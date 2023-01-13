At least a half-dozen people were killed in central Alabama on Thursday after a monster tornado tore through the state, leaving carnage in its wake, state authorities said. The six deaths were confirmed to the Associated Press by Ernie Baggett, the emergency management director for Autauga County, who added that at least 12 people had been hospitalized with injuries so far. Autauga County lies northeast of Selma, which was also lashed by the “large and extremely dangerous” storm, as the National Weather Service characterized it. James Perkins, the city’s mayor, said that no deaths had been reported there as of...

ALABAMA STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO