Pittsburgh, PA

Andrew McCutchen returning to Pittsburgh Pirates

By John Lynch
WTRF- 7News
WTRF- 7News
 4 days ago

A former Pittsburgh Pirate favorite is returning to the Steel City.

According to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette , Andrew McCutchen is set to return to the team as a free agent.

Jason Mackey, a Pirates beat writer says this will be a one year deal pending a physical

No details have been given on his salary at this time.

McCutchen was drafted by the Pirates in the first round of the 2005 draft.

He was a member on the Pirates from 2009-2017 where he won a National League MVP and was a five time All-Star.

This is a developing story, stick with 7News for updates.

