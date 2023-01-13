Kohberger preliminary hearing won’t be anytime soon

Kohberger AP Photo

MOSCOW, Idaho — The preliminary hearing for the suspect arrested in the fatal stabbings of four University of Idaho students won’t be held until late June.

Bryan Kohberger, 28, charged with four counts of first-degree murder and one count of felony burglary in the students’ deaths, made his second appearance in Idaho court Thursday morning in Moscow. Kohberger is represented by Kootenai County Chief Public Defender Anne Taylor.

Kohberger appeared before 2nd District Magistrate Judge Megan Marshall, who set his preliminary hearing for 9 a.m. Pacific time on Monday, June 26, at Taylor’s request. Latah County Prosecutor Bill Thompson did not object to the timeline. Thompson is a 1980 graduate of the U of I’s law school.

Marshall set aside that entire week for the hearing in case it’s necessary, through the morning of Friday, June 30. At a preliminary hearing, the prosecutor needs to present enough evidence to prove probable cause that Kohberger committed the crimes.

Kohberger remains in Latah County Jail with no bond. Idaho law does not allow bond in first-degree murder cases, though Taylor did make a request for bond at Kohberger’s first hearing, held Jan. 5.

Kohberger has not entered a plea. That typically happens at the arraignment, after the preliminary hearing, meaning it’s still months away.

At the 5-minute status hearing Thursday, Kohberger spoke only three words — “yes” twice and “no” once — to questions posed by the judge confirming that he understood he was waiving his right to a speedy hearing within 14 days of his initial court appearance. He entered the courtroom in an orange jail-issued outfit with his ankles shackled, and kept his eyes forward throughout the brief hearing, making direct eye contact with Marshall when she asked him questions.

Kohberger is accused of killing U of I seniors Madison Mogen, 21, and Kaylee Goncalves, 21; junior Xana Kerndole, 20; and freshman Ethan Chapin, 20, on Nov. 13 at an off-campus home. The three women were tenants of the home, while Chapin was staying the night with Kernodle, his girlfriend.

Kohberger was attending Washington State University as a Ph.D. student and living in Pullman. He was arrested nearly two weeks ago at his parents’ home in eastern Pennsylvania while visiting them during WSU’s winter break. He waived extradition at a hearing Jan. 3; was flown to Pullman and driven to the jail in Moscow on Jan. 4; and had his first hearing a week ago at the Latah County Courthouse.

Shortly before Kohberger’s initial appearance in Idaho court, where he was formally charged, officials released a 19-page probable cause affidavit that laid out how law enforcement used DNA evidence, vehicle and cellphone records, and other surveillance to identify him as the suspect.

Over a week ago, Marshall issued a non-dissemination order, prohibiting law enforcement, investigators and attorneys from talking to the public and the media about the case.

Moscow Police Chief James Fry attended Thursday’s hearing and sat quietly during the proceeding. About 50 members of the media also were present. The attorney for the Goncalves family, Shanon Gray, attended on behalf of the family. No members of the other victims’ families appeared to be present at the hearing.

Gray did not return an Idaho Statesman email requesting comment by Thursday afternoon.