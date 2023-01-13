He’s back at it, and his works are as striking as ever. Today, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., is the opening reception for “Flora & Fauna of Louisiana” at the Imperial Calcasieu Museum. The exhibit features 31 works by Lake Charles self-taught impressionist artist Eddie Mormon. The popular artist has been seemingly absent from the art scene during the pandemic and after the hurricanes.

LAKE CHARLES, LA ・ 3 DAYS AGO