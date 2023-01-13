ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego Union-Tribune

Donald Trump's company fined $1.6 million for scheme in which top executives dodged taxes on lavish job perks

San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 4 days ago

Donald Trump’s company fined $1.6 million for scheme in which top executives dodged taxes on lavish job perks.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Giuliani says Trump told him to take classified files home

Rudy Giuliani said that former president Donald Trump once advised him to take secret documents home with him, Business Insider reported. The former New York City mayor and attorney for the former president made the revelation when speaking on his WABC77 radio show entitled Uncovering the Truth with Rudy Giuliani & Dr. Maria Ryan.Mr Giuliani said that he was working on “vetting” some “very rich people” by going through their tax returns for Mr Trump. “When I was his lawyer, I mean, there was a period of time I was there like, uh, 10 straight days,” he said. “I...
FLORIDA STATE
Boston 25 News WFXT

Exclusive: Countries along migrant route to U.S. experiencing 'enforcement fatigue,' DHS documents show

The increasing influx of migrants to the U.S. border with Mexico is causing “enforcement fatigue” in Central and South American transit countries, according to Department of Homeland Security and Customs and Border Patrol documents obtained by Yahoo News, and nearly all will not be able to handle an expected surge should Title 42 restrictions be lifted in the coming months.
ARIZONA STATE
San Francisco Examiner

Trial over Elon’s ‘reckless’ Tesla tweet starts in S.F.

The trial over Elon Musk’s bombshell tweet four years ago that rattled Tesla investors -- who claim it cost them millions -- began Tuesday in U.S. District Court in San Francisco. Tesla investors accuse the electric car company’s CEO of making what the Securities and Exchange Commission called “reckless, false and misleading” statements about a plan to take the company private. On August 7, 2018, Musk posted a tweet saying,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
81K+
Followers
125K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy