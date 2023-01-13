ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holyoke, MA

Bridge on I-391 in Holyoke to be closed for repairs

By Ashley Shook
WWLP
WWLP
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hixkf_0kDeR2nw00

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The bridge on I-391 in Holyoke will be completely closed for repairs, beginning Tuesday.

Holyoke using $2M for Victory Theatre project

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) will be conducting repairs for approximately six months on the bridge that carries I-391. All lanes of traffic on the northbound and southbound sides will be closed starting on Tuesday, January 17.

MassDOT will put the following detours in place:

I-391 northbound traffic:

• Cars will utilize exit 6 (Commercial Street), while truck traffic will utilize exit 5 (Main Street) and follow the posted detours.

I-391 southbound traffic:

• Traffic will be detoured down South Street, and then enter I-391 southbound from the Main Street on-ramp.

Drivers will be directed by message boards, signs, and traffic control devices. Police details will be in place to help guide drivers safely through the work zone.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
westernmassnews.com

Town by Town: Parks Barn renovation, T-Birds, and new Westover hangar

(WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is taking you town by town to South Hadley, Springfield, and Chicopee. The Parks Barn, located near the high school in South Hadley, is set to be under renovation this spring. The renovations were approved at a recent town meeting in the amount of $105,000...
CHICOPEE, MA
westernmassnews.com

Crash knocks out power on a portion of Liberty Street

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Monday morning, a portion of Liberty Street was closed due to a crash. Officials say the car hit a pole and knocked out power to some residents in the area. Luckily no injuries were reported. Our Western Mass News crews captured video of a badly...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
communityadvocate.com

Businesses damaged in Boston Post Road East fire

MARLBOROUGH – Several businesses were impacted by a fire in Marlborough over the weekend. In the early morning hours of Jan. 15, the Marlborough Fire Department responded to a fire in a commercial structure at 42 Boston Post Road East. The initial alarm response included Engine 5, Engine 1,...
MARLBOROUGH, MA
westernmassnews.com

Bridge along I-391 in Holyoke to be closed six months

HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Motorists traveling to and from Holyoke via I-391 will experience some detours for the next several months. MassDOT announced Friday that the bridge that carries I-391 northbound and southbound over Holyoke city streets will be closed for the next six months for repairs starting Tuesday, January 17.
HOLYOKE, MA
WNYT

Car fire leads to charges for Pittsfield man

A Pittsfield man is facing charges after police responded to a car on fire. A driver crashed into a parked car on East Street in Pittsfield last Thursday night, then kept going about a mile when his own car caught fire, police told NewsChannel 13’s media partners at The Berkshire Eagle.
PITTSFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Crews respond to 2-car accident on Boston Rd. in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Springfield responded to Boston Road Sunday afternoon for reports of a two-car accident. According to Springfield Fire Captain Drew Piemonte, they received the call around 3:15 p.m. There was no entrapment, however, minor injuries were reported. The cause of the accident has not been...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
WWLP

WWLP

39K+
Followers
29K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy