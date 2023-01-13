ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shortcuts to make chicken pot pie

By Sydnie Savage
KANSAS CITY, Mo. —If you’re looking for a quick and tasty weeknight meal, this classic chicken dish can’t be beat. Culinarian Lauren Lane joins the FOX4 morning crew to explain how to make chicken pot pie.

Ingredients:

  • 1 package (about 14 oz) refrigerated pie crust (2 crusts), at room temperature.
  • 1 can (10 1/2 oz.) Campbell’s Condensed Cream of Chicken Soup or cream of chicken with herbs.
  • 1/2 cup milk
  • 2 cups of cubed cooked chicken
  • 1 package (12 oz.) of frozen mixed vegetables (carrots, green beans, corn, peas), thawed (about 2 2/3 cups).
  • 1/3 teaspoon of black pepper
  • 1/3 teaspoon garlic salt
  • 1 egg (optional)

Directions:

  1. Heat the oven to 400°F. Line the bottom of a 9-inch pie plate with 1 pie crust.
  2. Stir the soup, milk, chicken, vegetables, garlic salt, and pepper in a medium bowl. Spoon the chicken mixture into the pie plate. Place the remaining pie crust over the filling. Crimp the edges.
  3. Crack the egg and mix with a fork. Brush the top with the egg wash.
  4. Using a sharp knife, cut several slits in the top crust.
  5. Bake for 35-45 minutes or until the crust is golden brown. If the edges get brown before the top, cover the edges with foil or a crust protector.
