Iowa State

Jack Hewitt knocks Kyle Larson for boycotting Chili Bowl

Kyle Larson and Christopher Bell elected to skip the 2023 Chili Bowl Nationals. Last night, the 2023 Chili Bowl Nationals came to a close. 370 drivers filled the entry list for the week-long indoor dirt midget show in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Hear from Jack Hewitt below. However, there’s some notable absences...
NASCAR World Reacts To The Natalie Decker Announcement

Congratulations are in order for NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Natalie Decker. Over the weekend, the prominent driver announced some major personal news. Natalie and her longtime boyfriend, Derek, got engaged over the Christmas holiday. "December 19th 2022 I said YES 💍🤍," Natalie announced on ...
16-year-old Ashton Torgerson speaks to media days after horrific crash

Three days after an absolutely horrible crash at the Chili Bowl Nationals resulted in him getting ejected from his race car, 16-year-old Ashton Torgerson not only survived but was able to leave the hospital and talk to media. Ashton, and his father Danny, thanked everyone for their thoughts and prayers as well as give an Read more... The post 16-year-old Ashton Torgerson speaks to media days after horrific crash appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Sato joins Ganassi as Japanese driver to race ovals only

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Two-time Indianapolis 500 winner Takuma Sato will wind down his career this season by scaling back to ovals only in IndyCar as the Japanese driver moves to Chip Ganassi Racing. Sato will share the No. 11 Honda with rookie Marcus Armstrong, who was hired to drive...
Dale Earnhardt Jr. invests in, looks to shine light on short-track CARS Tour

JR Motorsports fields cars in touring short-track series because team co-owner Dale Earnhardt Jr. loves the grass-roots feel and believes the talented drivers who compete in relative anonymity deserve more attention. So it's no surprise that he is among the new ownership group that bought the Southeastern-based CARS Tour, which...
Venturini Motorsports Tops the Board at Pre-season Testing

Venturini Motorsports (VMS) inaugurated the opening of the 2023 season with a clean sweep at pre-season testing. With an entry list of 61 drivers, VMS concluded the weekend with the four fastest cars. Toni Breidinger secured the fastest time of the weekend with her VMS teammates Amber Balcaen, Jesse Love,...
Daytona 500 grandstand seating sold out

Grandstand seating and camping spots are sold out for the Feb. 19 Daytona 500, Daytona International Speedway announced Tuesday. The sellout is the eighth consecutive for the 500, which opens the NASCAR Cup Series regular season. Tickets remain available in the infield Fanzone and in hospitality areas. “Our fans know...
