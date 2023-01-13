Read full article on original website
Legislators discuss if 40 day-session is enough in SD
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Will the South Dakota Legislature need more than 40 days to do its work in the future?. The director of the Legislative Research Council Reed Holwegner said during a Jan. 13 Joint Committee on Appropriations meeting that the committee needs to think about future legislative needs. According to its website, the mission of the LRC “is to provide to the members of the Legislature legal analysis, fiscal analysis, and advice in addition to research, drafting, and budget services in a professional, confidential, and nonpartisan manner.”
Fitzgerald, Wiik will carry Noem’s grocery-tax repeal
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The two new leaders of the South Dakota Republican Party are the main sponsors of the governor’s proposal to exempt groceries from the state 4.5% sales tax. The legislation was filed Tuesday. Representative Mary Fitzgerald, a St. Onge Republican, is prime sponsor of the...
Senator Jean Hunhoff comment on the South Dakota economy
PIERRE, S.D.(WNAX)- South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem has made her grocery sales tax cut a priority. District 18 Senator Jean Hunhoff of Yankton says the Governor will have to sell the plan. Hunhoff says the Appropriations Committee got an update last week on the states economic outlook. Hunhoff says the...
SD judges might get to charge device-search fees
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — People convicted of state crimes in South Dakota could face an additional fee if law enforcement found the need to search electronic devices for evidence in those crimes. The Senate Judiciary Committee endorsed legislation Tuesday that would let South Dakota judges add a fee up...
Leaders needed to reconcile the races in South Dakota
In December of 1989, Gov. George Mickelson wrote to Lakota Times publisher Tim Giago asking for his help writing a proclamation that would declare a year of reconciliation between the races in South Dakota. In the letter, Mickelson noted that racial harmony in the nation had been helped along by the work of Martin Luther […] The post Leaders needed to reconcile the races in South Dakota appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
Analysis: What’s different in 2023 SD housing measure?
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The $200 million of state and federal funds for loans and grants that state senators approved on a 29-2 vote Friday for housing infrastructure in South Dakota has a key technical difference from a similar $200 million appropriation that the Legislature approved last year but was never spent.
Like Jensen, Cammack Making Money from State Purchases
The South Dakota Republican Party machine has scared Representative Kevin Jensen (R-16/Canton) out of his bid for party chair. But the conflict of interest the SDGOP spin blog unearthed relating to Rep. Jensen’s state contracts remains. Since the Constitutional provision preventing legislators from holding contracts authorized by laws they have passed is not contingent on whether the legislator chooses to challenge party leaders, I’m sure Attorney General Marty Jackley will conduct an investigation and tell Jensen he either has to quit the Legislature or quit his day job, as Jackley’s deputy Mark Barnett told Brookings Democrat Carol Pitts in 2001 when he determined she had a conflict of interest between her legislating and her paying gig.
DSS tells lawmakers changes likely for child care regulations
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Workforce, access and affordability – those are the three target areas the Department of Social Services hopes to address in updating the child care system in South Dakota. DSS provided an update to lawmakers on the Joint Committee on Appropriations about child care...
Noem backs bill to protect agriculture community from nuisance complaints
(The Center Square) – South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem is spearheading a bill that would protect agricultural operations from frivolous nuisance complaints. The bill announced Friday by the governor would add any agricultural operation to the definition of "agritourism." If passed, the bill would also limit compensatory and punitive damages awarded from nuisance complaints and require plaintiffs to provide "convincing evidence" that the agricultural activity is not in compliance with state or federal environmental laws.
Jackley back to work at Attorney General’s Office
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — After a tumultuous few years, the South Dakota Attorney General’s Office is returning to normal with former Attorney General Marty Jackley back on the job as AG. Jackley is back on familiar ground after being elected by voters in November. He was Attorney...
SD House panel endorses employers’ tax cut
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A proposed reduction in South Dakota’s unemployment taxes heads to the House of Representatives next week. The legislation from the state Department of Labor and Regulation received unanimous backing Friday from the House Commerce and Energy Committee. Labor Secretary Marcia Hultman said employers would...
