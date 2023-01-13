Read full article on original website
2 men, alleged hate group accused of violating New Hampshire Civil Rights Act, AG says
PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — Two men and an organization described as a hate group are facing accusations they violated the New Hampshire Civil Rights Act in connection with an incident in Portsmouth last year, law enforcement officials announced on Tuesday. Attorney General John Formella said officials filed a complaint against...
Sununu tells New Hampshire mayors state taking unprecedented steps to address homelessness
CONCORD, N.H. — Gov. Chris Sununu says New Hampshire is taking the issue of homelessness seriously, in a response to a letter sent by several mayors asking the state to do more. In a five-page response, Sununu said New Hampshire has taken what he called unprecedented steps to address...
It’s Illegal to Throw These 5 Items in the Regular Trash in New Hampshire
Before moving to our house, I did a MASSIVE purge. It was cleansing, quite frankly. Moving is a great excuse to channel your inner Marie Kondo and get rid of anything that no longer serves you. You don't want to waste space in your precious moving truck with things you haven't used in a decade.
One of the Most Dangerous Rivers in the US is in New Hampshire
Did you know that New Hampshire has over 800 lakes and 19,000 miles of rivers and streams, according to the New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services?. Living in New Hampshire, we're really lucky to have such gorgeous scenery around us. From mountains to rivers, beaches, forests, and oceans, we've got it all, and tourists love coming here to experience our beautiful state firsthand.
Police warn of possible 'gang-related' crimes in Maine
YORK, Maine — Several police departments in Maine are warning people about crimes committed in communities across the state that are possibly tied to an out-of-state gang. Police call them the “Felony Lane Gang”, and say they're known for breaking into vehicles up and down the East Coast.
Snow accumulates across central, eastern New Hampshire; some roads slippery
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A winter weather advisory for most of central and eastern New Hampshire was canceled around 7:30 p.m. Monday after bands of snow pushed through the state. The snow led to slippery travel conditions and brief bouts of reduced visibility in parts of New Hampshire on Monday morning. Numerous crashes and spinouts were reported.
Plowable Snow Storm Likely Thursday-Friday in New Hampshire, Maine, Massachusetts
Here we go, with more snow in the forecast. The further north you go from Boston, the bigger the impact, so get ready to see those snow shovels and snow blowers out again. Let's start with the biggest punch in this latest snowstorm. When it hits Boston on Thursday late afternoon, it's mostly a rain and sleet event with a couple of inches at most possible along the North Shore of Boston, according to WHDH, and 3-4 along the Massachusetts and New Hampshire border from Haverhill to Lowell and due west.
Legend Says There’s a Complex Tunnel System Under New Hampshire
For the past few months, New Hampshire has reportedly been hearing some odd booms in the middle of the night. While it’s possible they were a continuation of some of the strange earthquakes that hit Northern New England in 2022, there’s another theory that’s been quietly passed around by locals.
New Hampshire snow totals by town: Jan. 16, 2023
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Snow fell across central and eastern New Hampshire during the holiday weekend. The following snow totals come from National Weather Service local spotters and WMUR viewers. There can be variations in the snowfall totals due to terrain and other variables. If you do not see your city or town listed, that means no one has submitted a snowfall report. Feel free to send in your total to weather@wmur.com to be added to the list.
Accumulating snow likely in New Hampshire for Thursday, Friday
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Warming temperatures during the middle of the week will give way to the next storm system, which will likely feature a statewide snowfall. First, there will be passing mixed showers Tuesday afternoon and Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning. >> Weather alerts. The high temperatures for Tuesday...
New Hampshire Broke Its State Record for Median Home Prices Twice in 2022, Now It’s Turmoil Time
I wonder if the saying "what goes up must come down" is on the horizon for home prices in New Hampshire. That's good for buyers, but not sellers. Or is it not good for anyone?. The record high price to buy a home in New Hampshire happened back in March of 2022, when $440,000 became the median price, according to the New Hampshire Association of Realtors snapshot listed in the New Hampshire Bulletin.
Struggle to gain official recognition of MLK Day in New Hampshire lasted until 1999
The 41st annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration honored King's work to address racism and poverty by trying to unite people around their shared humanity.
These Are 20 of the Best Italian Restaurants in New Hampshire
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. One of the many things about the New Hampshire Seacoast is its history. Not just in a textbook sense, but personal sense. If you drive down...
Did You Know About This Harrowing Underwater Rescue After a Submarine Sank in New Hampshire?
It's always fascinating to read more about New Hampshire's history, and this writer recently learned of a harrowing underwater rescue that happened in Portsmouth over 80 years ago. According to the Naval History and Heritage Command website, it all started on May 23, 1939, when the USS Squalus "suffered a...
25 Things That Will Annoy Anyone From New Hampshire
People from the 603 are proud. I mean, "live free or die," is a serious motto that many passionately live by. I left Massachusetts for college and decided to stay in New Hampshire ever since. Never went back. I have come to terms with many things that, well, piss people...
New Hampshire man arrested after motor vehicle pursuit
A New Hampshire man was arrested on Friday after reckless driving and fleeing from troopers on Interstate 93, according to NH State Police. At approximately 10:28 on Friday night, a New Hampshire state trooper attempted to stop a 2009 silver Dodge Avenger for reckless driving. The operator of the vehicle did not stop for the troopers emergency lights and sirens and continued to flee at a high rate of speed on I-93 south and into the city of Manchester where the operator exited the interstate.
Gas station just over New Hampshire border in spotlight after Mega Millions jackpot win
LEBANON, Maine — A small rural community right over the New Hampshire border is suddenly in the spotlight thanks to the Mega Millions. Lebanon, Maine, is a small town near Rochester. Hometown Gas and Grill, a gas station in Lebanon, sold the ticket from Friday’s drawing that won the...
Mass. salary database: See the Trial Court workers who earned the most in 2022
The Massachusetts Trial Court was the third highest-paid state department in 2022, trailing behind the University of Massachusetts system and the MBTA. Total payroll for the Trial Court system last year was $569.35 million, according to state data. That breaks down into $554.12 million in base pay, $1.72 million in overtime pay, $7.1 million in buyouts and $6.41 million in other pay.
Top 15 Restaurants People From New Hampshire Want to Try in 2023
Okay, this post will solidify it. In 2023, I will be expanding my restaurant selections in New Hampshire. If you're anything like me, you know there are TONS of great food options in New Hampshire, but you only go to a small percentage of them. Like, 10%? That's bad. And...
Snow showers expected in parts of New Hampshire Sunday night into Monday
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Snow showers are moving into eastern parts of New Hampshire overnight. A storm system sitting offshore backed toward the coastline Sunday night. This is bringing some bands of light to moderate snow into the eastern half of New Hampshire. Slick travel is possible in spots, especially closer to the coastline.
