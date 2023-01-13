Read full article on original website
KTEN.com
Scholarship applications open for Choctaw students
DURANT, Okla. (KTEN)—The Chahta Foundation opened up scholarship applications for Choctaw high school students. To qualify, students must be a member of the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma and have a grade point average of 2.5 or higher. Several scholarships also require service work that benefits the Choctaw community. Funding...
KTEN.com
Marietta woman arrested in wake of Amber Alert
MADILL, Okla. (KTEN) — The biological mother of a 14-year-old Marshall County girl is facing a kidnapping charge after the the child disappeared on Monday afternoon, authorities said. Amy Lynn Payne, 43, of Marietta, was arrested after the missing girl was dropped off at the home of her adoptive...
KOKI FOX 23
Amber Alert canceled for 14-year-old last seen in southern Oklahoma
KINGSTON, Okla. — UPDATE (1/11/23, 11:04 p.m.) — The Amber Alert has been canceled, according to OHP. Carter has been found. An Amber Alert has been issued for a 14-year-old girl last seen in southern Oklahoma, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). OHP said 14-year-old Abby Carter...
KOCO
Marshall County girl at center of Amber Alert has been found, OHP says
MARSHALL COUNTY, Okla. — Authorities have canceled an Amber Alert that was issued Monday evening for a 14-year-old girl out of Marshall County. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said she has been found and is safe. Original Story. An Amber Alert has been issued for a 14-year-old girl out of...
bryancountypatriot.com
Parish 1807 Grill is relocating to Durant
A taste of ‘authentic New Orleans’ is making its way to Bryan County. Parish 1807 Grill is heading north of the Red River, relocating from Denison to downtown Durant. The restaurant serves Cajun Creole cuisine, including foods that a person might think of when thinking about visiting the city of New Orleans.
KOCO
OSBI investigating after officer shoots subject in McAlester
MCALESTER, Okla. — The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is investigating after an officer shot a subject in McAlester. The OSBI was requested by the Federal Bureau of Investigation to investigate a shooting that occurred at 8:25 p.m. on Saturday on Green Meadows Drive. OSBI said a caller requested a welfare check on a male subject.
KXII.com
Maysville man tries to hit teens with car, court docs say
MAYSVILLE, Okla. (KXII) - A Maysville man has been arrested after trying to hit two teens with his car, according to court documents. Documents state it happened last month, Donnie Dickenson allegedly swerved while driving his jeep, trying to hit a 16-year-old and a 15-year-old near the police station. Documents...
KXII.com
New Ardmore shelter provides 40 more beds for homeless in city
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - A new overnight homeless shelter has opened in Ardmore, with room for up to 40 people. The Grace Center’s overnight shelter has been open for five days. Director Linda Heitman said so far, it’s been a big success. “They’re surprised that we serve supper...
KXII.com
OSBI investigating after McAlester man shot, killed by police
McALESTER, Okla. (KXII) - A McAlester man has died after police shot him Saturday night. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is looking into what happened, but early reports state a 911 caller asked for officers to check on a man having a mental episode. A press release from OSBI...
blackchronicle.com
Oklahoma executes first death row inmate of 2023
McALESTER, Okla. (KFOR) – Oklahoma death row inmate Scott Eizember was executed Thursday morning at the State Penitentiary in McAlester. His time of death was 10:15 a.m. “It was my solemn duty this morning to be present for the execution of Scott James Eizember, whose terrible crimes shattered a loving family and sentenced them to a lifetime of grief and loss. After nearly 20 years, justice is served. I understand that nothing can ever lessen the pain of a loved one’s death, but I pray that today brings closure and some measure of peace to the Cantrell family,” said Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond.
KXII.com
Ardmore celebrates the life and legacy of Dr. King
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) -Monday morning, the HFV Wilson Community Center organized its annual Martin Luther King Jr. parade and celebration. Executive Director at the HFV Wilson Community Center, JaMia Cody said it’s “a day to celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King.”. Parade goer, Marie...
KXII.com
Garvin county man arrested after shooting
MAYSVILLE, Okla. (KXII) - A Garvin County man has been arrested after allegedly shooting a man. Court documents state it happened in Maysville on January 7th. Robert McFarland allegedly shot a man in the chest and in the back with a pistol. He’s been charged with two counts of shooting...
‘It’s been nonstop headache,’ Oklahoma homeowners feel landlocked after they can’t use a private street to get home
Two Oklahoma homeowners are feeling landlocked, since they can’t legally use the road to their homes.
Two people injured in multi-vehicle wreck near Harrah
Deputies with the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office responded to a crash near Hwy 62 and N. Pottawatomie County Rd.
KOCO
Authorities search for two children reported missing from Shawnee
SHAWNEE, Okla. — Authorities are asking for the public's help in finding two children missing from Shawnee. The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children says 15-year-old Katelynn Bunch and 10-year-old Hannah Bunch were last seen on Jan. 10. They did not say where in Shawnee the two were last seen.
Oklahoma executes man who killed elderly couple in 2003
McALESTER, Okla. (AP) — Oklahoma executed a man Thursday who was convicted of killing an elderly couple and committing other crimes 20 years ago before authorities caught up to him in Texas after a manhunt. Scott James Eizember, 62, received a lethal injection at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester and was pronounced dead at 10:15 a.m. “I’m at peace,” Eizember said, strapped to a gurney with an intravenous line in his left arm. “My conscience is clear, completely. I love my children.” Once the lethal drugs began to flow, Eizember, who had a close-cropped beard, could be seen chatting with his spiritual adviser, the Rev. Jeffrey Hood, who was inside the execution chamber with him. He lifted his head at one point and mouthed the words, “I love you,” toward his daughter and attorneys who were among 17 people seated in the witness room.
news9.com
Pittsburg County Family Desperate To Get Late Father's Sentimental Items Back
A Pittsburg County family is desperate to get their late father's belongings back after someone stole them from his house. They said thieves broke into their parents' home, took things like jewelry and a guitar, and then just days later, their dad died. They said it's wrong for people to...
KXII.com
Driver charged with manslaughter after passenger falls out of vehicle, dies
MCALESTER, Okla. (KXII) - A Pittsburg County man is dead after falling out of a car on New Year’s Day, and the driver has been charged with his death. According to documents from the State of Oklahoma, Joseph Lawrence, 32, was riding in a car with Samantha Rae Adams, 31, who was under the influence of alcohol.
okemahnewsleader.com
Accident claims life of 16 year old
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is investigating an accident that claimed the life of a 16 year old male from Weleetka. The accident occurred around 9:47 pm on January 15 near North Choctaw Ave in Weleetka. He was a pedestrian that was taken by Creek Nation EMS to the Henryetta Hospital and expired due to his injuries. According to the report, a 1992 Chevy Pick-up is also included in the investigation. The driver is unknown.
State Of Oklahoma Executes Death Row Inmate Scott Eizember
The State of Oklahoma has executed death row inmate Scott Eizember for the 2003 murder of a Creek County couple. Eizember was executed by lethal injection at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester and died at 10:15 a.m. Thursday morning. Eizember is the first death row prisoner executed by Oklahoma in 2023.
