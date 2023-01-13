Read full article on original website
Related
Marconews.com
Tom Hanks' 15 essential feel-good roles (including 'A Man Called Otto'), ranked
The world doesn't always deliver things for which to give thanks. But when you get down, just think of Tom Hanks. Over his decadeslong career, America's Dad has gifted audiences with a consistent resume of heartfelt, empathetic characters, many of whom have benefited from Hanks' naturally paternal off-screen presence. There have been some exceptions to that rule, obviously – the antagonistic "snowman" Colonel Tom Parker, in the current awards-season contender "Elvis," immediately comes to mind. But even playing a neighborhood grumpy pants in the new dramedy "A Man Called Otto" (in theaters now), Hanks can't help but exude a strong sense of kindly warmth.
Marconews.com
'American Idol' alum C.J. Harris dies at 31
"American Idol" alum C.J. Harris, who competed on Season 13 and placed sixth overall, died Sunday at age 31 following a medical emergency, a spokesperson for the Walker County Coroner confirmed to USA TODAY. TMZ first reported the news, with a family member telling the outlet that Harris suffered a...
Marconews.com
Maren Morris apologizes for how country music treats LGBTQ+ people on 'RuPaul's Drag Race'
Maren Morris keeps on doing the work as an ally. On a recent episode of "RuPaul's Drag Race," the country singer served as a Season 15 guest judge and shared a heartfelt moment with contestants on the rocky relationship between the country music industry and the LGBTQ community. "Coming from...
Marconews.com
'Night Court' returns: John Larroquette on why Dan Fielding can't be 'the clown he was in the '80s'
Disorder in the court: "Night Court" is back in session after three decades. The comedy's eight-year run chronicling the oddball-filled night shift of a New York City courtroom ended in 1992. But the sitcom returns to NBC Tuesday (8 EST/PST) with a double-episode premiere. The familiar courtroom is the same,...
Marconews.com
When 'The Chosen' Jesus met giant serpent Satan: Jonathan Roumie dishes on 16-foot python co-star
Jonathan Roumie knew that portraying Jesus in the "The Chosen" faith-based streaming series would lead to an inevitable intense confrontation with Satan. Roumie had no idea, however, that Satan would be portrayed in serpent form by a gigantic – and real – 16-foot python named Penelope. Despite a...
Marconews.com
Al Brown, known for his role as Valchek on 'The Wire,' dies at 83: Reports
Al Brown, best known for his role as Col. Stanislaus Valchek on "The Wire," has died. Brown's daughter Jenny told TMZ that the actor died on Friday following a battle with Alzheimer's. He was 83. The actor's Facebook page also shared a message about his passing. "My name is Michael....
Marconews.com
Kevin Spacey receives lifetime achievement award in Italy: 'Truly blessed and grateful and humbled'
TURIN, Italy — Making his first speaking appearance since #MeToo-era allegations derailed his career, actor Kevin Spacey used a colorful Italian term to thank the National Cinema Museum in the northern city of Turin Monday for having the courage to invite him. Spacey received a lifetime achievement award from...
Comments / 0