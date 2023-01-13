Opinion: Make more housing available by banning pet rental discrimination

Re “ Overcrowding, outbreak prompts San Diego Humane Society to pause accepting owner-relinquished dogs ” (Dec. 30): After reading your article on the rise in animals being surrendered to shelters, I’d like to suggest an easy and effective solution. When my daughter volunteered for dog rescues in San Diego, the No. 1 reason people needed to surrender was because they could not find dog-friendly housing, especially for large dogs and due to discrimination against certain breeds.

I suggest that San Diego enact a law similar to Pam Green’s proposal for Sacramento. She goes to the root of overcrowding at shelters by saying that we need to prohibit rental discrimination against dogs and cats.

San Diego could pass an ordinance requiring landlords to accept any licensed, spayed or neutered pets. Of course, landlords have the right to make reasonable rules as to the number of pets allowed, the responsibilities of owners, and perhaps require an additional damage deposit, but there should be no size limits or breed bans.

Anne Hanley

Vista

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .