Taunton, MA

New Bedford Drug Dealer Gets Three Years in Prison

NEW BEDFORD — A New Bedford drug dealer previously arrested for heroin and fentanyl trafficking will spend three years in state prison, after he was sentenced last week on drug and firearm possession charges. The Bristol District Attorney's office said 39-year-old Ernesto Montalvo pleaded guilty to charges of possessing...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
Missing and endangered Bristol County man still among the missing

A Bristol County man that was reported missing and endangered in 2021 is still missing and his case was recently registered with the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System in the beginning of 2023. A now 26-year-old Matthew Yeomans of Easton was last seen Sunday, Sept. 19 of 2021, at...
BRISTOL COUNTY, MA
MA Police, Drug Task Force, seize $100,000 in drugs, ghost gun, $60,000 in cash after suspect struggles with officers

Police in Massachusetts recently made an arrest, seized hundreds of grams of methamphetamines, Fentanyl, cocaine, and crack with a street value of approximately $100,000. On Friday, January 6, 2023, Weymouth Police detectives arrested 32-year-old Max Russo of Weymouth, following an investigation. Officers attempted to stop Russo, who was operating a...
WEYMOUTH, MA
Elderly Bourne Man Gets House Arrest for Fire Injuring Firefighters

BROCKTON — A Bourne octogenarian and former longtime firefighter will spend four years under house arrest, after pleading guilty to setting a three-alarm fire in Hanson that left two firefighters injured. The Plymouth County District Attorney's Office said 81-year-old Alfred Russo admitted Friday to one count of burning a...
HANSON, MA
Uxbridge, Massachusetts Man Arrested For Attempted Bank Robbery In Boston

Thursday morning Boston Police arrested Shawn Senay, 21, of Uxbridge, Massachusetts. Senay is charged with armed assault to rob. At about 9:18 a.m. officers assigned to District A-1, responded to a radio call for a robbery in progress at the Santander Bank located at 61 Harrison Avenue in Boston. Upon...
BOSTON, MA
Police Log: Fence-Jumping Cow & Errant Co-Worker

9:54 a.m. – A caller told police a neighbor’s dog was outside barking in the early morning hours. The neighbor agreed to lock the doggie door at night to keep the dog indoors. 1:24 p.m. – An East Greenwich woman told police R.I. Energy told her she had...
EAST GREENWICH, RI
