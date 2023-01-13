ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Larry Brown Sports

Tom Brady caught committing dirty move in loss to Cowboys

Tom Brady was caught committing a dirty move in his Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in their NFC Wild Card Playoff game on Monday night. Brady’s Buccaneers were down 24-0 in the third quarter and Brady completed a pass to Chris Godwin that went to the Bucs’ 29. Godwin lost a... The post Tom Brady caught committing dirty move in loss to Cowboys appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
TAMPA, FL
OnlyHomers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fire Coach

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers just concluding a disappointing season following a 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in the wild-card playoff rounds, potentially squandering the end of quarterback Tom Brady's incredible career.
TAMPA, FL
WDTN

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud declares for NFL Draft

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The next potential NFL star out of Ohio State is taking the step to professional football this year. Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud announced he will enter the NFL Draft and forgo his senior season at Ohio State. His NFL journey will begin in February at the scouting combine in Indianapolis. “To […]
COLUMBUS, OH
thecomeback.com

Deshaun Watson involved in shocking new police report

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is once again cited in a police report, but this time as the victim. Police in North Olmstead, Ohio, a suburb of Cleveland, say that Watson was the victim of a truck theft during a crime that saw four other vehicles stolen from a dealership lot:
CLEVELAND, OH
Itemlive.com

What should Brady do?

Well, Tom Brady got eliminated. As New England fans – and therefore Brady fans – we could live in the moment with our heads down after the Cowboys defeated Tampa The post What should Brady do? appeared first on Itemlive.

