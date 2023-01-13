Read full article on original website
Tom Brady caught committing dirty move in loss to Cowboys
Tom Brady was caught committing a dirty move in his Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in their NFC Wild Card Playoff game on Monday night. Brady’s Buccaneers were down 24-0 in the third quarter and Brady completed a pass to Chris Godwin that went to the Bucs’ 29. Godwin lost a... The post Tom Brady caught committing dirty move in loss to Cowboys appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
ESPN Computer Predicts Divisional Round Game Winners
The Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs is here. Only eight teams still have Super Bowl dreams. ESPN's Football Power Index (FPI), includes projections for this weekend's games and beyond. The FPI has calculated the odds for each team left in the postseason of making their respective conference ...
Look: Tom Brady Was Called Out For Dirty Tackle Attempt
Monday night has not been a fun one for Tom Brady. The legendary quarterback and the Bucs offense has been thoroughly shut down by the Dallas Cowboys. Dallas leads Tampa Bay 24-6 after three quarters of tonight's NFC Wild Card game. As frustrated as Brady likely is, it doesn't excuse what appeared ...
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fire Coach
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers just concluding a disappointing season following a 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in the wild-card playoff rounds, potentially squandering the end of quarterback Tom Brady's incredible career.
thecomeback.com
Deshaun Watson involved in shocking new police report
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is once again cited in a police report, but this time as the victim. Police in North Olmstead, Ohio, a suburb of Cleveland, say that Watson was the victim of a truck theft during a crime that saw four other vehicles stolen from a dealership lot:
gamblingnews.com
Jacksonville Jaguars vs Kansas City Chiefs Divisional Odds, Time, and Prediction
After beating the favored Los Angeles Chargers in the Wild Card round by just one point, the Jacksonville Jaguars are now praying for another miracle. If they beat the No. 1 Super Bowl favorites – the Kansas City Chiefs – this coming Saturday, they’re going to advance to the AFC Championship for the first time in the 21st century. So, can they pull it off?
Chiefs Made Notable Roster Move On Tuesday Afternoon
The Kansas City Chiefs will have a notable offensive contributor back at practice on Tuesday. Kansas City head coach Andy Reid told reporters a short time ago that running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire has been designated to return to practice from injured reserve. Edwards-Helaire has not played since ...
Former Chargers coach Anthony Lynn is at home on 49ers staff
Former Chargers coach Anthony Lynn is now on the San Francisco 49ers staff, which feels like home for him with connections to other staff and players.
Ticket Prices For Cowboys-49ers Game Are Insane
Ticket prices for the Cowboys-49ers Divisional Round game are pretty steep. The average ticket is going for $1,420 on the secondary market, up 73% since the Cowboys won their Wild Card game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night. The Niners and Cowboys have two of the biggest ...
NFL World Reacts To The Playoff Schedule Announcement
The rest of the NFL's playoff schedule is officially set. While one game remains in the Wild Card round, with the Cowboys set to play at the Buccaneers on Monday, the rest of the playoff schedule has been finalized. The NFL announced the updated playoff schedule on Sunday evening. Here's the full ...
FOX Sports
Super Bowl LVII contenders re-ranked after wild-card round
The best weekend of the NFL calendar will soon be upon us. The NFL divisional playoffs — with four games over two days — is the top the league has to offer. As we head into this upcoming weekend of action, how confident am I in each of the eight remaining squad's chances at winning the Super Bowl?
wtaj.com
Jerry Jones Changes Tune, Says Cowboys Will Evaluate Kicker
The Dallas owner walked back his remarks from immediately after the team’s playoff win less than 12 hours later. Less than 12 hours after dismissing the idea that the Cowboys would look to explore other options at kicker following Brett Maher’s historically poor performance in Monday night’s win against the Buccaneers, Dallas owner Jerry Jones changed his tune and said that the club would evaluate the position this upcoming week.
What NFL playoff games are on today? Wild card round schedule for Sunday
The second day of Wild Card Weekend brings three playoff games, including two AFC divisional showdowns. The No. 7 Miami Dolphins visit the No. 2 Buffalo Bills while the No. 6 Baltimore Ravens head to Cincinnati for a second straight week to take on the No. 3 Bengals. Both matchups will mark the third meeting of the season between the teams.
thecomeback.com
Sean Payton would ‘absolutely’ consider this NFL opening
Sean Payton, who is up for numerous NFL coaching openings, delivered an extremely transparent interview with Colin Cowherd on Fox Sports’ The Herd on Monday afternoon. Payton spoke at length with Cowherd, particularly about the Houston Texans’ job, one that he said he would “absolutely” consider.
ng-sportingnews.com
NFL playoff bracket 2023: Divisional round playoff matchups, schedule for AFC & NFC
Super Wild Card Weekend doesn't always live up to its title. Often, there are several blowouts in the NFL playoffs' first round as the higher-seeded teams take out the teams that just barely reached the playoffs with relative ease. That hasn't been the case in 2023. The only blowout happened...
The Ringer
Winners and Losers of NFL Wild-Card Weekend
Every week of the 2022 NFL season, we will celebrate the electric plays, investigate the colossal blunders, and explain the inexplicable moments of the most recent slate. Welcome to Winners and Losers. Which one are you?. Editor’s note, January 16, 2023: This story has been updated to include Monday’s wild-card...
NFL
NFL Power Rankings, Divisional Round: Chiefs' AFC rivals tested; Giants rise to occasion; Chargers flop
You want drama? You'll have your drama. Super Wild Card Weekend gave us plenty of excitement without upsetting the larger order of things -- either in the playoff bracket ... or the NFL Power Rankings. The top six teams in our rankings from a week ago all made it to...
Watch: Sam Hubbard's Fumble TD From All Angles
A play Cincinnati fans will never forget.
ng-sportingnews.com
NFL playoff schedule: Dates, times, TV channels for every 2023 postseason game
The NFL playoffs are here, and it's safe to say expectations are sky-high after an incredible month of games last year. Between a divisional round featuring four games that all came down to the final seconds and a Super Bowl that was won by a touchdown drive late in the fourth quarter, it's going to be tough for the entertainment to live up to last season's playoffs.