SD GOP leadership wants convention process significantly altered
PIERRE, S.D. - Major changes could be coming to the way that elections are ran and coordinated in South Dakota, particularly within the state’s Republican Party. A proposal by the South Dakota GOP’s Bylaw Committee would prevent the precinct people from voting at the state convention every four years, based on the argument that too many only want to vote at the convention, and are shirking on other responsibilities.
Manhart Officially Coordinating Federal and State Elections
Scary things pop into my inbox every now and then. Among the scariest is this reminder from the Secretary of State to file my campaign finance report by January 27, 2022. The typo isn’t mine (though when I type dates for my citations, my left middle finger does keep twitching to repeat the 2 instead of yielding to the index finger’s reach for the 3). And no, my and everyone else’s year-end reports aren’t a whole year overdue. The Secretary of State’s emailer is stuck in the time warp. They have the day right—year-end campaign finance reports for 2022 are due January 27, the last Friday of this month, two Fridays from now. But Monae Johnson‘s office is again demonstrating its inattention to detail by letting this reminder go out twice (they sent a similar reminder on January 3) with the wrong year.
Governor’s office responds to the “State of the Tribes” Address
PIERRE, S.D.(Press Release)- Folks,. Our state’s Native American heritage and culture is such an important part of what makes South Dakota a special place. Governor Noem recognizes that. She acknowledges it every time we deploy resources to help the tribes, sign law enforcement MOUs to keep our tribal people safe, and incorporate Native American heritage and culture into our education standards. She invested in the first ever tribal-run meth treatment facility to help the Rosebud Sioux Tribe. She has repeatedly invested in regional mental health resources, which will also help our tribal communities. She highlighted the Department of Tourism’s efforts to advance tribal tourism in her State of the State Address this week. She has repeatedly made efforts to reconcile our differences and come together as one state.
Wiik, Fitzgerald selected to lead South Dakota GOP
PIERRE, S.D. - The South Dakota Republican Party’s Central Committee picked lawmakers John Wiik (R-Big Stone City) and Mary Fitzgerald (R-St. Onge) to lead the state’s party for at least the next two years. Both won handily against opponents who did not enter the race until this past...
Noem wants law to recognize more out-of-state licenses
Since May 2021, the state has had an unemployment rate of 3% or lower. The latest figure from November 2022 put the state’s unemployment rate at 2%. The South Dakota Department of Labor and Regulation report says there’s a workforce of 476,790 people in the state and 467,288 people are employed.
Rural lawyer recruitment efforts show local results, but fail to alter urban-rural divide
In 2013, then-Chief Justice of the South Dakota Supreme Court David Gilbertson was quoted in The New York Times for a story on a shortage of lawyers in rural areas. Gilbertson helped spearhead an effort called “Project Rural Practice,” a coordinated effort to address that issue. The goal was critical, Gilbertson told reporter Ethan Bronner. […] The post Rural lawyer recruitment efforts show local results, but fail to alter urban-rural divide appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
South Dakota lawmakers talk food tax, child care and elderly care
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Thursday was day three of the South Dakota Legislative session and lawmakers are going to be tackling a number of big issues that will affect all of us, like repealing the state’s sales tax on food. “It’s a personal priority of mine, but one thing as a majority leader, I […]
South Dakota proposed property tax relief bill for certain home owners
South Dakota's six public colleges will offer in-state tuition rates to students from Illinois and Wisconsin next fall. Campaign to renovate the Lead opera house after more than a couple decades. Updated: 6 hours ago. After a fire led the Lead opera house to close its curtains, plans to renovate...
The challenges of teacher pay in South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Average teacher pay in South Dakota is not where anyone wants it to be. The latest data from the National Education Association shows South Dakota with the second-worst average teacher salary among all states and the District of Columbia; only Mississippi is worse. That...
