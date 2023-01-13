ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bucks County, PA

Former First Assistant District Attorney of Bucks County to be Nominated for Key Position by Shapiro

 4 days ago

The former member of the local District Attorney's office may soon hold an even more important role.Photo byPoliticsPA

A former district attorney from Bucks County is set to be nominated for a huge government role by Governor-Elect Josh Shapiro. Steve Ulrich wrote about the nomination for PoliticsPA.

Michelle Henry, the former First Assistant District Attorney of Bucks County, is expected to be nominated for the role of Attorney General by Shapiro. In her former role, Henry also acted as assistant DA, deputy DA, chief deputy, senior deputy, chief of major crimes and chief of child abuse.

“Michelle Henry has been by my side as First Deputy,” Shapiro said.

“You may remember she was district attorney in Bucks County for a period of time and a longtime public servant. I intend to then nominate her to the state Senate for consideration to lose the acting title and to serve out the remaining two years of my term.”

While working in Bucks County, Henry, collaborated with Children’s Advocacy Center, a local nonprofit that works to help children affected by various crimes.

Read more about Henry’s career in the local government at PoliticsPA.

