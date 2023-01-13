Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Steakhouses in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Manchester homeless eviction rips families apart and ignores viable alternativesEdy ZooManchester, NH
It took 329 years to pardon the last "witch" from the Salem Witch TrialsAnita DurairajAndover, MA
Major retail store opens new location in New HampshireKristen WaltersNashua, NH
You Could Own This Bed and Breakfast in Dover, New Hampshire, for $3 Million
Never have I ever said, "man, I would love to own a bed and breakfast..." Bed and breakfasts seem really dated, in a good way. In fact, here is a hot take: I think bed and breakfasts will become really popular again in the next 10-20 years. The idea behind...
thepulseofnh.com
Popular Manchester Restaurant Permanently Closing
After 60 years a popular restaurant in Manchester is closing for good. The original Blake’s Restaurant & Ice Cream on South Main Street will close its doors this Saturday. The Blake’s on Hooksett Road closed two-years ago. Blake’s Creamery dates back to 1900 and the company says it will continue to make ice cream for distribution to wholesale customers throughout in New England.
Best Creative New Hampshire Brunch With Beautiful Biscuits and Bottomless Mimosas
No matter how much you want to sleep in on a weekend, when you hear someone say 'let's do brunch' it's like an automatic caffeine jolt to jump out of bed, assemble all of team brunch, and head out to your favorite place or closest place or a new place. Who cares, it's brunch, right?
You Can Go Back to Prom at This New Hampshire Restaurant
The responses to this question are definitely a mixed bag. For some people, their prom was a storybook fairytale. For others, the evening was a night they'd rather forget. Then there are those who never went to prom at all. Whatever your memories of prom may be, how'd you like...
Seabrook, New Hampshire, Fisherwoman Will Feature on Next Season of ‘Wicked Tuna’
Michelle Bancewicz Cicale is one of the most badass women I have ever seen in my life. I so enjoy watching her fishing adventures on social media. I have never had a chance to meet her in person, but I hope to someday. Maybe a smidgeon of her badassery (not a word, I'm aware) will rub off on me.
Singer Dalton Dover Performs in Dover, NH, in Memorable Performance for All
How ironic. Dalton Dover makes his first appearance in Dover, New Hampshire, on Thursday, January 19. Dover comes to Dover. Oh, come on, you have to smile at that one. This makes me believe it will be a memorable event for Dalton Dover, playing in his first New Hampshire gig at his first New Hampshire radio station for his first time in Dover, New Hampshire.
whdh.com
Crews battle large fire at grocery store in Wolfeboro, NH
WOLFEBORO, N.H. (WHDH) - Crews battled a large fire at a grocery store in Wolfeboro, New Hampshire late Monday night. Firefighters from more than six communities were called to help put out the flames at Hunter’s Shop ‘n Save on South Main Street, right across from Lake Winnipesaukee.
eastcoasttraveller.com
5 Must-Try Boston Steakhouses
Where are The Must-Try Boston Steakhouses in Boston?. The high-end steakhouse Abe & Louie's is one of Boston's most popular restaurants. This high-end steakhouse is located on Boylston Street and is known for its signature steaks and sides. But it also offers a wide variety of other items. Its menu includes prime-aged Midwestern steaks, fresh seafood, and seasonal produce. Abe & Louie's also features an extensive wine list. Abe & Louie's in Boston is one of the city's oldest and most celebrated steakhouses. Initially opened in 1965, it's a local staple that's been around for decades. Now owned by Tavistock Restaurant Collection, it's part of the group's portfolio of concepts.
WMUR.com
Blake's Restaurant announces closure of original Manchester location
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A popular restaurant in Manchester announced they're officially closing their South Main Street location. The original location of Blake's Restaurant will be closing Saturday, Jan. 21, after nearly 60 years, according to their website. The company said they'll continue to produce ice cream across New England...
laconiadailysun.com
laconiadailysun.com
Wolfeboro firefighters working to contain fire at Hunter's grocery store Monday night
WOLFEBORO — Firefighters are working to contain a blaze at Hunter's Shop 'n Save on South Main Street Monday night. Several fire companies are responding including from Wolfeboro, West Ossipee and Alton.
