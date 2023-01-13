Read full article on original website
Lake Charles American Press
Lake Charles Martin Luther King parade will be Monday
Lake Charles residents will gather to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr Day with the annual MLK Parade on Monday, Jan. 16 at 10 a.m. This decades-long tradition will feature over 65 participants that will bring celebrators “plenty of music, fun and candy,” as they march through Lake Charles, said Donald Thomas, Owner of Southern Touch Entertainment.
Lake Charles American Press
Eddie Mormon exhibit opens tonight at Imperial Calcasieu Museum
He’s back at it, and his works are as striking as ever. Today, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., is the opening reception for “Flora & Fauna of Louisiana” at the Imperial Calcasieu Museum. The exhibit features 31 works by Lake Charles self-taught impressionist artist Eddie Mormon. The popular artist has been seemingly absent from the art scene during the pandemic and after the hurricanes.
Lake Charles American Press
Names in the News: People shaping the future of Lake Area business
BATON ROUGE — Family and Youth Counseling Agency was recognized at the 2022 Governor’s Outstanding Leadership in Disabilities (GOLD) Awards as the recipient of the Service Provider of the Year Award, which is given in recognition of service above and beyond the call of duty by an individual or organizational provider of services to people with disabilities.
Lake Charles American Press
Sulphur hires Gueringer, Ogbanga takes over at LG
The seats on the high school football coaching carousel are starting to fill up in Southwest Louisiana. Two more head coach openings were filled in the last two days. LaGrange hired alumnus Idaibi Ogbanga (Class of 2005) on Thursday while Sulphur picked Welsh head coach Cody Gueringer to fill its vacancy on Friday.
Lake Charles American Press
BREAKING: Charges rejected against nurse practitioner accused of rape
The Calcasieu Parish District Attorney’s Office has rejected all charges against a local nurse practitioner who was accused of rape. Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Kayla Vincent previously told the American Press that Brennan C. Bergeron, 29, of Iowa, La., had been charged with third-degree rape after being accused of raping a patient during an office visit at a local health care facility.
Lake Charles American Press
1/13: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff announces arrest list
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:. Christy Lee Robinette, 41, 1751 E. Houston River Road, Sulphur — theft of a motor vehicle from $5,000 but less than $25,000; battery of a police officer; entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden. Bond; $17,000.
Lake Charles American Press
DOTD give tips to I-10 East drivers after overpass damaged
Louisiana motorists traveling east on Interstate 10 at Lafayette have been given instructions by the state Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) on how to make it through that area because of a damaged overpass. An 18-wheeler hauling an excavator on a three-axle trailer struck the I-10 eastbound bridge and...
Lake Charles American Press
Embodiment of class: Former coaches, teammates recall Brown’s intangibles that made him ‘special’
A selfless attitude, upbeat personality and willingness to do anything for the team are the traits that defined former Barbe High football and baseball player Hunter Brown. Brown died Monday after experiencing a medical emergency as he left his dormitory for class at the Air Force Academy, where he played as an offensive lineman for the Falcons. He was 21 years old.
Lake Charles American Press
Sulphur residents will be able to vote on changes to city charter
City of Sulphur residents will be able to vote on changes to the new city charter in the next election. In the meantime, they can attend commission meetings or submit input via email to ablanchard@sulphur.org. The city’s charter defines the powers and functions of elected officials and local government.
Lake Charles American Press
Inside-outside duo lead HCU past Cowboys
There’s playing small and then there is being small. Saturday the Cowboys’ small lineup didn’t have an answer for the biggest of Houston Christian Huskies. HCU’s 6-foot-10 big man Bonke Maring bullied his way on the inside while Brycen Long fired away from the outside for the Huskies.
Lake Charles American Press
Cowgirls don’t let another one slip away
Having given away their last two games, the Cowgirls weren’t about to let it happen again. So when Houston Christian made a run Saturday, McNeese State responded by putting together a finishing touch. A big fourth quarter helped the Cowgirls to a 69-54 Southland Conference victory inside the Legacy...
Lake Charles American Press
Testing McNeese’s resiliency, both teams try to bounce back from losses
Both of McNeese State’s basketball teams will be looking to find their shooting touch today. The Cowboys and Cowgirls suffered rough shooting nights Thursday in a pair of Southland Conference losses at Northwestern State. The Cowboys made 5 of 19 shots from long range in losing 89-75 to the...
