list of 61 drivers, VMS concluded the weekend with the four fastest cars. Toni Breidinger secured the fastest time of the weekend with her VMS teammates Amber Balcaen, Jesse Love,...
NASCAR Mailbag: By All Means, Drop the Talladega Playoff Race
The Talladega playoff race winner has yet to go on to win a Cup series championship. The post NASCAR Mailbag: By All Means, Drop the Talladega Playoff Race appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Kevin Harvick will never be Dale Earnhardt, but he may be closer than you realize
Kevin Harvick is not Dale Earnhardt. He never tried to be. But while there are some aspects in which Harvick, or nearly anyone else to ever drive in the Cup Series for that matter, simply will never measure up — merchandise sales, championships, facial hair, to name a few — perhaps ol’ Happy is a little closer than you might think.
Daytona 500 grandstand seating sold out
Grandstand seating and camping spots are sold out for the Feb. 19 Daytona 500, Daytona International Speedway announced Tuesday. The sellout is the eighth consecutive for the 500, which opens the NASCAR Cup Series regular season. Tickets remain available in the infield Fanzone and in hospitality areas. “Our fans know...
Netspend to Sponsor Kyle Busch and Richard Childress Racing’s No. 8 Chevrolet in the NASCAR Cup Series
Netspend, a leading provider of payments and financial solutions for consumers and businesses, will sponsor Kyle Busch and the No. 8 team beginning in 2023, Richard Childress Racing announced today. Netspend will be a multi-race partner of RCR, and Busch will drive the No. 8 Netspend Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 for...
Autonomous racing in Las Vegas sees cars hit 180 mph with no human intervention
CES 2023 saw the Indy Autonomous Challenge welcome nine teams from six countries to compete in high-speed races with vehicles independent of human control.
Hendrick Motorsports preview: Big expectations, predictions for the 2023 season
Hendrick Motorsports has big expectations for the 2023 season after coming up short last year. Let's dive into previews for each of the team's drivers.
NASCAR veteran Kevin Harvick discusses how he wants to be remembered in retirement
As fierce a Cup Series competitor as he was, Harvick has spent a lot of time mentoring young drivers, doing what generations of drivers before him did.
