New Hampshire State

97.5 WOKQ

One of the Most Dangerous Rivers in the US is in New Hampshire

Did you know that New Hampshire has over 800 lakes and 19,000 miles of rivers and streams, according to the New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services?. Living in New Hampshire, we're really lucky to have such gorgeous scenery around us. From mountains to rivers, beaches, forests, and oceans, we've got it all, and tourists love coming here to experience our beautiful state firsthand.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WMUR.com

Snow accumulates across central, eastern New Hampshire; some roads slippery

MANCHESTER, N.H. — A winter weather advisory for most of central and eastern New Hampshire was canceled around 7:30 p.m. Monday after bands of snow pushed through the state. The snow led to slippery travel conditions and brief bouts of reduced visibility in parts of New Hampshire on Monday morning. Numerous crashes and spinouts were reported.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

Plowable Snow Storm Likely Thursday-Friday in New Hampshire, Maine, Massachusetts

Here we go, with more snow in the forecast. The further north you go from Boston, the bigger the impact, so get ready to see those snow shovels and snow blowers out again. Let's start with the biggest punch in this latest snowstorm. When it hits Boston on Thursday late afternoon, it's mostly a rain and sleet event with a couple of inches at most possible along the North Shore of Boston, according to WHDH, and 3-4 along the Massachusetts and New Hampshire border from Haverhill to Lowell and due west.
BOSTON, MA
WMUR.com

New Hampshire snow totals by town: Jan. 16, 2023

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Snow fell across central and eastern New Hampshire during the holiday weekend. The following snow totals come from National Weather Service local spotters and WMUR viewers. There can be variations in the snowfall totals due to terrain and other variables. If you do not see your city or town listed, that means no one has submitted a snowfall report. Feel free to send in your total to weather@wmur.com to be added to the list.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
WMUR.com

Accumulating snow likely in New Hampshire for Thursday, Friday

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Warming temperatures during the middle of the week will give way to the next storm system, which will likely feature a statewide snowfall. First, there will be passing mixed showers Tuesday afternoon and Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning. >> Weather alerts. The high temperatures for Tuesday...
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

New Hampshire Broke Its State Record for Median Home Prices Twice in 2022, Now It’s Turmoil Time

I wonder if the saying "what goes up must come down" is on the horizon for home prices in New Hampshire. That's good for buyers, but not sellers. Or is it not good for anyone?. The record high price to buy a home in New Hampshire happened back in March of 2022, when $440,000 became the median price, according to the New Hampshire Association of Realtors snapshot listed in the New Hampshire Bulletin.
MAINE STATE
WPFO

New Hampshire man arrested after motor vehicle pursuit

A New Hampshire man was arrested on Friday after reckless driving and fleeing from troopers on Interstate 93, according to NH State Police. At approximately 10:28 on Friday night, a New Hampshire state trooper attempted to stop a 2009 silver Dodge Avenger for reckless driving. The operator of the vehicle did not stop for the troopers emergency lights and sirens and continued to flee at a high rate of speed on I-93 south and into the city of Manchester where the operator exited the interstate.
MANCHESTER, NH
MassLive.com

Mass. salary database: See the Trial Court workers who earned the most in 2022

The Massachusetts Trial Court was the third highest-paid state department in 2022, trailing behind the University of Massachusetts system and the MBTA. Total payroll for the Trial Court system last year was $569.35 million, according to state data. That breaks down into $554.12 million in base pay, $1.72 million in overtime pay, $7.1 million in buyouts and $6.41 million in other pay.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WMUR.com

Snow showers expected in parts of New Hampshire Sunday night into Monday

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Snow showers are moving into eastern parts of New Hampshire overnight. A storm system sitting offshore backed toward the coastline Sunday night. This is bringing some bands of light to moderate snow into the eastern half of New Hampshire. Slick travel is possible in spots, especially closer to the coastline.
New Hampshire State