The Most Family-Friendly Spot in New Hampshire is This Coastal City
New Hampshire's a great state to live in for a multitude of reasons. Recent studies have not only identified New Hampshire as one of the best states for raising children, but also among the safest states and best places to find a job. The Granite State also ranks pretty high when it comes to education as well.
WMUR.com
Crews face shortage of water to fight Westmoreland fire; no one inside home at the time
WESTMORELAND, N.H. — In Westmoreland, no one was hurt when a house burned to the ground Sunday afternoon. No one was inside at the time. Local crews called in help from five other departments. The chief there told News 9 they also faced a shortage of water because of the remote location.
Uprise RI
One of Rhode Island’s top ‘slumlords’ receives a Sunday morning wake up call
About a dozen people approached the home of Anurag Sureka in an upscale neighborhood cul de sac in Walpole, Massachusetts on Sunday morning, holding signs that said, among other things, “Happy 20th Anniversary to Two of RI’s Top Slumlords” and “A Slumlord Lives Here.” They were there to deliver 25 or so letters, to Sureka from tenants, detailing the repairs their apartments need to meet the minimum acceptable requirements under the law. Anurag Sureka and his spouse are the owners of Pioneer Investments LLC, one of the leading evictors in Rhode Island. When organizers mailed the letters to the Walpole address, they were returned unopened.
NECN
Why Are There So Many Mass. Women Missing Right Now?
Massachusetts has seen a string of mysteries involving women who have disappeared. Some of the most recent cases include new calls for help from Framingham and Brookfield, to a case that's lasted for months out of East Boston, to the disappearance of a mom in Cohasset that grabbed international headlines.
Dracut man to pay off mortgage, buy car after winning $1M prize on $10 scratch ticket
DRACUT, Mass. — A Dracut man says he plans to pay off his mortgage and buy a new car after he recently won $1 million on a $10 scratch ticket. Michael Vallante opted to receive his “4,000,000 Mayhem” prize in the form of a one-time payment of $650,000, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery.
laconiadailysun.com
'Zhush and polish': 70 North opening its doors later this year in the Weirs
LACONIA — Like the building it advertises, the large sign in front of 70 Endicott St. N. is hard to miss. Especially when, nearly two years after Faro Italian Grille’s name was taped out, a new one appeared there this month. Scott Hoffner, the chef behind 70 North...
travelawaits.com
11 Adorable New England Towns You’ll Want To Visit In 2023
We gave our expert travel writers the impossible task of narrowing down which adorable New England towns they think our readers should visit this year. From New Hampshire’s cultured seacoast to Cape Cod’s white sand beaches, several of the places they suggest are on the water. We’re not complaining — we love fresh seafood! However, if the mountains are calling, TravelAwaits writers have an answer for that as well. Here are 11 adorable New England towns to consider adding to your travel list in 2023.
The Happiest City to Live in New England is in Maine
I keep going on about how everyone in New England, especially Maine, is very nice. It seems like almost everyone is upbeat. However, a recent study conducted by WalletHub claims that other cities, out of New England, have happier citizens. It seems that one's happiness can be based on more...
Funny Video Shows Manchester, New Hampshire, Dog Sing Along Only to Luke Combs Songs
Our listener Jeanelle sent us a message on the WOKQ app, and it said:. "Kira and Logan: I listen to you guys every morning and all day long while working. I rescue, rehabilitate, and rehome dogs and I thought you guys would get a kick out of my newest rescue! Ruger is a Luke Combs fan. Whenever you play a Luke Combs song he sings his little heart out. He will only sing along to Luke Combs which makes it that much funnier because I've always been a huge Luke Combs fan"
