Who Is Kanye West’s Reported New Wife Bianca Censori?
Kanye West is allegedly a married man. According to reports, the Chicago rapper-producer purportedly had a private wedding ceremony with his new ladylove, Bianca Censori. But who is this mystery woman?. According to a TMZ report, published on Friday (Jan. 13), Kanye West and Bianca Censori, who is the "Head...
50 Cent Clowns Kanye West Due to Reports That Ye’s Lawyers Plan to Drop Ye Via Newspaper Ad
Reports that Kanye West's legal team plan to announce they are dropping him as a client via a newspaper ad has 50 Cent cracking jokes. Last night (Jan. 16), 50 Cent offered some commentary about the situation on Instagram, after multiple outlets reported Ye's legal team, Greenberg Traurig, LLP, is at its wits' end with the controversial rapper after being unable to get in touch with him to talk about his mounting legal issues. According to Fif, there must be real problems because lawyers typically stand by a client's side as long as they are footing the bill. In the IG post, 50 shared a screenshot of an article about the legal team's last-ditch effort to reach Ye by way of newspaper ad.
msn.com
Buckingham Palace Reportedly Has Plans For Prince Harry Ahead Of King Charles' Coronation
Prince Harry has opened the floodgates, and it's a scene! "Spare," his uncensored memoir, gets into the nitty-gritty details of his own life and that of his family, with many wondering if he went too far. The consensus is divided. There's the "Sussex Squad," who are avidly defending Harry and wife, Meghan Markle, and there are those who keep the hashtag "ShutUpHarry" trending. Then, of course, there's a good batch of the population that simply doesn't care.
Update: Stephen King Tweets Hilarious Apology To Upstate NY Town
The feud is over! Master of horror Stephen King has extended an olive branch to the residents of one Upstate New York town that he poked fun at on Twitter last week. Of course, since this is Stephen King we’re talking about, his apology isn’t all nice – but it is hilarious.
Lil Uzi Vert Unexpectedly Joins Kids Making a TikTok for Their Song
Lil Uzi Vert recently proved they're a fan of a fan by pulling up on some kids while they were making a TikTok video to one of the Philadelphia rapper's songs and joining the fun. On Wednesday (Jan. 11), a video went viral on TikTok that featured Lil Uzi Vert...
DJ Paul Responds to People Asking Why He Didn’t Attend Gangsta Boo’s Funeral
DJ Paul has responded to people who asked why he didn't attend Gangsta Boo's funeral over the weekend. On Sunday (Jan. 15), DJ Paul, of Three 6 Mafia fame, jumped on his Instagram page and posted an angry video aimed at people who were questioning why he didn't attend Gangsta Boo's funeral, which took place at Brown Missionary Baptist Church in Southaven, Miss. on Jan. 14.
Joe Budden Doesn’t Think It’s a Coincidence That Gucci Mane’s Artists Are Constantly Getting Into Trouble
Joe Budden recently addressed the string of arrests and bad future that has befallen several of Gucci Mane's artists and concluded that it may not be a coincidence. On Wednesday (Jan. 11), Joe aired the latest episode of The Joe Budden Podcast and made it a point to talk about the speculated Gucci Mane curse involving artists who signed to his label meeting a foul fate and questioned the Atlanta rapper-CEO's A&R skills.
People Think Lil Durk Disses Gunna In New Song Clip – Listen
A Lil Durk song snippet has everyone thinking that the Chicago rapper is dissing Gunna. On Saturday (Jan. 14), a video surfaced of a Lil Durk song snippet that seemingly features him dissing Gunna for taking a plea deal in the YSL racketeering case. Many people believe that Gunna snitched on YSL to gain his freedom, which the Atlanta rapper and his attorney vehemently denied in a statement.
Woman Sings Future’s ‘March Madness’ at Her Boyfriend’s Funeral
Future's 2015 hit song "March Madness" is definitely a fan favorite among his supporters and one Hendrix fan loved the Tarentino-produced track so much that his girlfriend sang the song at his funeral. On Tuesday (Jan. 10), video of a woman doing just that went viral on social media. In...
School in Upstate NY Shocked by a Movie Star ‘Mystery Reader’ !
Inviting a "mystery reader" into a school can be a lot of fun; it breaks up the day and gives teachers and students something to look forward to. Sometimes the guest is a local celebrity, a doctor, maybe a first responder, an athlete, or perhaps even a parent - all great choices, btw! But sometimes, this happens...
Lil Gotit Warns Against People Posting About Lil Keed After Gunna Returns to Social Media With Keed Tribute Post
Lil Gotit has posted a warning telling people not to share social media posts about his late brother Lil Keed, in the wake of Gunna sharing a tribute post to the late YSL rapper on Twitter. On Wednesday (Jan. 11), Lil Gotit went Live on Instagram to address the issue....
