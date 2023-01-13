ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgetown County, SC

Two occupied homes struck by gunfire in Georgetown County, deputies investigating

By Dianté Gibbs
WCBD Count on 2
WCBD Count on 2
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0woEDJ_0kDePvti00

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after shots were fired on two separate residences and a vehicle Friday morning.

According to GCSO, a residence on Fair Lane with two people inside was struck by gunfire around 2:30 a.m. Sometime later, shots were fired on a home on Lot Drive with several occupants inside.

No injuries were reported.

Report: Two charged after 30 lbs. of marijuana found at Charleston airport

A vehicle in the front yard of the second home was also hit by gunfire.

Deputies say a white Dodge Durango was spotted in both areas around the times of both shootings.

Anyone with information on the shootings is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at (843) 546-5102.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.

Comments / 0

Related
live5news.com

Troopers on scene of injury crash near Bonneau

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a crash in Berkeley County Monday night. The crash happened on Black Oak Road near Theomar Lane, just before 8:30 p.m., according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol dispatch. The crash is listed with injuries. Troopers with the...
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

1 dead, 1 injured after crash on Black Oak Road in Bonneau

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — One driver died and another was injured Monday evening following a crash between two vehicles in Berkeley County, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol. At approximately 8:20 p.m., a pickup truck was traveling east on Black Oak Road when it collided with a car...
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

2 displaced after crews battle house fire in Surfside Beach

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A large fire broke out in Horry County Tuesday morning and two people were displaced. A camera with the South Carolina Dept. of Transportation showed smoke from the fire on Highway 17 Bypass near Highway 544. Horry County Fire Rescue said they responded at...
SURFSIDE BEACH, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Murrells Inlet woman pleads guilty to obstruction of justice in 2019 death of husband who was found under Myrtle Beach property

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A Murrells Inlet woman pleaded guilty Tuesday to obstruction of justice connected to the 2019 death of her husband. The Fifteenth Judicial Circuit Solicitor’s Office said Irene Killen Clodfelter, 78, pleaded guilty to two counts of obstruction of justice “without a recommendation from prosecutors or any negotiation.” Hubert Clodfelter was […]
MURRELLS INLET, SC
myhorrynews.com

Bicyclist killed in collision at Myrtle Beach intersection

A bicyclist died after she was struck by a vehicle at a Myrtle Beach intersection on Jan. 2, the Horry County Coroner's Office said in a release. Officials said Gail Rapp died a day after being hit at the intersection of Coventry Boulevard and Buckingham Avenue in the Market Common area.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

Car recovered from creek Saturday night in South Carolina

LADSON, S.C. (WCBD) — Multiple crews worked to recover a vehicle from the water Saturday night following a crash. According to C&B Fire Department, crews were dispatched to a motor vehicle crash that left a car submerged in the water in Ladson.  Officials confirmed that the incident happened in the area of Farmington Road. At […]
LADSON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Teen injured in shooting incident in Andrews

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Deputies are investigating after a 15-year-old was left struck by gunfire in his Andrews home Saturday morning.  According to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a reported shooting on Myrtle Street just before 6 a.m. Reports say a resident heard someone enter his house through a window around 4:30 a.m. […]
ANDREWS, SC
live5news.com

Deputies investigating early-morning shooting of teen in Andrews

ANDREWS, S.C. (WCSC) - Georgetown County deputies say a 15-year-old boy was wounded early Saturday in the Andrews area. Deputies responded at about 4:30 a.m. to a home on Myrtle Street where they learned a resident heard someone entering his home through a window and fired a handgun. The victim...
ANDREWS, SC
WCBD Count on 2

1 dead following Monday night crash near Bonneau

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Troopers are investigating a deadly crash that happened Monday evening in the Bonneau area. Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell with the South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) said a 2005 GMC Sierra was traveling east along Black Oak Road near Theomar Lane when it collided with a Kia traveling in the westbound […]
BONNEAU, SC
live5news.com

Missing 14-year-old found

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police say a missing 14-year-old boy was located. He was reported missing from Chadwick Drive on Saturday and found safe, according to police.
CHARLESTON, SC
WBTW News13

15-year-old shot in leg after entering his house through window near Andrews, sheriff’s office says

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 15-year-old boy was shot after entering his house through a window early Saturday morning, according to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office. It happened at 4:30 a.m. Saturday at a home on Myrtle Street near Andrews after a resident heard someone entering the home through a window, the sheriff’s office […]
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
WMBF

1 hurt in Loris house fire, crews say

LORIS, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was hurt after a house fire in the Loris area late Saturday. Horry County Fire Rescue said crews responded to Cedar Branch Road at around 10:45 p.m. Officials added the person had minor injuries and was taken to the hospital. No additional details were...
LORIS, SC
WCBD Count on 2

WCBD Count on 2

29K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

News 2 provides the latest news, weather and breaking news from across the South Carolina Lowcountry. | www.counton2.com

 https://www.counton2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy