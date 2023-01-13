Bridge on I-391 in Holyoke to be closed for repairs

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The bridge on I-391 in Holyoke will be completely closed for repairs, beginning Tuesday.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) will be conducting repairs for approximately six months on the bridge that carries I-391. All lanes of traffic on the northbound and southbound sides will be closed starting on Tuesday, January 17.

MassDOT will put the following detours in place:

I-391 northbound traffic:

• Cars will utilize exit 6 (Commercial Street), while truck traffic will utilize exit 5 (Main Street) and follow the posted detours.

I-391 southbound traffic:

• Traffic will be detoured down South Street, and then enter I-391 southbound from the Main Street on-ramp.

Drivers will be directed by message boards, signs, and traffic control devices. Police details will be in place to help guide drivers safely through the work zone.

