Even though sharing a rental apartment in New York City is typically cheaper than living by yourself, roommates saw their share of the rent go up significantly up as a result of rents hitting record levels in the past six months. According to roommate matching site SpareRoom, the average rent paid by a roommate in the city reached $1,559 in the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to $1,294 the fourth quarter of 2021. That's an increase of 20 percent year over year and it's the first time the average rent paid by a roommate has exceeded $1,500.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 5 HOURS AGO