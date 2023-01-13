ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Larry Brown Sports

Tom Brady caught committing dirty move in loss to Cowboys

Tom Brady was caught committing a dirty move in his Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in their NFC Wild Card Playoff game on Monday night. Brady’s Buccaneers were down 24-0 in the third quarter and Brady completed a pass to Chris Godwin that went to the Bucs’ 29. Godwin lost a... The post Tom Brady caught committing dirty move in loss to Cowboys appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

ESPN Computer Predicts Divisional Round Game Winners

The Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs is here. Only eight teams still have Super Bowl dreams. ESPN's Football Power Index (FPI), includes projections for this weekend's games and beyond. The FPI has calculated the odds for each team left in the postseason of making their respective conference ...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Spun

Look: Tom Brady Was Called Out For Dirty Tackle Attempt

Monday night has not been a fun one for Tom Brady. The legendary quarterback and the Bucs offense has been thoroughly shut down by the Dallas Cowboys. Dallas leads Tampa Bay 24-6 after three quarters of tonight's NFC Wild Card game. As frustrated as Brady likely is, it doesn't excuse what appeared ...
TAMPA, FL
OnlyHomers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fire Coach

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers just concluding a disappointing season following a 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in the wild-card playoff rounds, potentially squandering the end of quarterback Tom Brady's incredible career.
TAMPA, FL
thecomeback.com

Deshaun Watson involved in shocking new police report

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is once again cited in a police report, but this time as the victim. Police in North Olmstead, Ohio, a suburb of Cleveland, say that Watson was the victim of a truck theft during a crime that saw four other vehicles stolen from a dealership lot:
CLEVELAND, OH
gamblingnews.com

Jacksonville Jaguars vs Kansas City Chiefs Divisional Odds, Time, and Prediction

After beating the favored Los Angeles Chargers in the Wild Card round by just one point, the Jacksonville Jaguars are now praying for another miracle. If they beat the No. 1 Super Bowl favorites – the Kansas City Chiefs – this coming Saturday, they’re going to advance to the AFC Championship for the first time in the 21st century. So, can they pull it off?
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Chiefs Made Notable Roster Move On Tuesday Afternoon

The Kansas City Chiefs will have a notable offensive contributor back at practice on Tuesday. Kansas City head coach Andy Reid told reporters a short time ago that running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire has been designated to return to practice from injured reserve. Edwards-Helaire has not played since ...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Ticket Prices For Cowboys-49ers Game Are Insane

Ticket prices for the Cowboys-49ers Divisional Round game are pretty steep. The average ticket is going for $1,420 on the secondary market, up 73% since the Cowboys won their Wild Card game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night. The Niners and Cowboys have two of the biggest ...
SANTA CLARA, CA
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Playoff Schedule Announcement

The rest of the NFL's playoff schedule is officially set. While one game remains in the Wild Card round, with the Cowboys set to play at the Buccaneers on Monday, the rest of the playoff schedule has been finalized. The NFL announced the updated playoff schedule on Sunday evening. Here's the full ...
MISSOURI STATE
FOX Sports

Super Bowl LVII contenders re-ranked after wild-card round

The best weekend of the NFL calendar will soon be upon us. The NFL divisional playoffs — with four games over two days — is the top the league has to offer. As we head into this upcoming weekend of action, how confident am I in each of the eight remaining squad's chances at winning the Super Bowl?
MINNESOTA STATE
wtaj.com

Jerry Jones Changes Tune, Says Cowboys Will Evaluate Kicker

The Dallas owner walked back his remarks from immediately after the team’s playoff win less than 12 hours later. Less than 12 hours after dismissing the idea that the Cowboys would look to explore other options at kicker following Brett Maher’s historically poor performance in Monday night’s win against the Buccaneers, Dallas owner Jerry Jones changed his tune and said that the club would evaluate the position this upcoming week.
DALLAS, TX
thecomeback.com

Sean Payton would ‘absolutely’ consider this NFL opening

Sean Payton, who is up for numerous NFL coaching openings, delivered an extremely transparent interview with Colin Cowherd on Fox Sports’ The Herd on Monday afternoon. Payton spoke at length with Cowherd, particularly about the Houston Texans’ job, one that he said he would “absolutely” consider.
HOUSTON, TX
The Ringer

Winners and Losers of NFL Wild-Card Weekend

Every week of the 2022 NFL season, we will celebrate the electric plays, investigate the colossal blunders, and explain the inexplicable moments of the most recent slate. Welcome to Winners and Losers. Which one are you?. Editor’s note, January 16, 2023: This story has been updated to include Monday’s wild-card...
ng-sportingnews.com

NFL playoff schedule: Dates, times, TV channels for every 2023 postseason game

The NFL playoffs are here, and it's safe to say expectations are sky-high after an incredible month of games last year. Between a divisional round featuring four games that all came down to the final seconds and a Super Bowl that was won by a touchdown drive late in the fourth quarter, it's going to be tough for the entertainment to live up to last season's playoffs.

