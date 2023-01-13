Andrew McCutchen returning to Pittsburgh Pirates
A former Pittsburgh Pirate favorite is returning to the Steel City.Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
WTRF Daily News
According to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette , Andrew McCutchen is set to return to the team as a free agent.
Jason Mackey, a Pirates beat writer says this will be a one year deal pending a physical
No details have been given on his salary at this time.
McCutchen was drafted by the Pirates in the first round of the 2005 draft.
He was a member on the Pirates from 2009-2017 where he won a National League MVP and was a five time All-Star.
This is a developing story, stick with 7News for updates.Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTRF.
Comments / 0