Lil Baby Appears to Unfollow Gunna on Instagram After Snitching Allegations
It looks like Gunna is losing friendships with many of his rap peers. Apparently, Lil Baby has reportedly unfollowed the YSL member amid snitching allegations. On Jan. 14, a photo surfaced online revealing that Lil Baby possibly unfollowed Gunna. This revelation is causing a stir on social media because the pair have collaborated on several tracks together, released a 2018 joint project called Drip Harder and earned a diamond plaque together for their hit single, "Drip Too Hard."
Drake Wears Over $2.5 Million of Pharrell’s Old Jewelry in ‘Jumbotron Sh!t Poppin’ Video
Drake just released his new music video for the Her Loss single "Jumbotron Shit Poppin," which features Drizzy revealing he purchased some of Pharrell's jewelry collection. Drake continues to roll out visuals for his collab album with 21 Savage. On Tuesday (Jan. 17), the OVO head honcho delivered the video for the solo track "Jumbotron Shit Poppin." The Tristan C-M-directed video finds Drizzy rich flexing outside a posh mansion in front of a classic Ferrari. In others scenes, she displays more wealthy tropes like dining at a fancy restaurant and posting up inside the Rolex store. Throughout most of the duration of the visual, Drake is wearing a healthy amount of jewelry that once belonged in Pharrell's collection, including his famed multi-color N.E.R.D pendant chain, Bape astronaut bust, N.E.R.D brain pendants and skateboard charms.
Future Wears Masked Cap in Club, Social Media Has Hilarious Reactions
A video of Future in the club wearing a masked cap is going viral, with social media users sharing hilarious reactions to the fashion-forward head cover. On Jan. 14, Future's The Big Party Tour stopped in Atlanta for a show at State Farm Arena. Following the show, Future was videoed at an afterparty wearing tons of bling and rocking a strange looking head garment. The headpiece features a brim, but also has aspects of a winter bubble coat with a wraparound mask. The hat is actually a Burberry oversized puffer cap by Ricardo Tisci, which goes for around $500.
6ix9ine Posts Address Online, Shares Video With $1 Million on Him
6ix9ine continues to get more brazen in his attempts to prove no harm will come to him as a result of cooperating with the government to help take down his former associates in the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods gang. Yesterday (Jan. 15), 6ix9ine shared a video on his Instagram page...
Horror Film Pulls Out Of Upstate For LA; Producer Blames Locals
It was supposed to be our next big Hollywood break with a household name at lead, but now one horror movie has slashed Upstate New York from its roster and the producer is taking shots at locals. Producer Garry Pass said the blame of The Hermit leaving Upstate falls squarely...
A Look at Rappers’ Expensive Haircuts
Finding a signature look takes time. Deciding on the style for the day only becomes automatic after repetition. When the discussion turns to famous rappers, their day-to-day appearance is important since they're always in the public eye. With their look being so key, that leads to rappers spending big money on grooming than most other people. Compared to what the average person would spend to look good, the numbers can be eye-popping. But for a rap star? It's just another day. There aren't many forms of maintenance that these artists do more often than getting a haircut. So, in the process, some of them are dropping a pretty penny to keep their cuts right.
Jay-Z Helping Rihanna With 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show – Report
Rihanna is reportedly getting some assistance for her upcoming halftime show performance at Super Bowl LVII. According to a Capitalfm.com report, published on Friday (Jan. 13), Jay-Z and Roc Nation are reportedly helping Rihanna organize her performance for the 2023 Super Bowl halftime show at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., on Feb. 12. As the live music entertainment strategist for the NFL, it would make sense that Hov is helping out since he also signed RiRi when he was the president/CEO at Def Jam in 2004.
Funk Flex Says He Will Play 6ix9ine Songs Again Because More Rappers Are Snitching
Funkmaster Flex says that he's more than willing to play 6ix9ine songs again because according to him, more rappers are snitching. On Monday (Jan. 16), legendary Hot 97 DJ, Funkmaster Flex, hit up Instagram to let his nearly 3 million followers know that he is no longer refusing to play 6ix9ine songs as the result of the "Gummo" spitter cooperating with law enforcement back in 2019. Flex explained that in his opinion, plenty of current rappers who've come before and after 6ix9ine have created a whole wave of snitches, and cooperating with authorities has become a common trend within hip-hop.
The 13 Best New Hip-Hop Songs This Week
Week in and week out, there are plenty of brand-new rap songs, no matter the time of year. It can be really difficult to stay aware of what's out and also what's hot, so XXL decided to make things much easier for you. Instead of sorting out nearly everything that released this week, we've narrowed it down to strictly the best of the week, saving you plenty of time.
