Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fire Rips Through Building Under Construction in DouglasQuiet Corner AlertsDouglas, MA
Former HBO Contestant is Now Grooming Dogs on the South ShoreDianna CarneyHanover, MA
Popular regional grocery store chain opening new location in Massachusetts this weekKristen WaltersShrewsbury, MA
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From WorcesterTed RiversWorcester, MA
Former Ollie's Employees Warn Customers for "Disorganized Stores" and "Issues With Barcodes"Bryan Dijkhuizen
Related
Prosecutors: Mother found dead behind Stoughton home was stabbed more than 2 dozen times
STOUGHTON, Mass. — The man charged in connection with the brutal stabbing death of a mother in Stoughton last month has been ordered held without bail. Victor Carter, 39, was arraigned Tuesday in Stoughton District Court on one count of murder in the death of 40-year-old Amber Buckner, who was found in a shed behind her home on Park Street in Stoughton in mid-December.
WMUR.com
Brian Walshe charged with murder of missing Cohasset, Massachusetts, woman Ana Walshe
COHASSET, Mass. — The husband of a missing Cohasset, Massachusetts, mother has been charged with her murder, according to the Norfolk, Massachusetts, District Attorney. As the search was entering its third week, Quincy District Court issued a murder warrant in the death of Ana Walshe, 39, who had not been seen since New Year's Day.
Police arrest Worcester man in connection with Main Street shooting
WORCESTER — A 39-year-old Worcester man was arrested in connection with a Sunday shooting that left a 22-year-old man injured. Javier Pena was arrested Tuesday, Worcester police said. Pena faces multiple firearms and assault-related charges including aggravated assault and battery with a dangerous weapon with serious bodily injury. Police...
WCVB
Boyfriend of Massachusetts woman Felicia McGuyer, who vanished 15 years ago, charged with murder
BOSTON — A man who was the live-in boyfriend of a Massachusetts mother who disappeared 15 years ago is now facing a murder charge in the woman's death. Felicia McGuyer was last seen on Oct. 7, 2007, in the area of Roxton Street in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood. She was 32 years old when she disappeared, leaving behind her 11-year-old son.
NECN
Why Are There So Many Mass. Women Missing Right Now?
Massachusetts has seen a string of mysteries involving women who have disappeared. Some of the most recent cases include new calls for help from Framingham and Brookfield, to a case that's lasted for months out of East Boston, to the disappearance of a mom in Cohasset that grabbed international headlines.
Worcester Man Facing Numerous Charges For Shooting 22-Year-Old: Police
A 39-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a weekend Worcester shooting that sent a 22-year-old man to the hospital, authorities said. Javier Pena, of Worcester, is facing multiple charges stemming from the shooting that happened near 925 Main Street around 11:15 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 15, Worcester Police report.
WMUR.com
Investigation into disappearance of Massachusetts woman continues for third week
COHASSET, Mass. — The search for a missing mother from Cohasset, Massachusetts, is now entering its third week. Ana Walshe, 39, has not been seen since New Year's Day. Her husband, Brian Walshe, 47, remains held on $500,000 bail on accusations he misled investigators. Potential pieces of evidence in...
whdh.com
Man arrested after smashing taxi window, ticket machines with a brick at Ashmont MBTA station
BOSTON (WHDH) - A 34-year-old man was arrested Monday night after smashing a taxi window and several machines with a brick at the Ashmont MBTA station, according to Transit Police. Police say the incident happened around 11:30 p.m. The man allegedly smashes a taxi window, AFC ticket machines, and an...
nbcboston.com
Boston Man With Machine Gun in BMW Flees Traffic Stop, Later Found and Arrested: Police
Multiple agencies spent hours searching Monday for a man who fled a traffic stop in Boston after police tried to arrest him for illegally possessing firearms. Michael Williams, 31, of Boston, was eventually found and taken into custody, police said. He is facing numerous weapons charges and is being held without bail until his arraignment in Dorchester District Court.
thisweekinworcester.com
Worcester Police Seek to Identify Man in Connection with Main Street Incident
WORCESTER - The Worcester Police Department is asking the public to help identify a man wanted for questioning in connection with an incident on Main Street. The man wanted for questioning is in the photo above. The photo is taken in front of the Denholm building at 484-500 Main St.
westernmassnews.com
Gunshot victim found on Memorial Ave. in West Springfield dies
WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -- A male who was found suffering from a gunshot wound in the area of the F.L. Roberts gas station on Memorial Avenue in West Springfield has died, police reported. Police officers were called to the area of 518 Memorial Ave. for a disturbance Monday just...
WCVB
Arrest made in disappearance of Massachusetts mother 15 years after she vanished
BOSTON — More than 15 years after a Massachusetts mother was reported missing, a man was arrested in connection with her death, police said. Felicia McGuyer was last seen on Sunday, Oct. 7, 2007, in the area of Roxton Street in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood. She was 32 years old when she disappeared, leaving behind her 10-year-old son.
Suspect in deadly West Springfield shooting arraigned on manslaughter charges
One person was arrested following a deadly shooting near a gas station on the intersection of Union Street and Memorial Ave. in West Springfield Monday afternoon.
WCVB
Police investigating after 22-year-old shot in Worcester
WORCESTER, Mass. — Police in the city of Worcester, Massachusetts, were asking for tips from the public as they investigate the circumstances that led to the shooting of a 22-year-old man. Police officers responded to a multi-family home in the area of 925 Main Street near Wyman Street on...
22-Year-Old Man Shot On Main Street In Worcester: Police
A 22-year-old man is in the hospital after he was injured in a late morning shooting in Worcester, authorities said.Police responded to the shooting near 925 Main Street around 11:15 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 15, according to Worcester Police. Upon arrival, officers found the man suffering from gun…
22-year-old man shot in Worcester on Sunday, police say
WORCESTER — A 22-year-old man was shot on Main Street in Worcester on Sunday morning, police said. At about 11:15 a.m., officers responded to the area of 925 Main St. for a report of a gunshot victim. Officers assisted the man until paramedics arrived, police said. The victim was...
‘So out of the norm’: Sister of missing Brookfield woman speaks out as search efforts continue
BROOKFIELD, Mass. — Concern for the wellbeing of a missing Brookfield woman is growing as investigators ramp up their investigation into her disappearance. Brittany Tee, 35, hasn‘t been seen since Tuesday, Jan. 10, according to Worcester District Attorney Joseph Early Jr. Brittany was last seen leaving her home...
iheart.com
Providence Police Investigate Violent Weekend
Providence police investigated several violent incidents over the weekend. There were two stabbings overnight Saturday, one on Elmwood Avenue and the other in Kennedy Plaza. The suspect in the transit hub stabbing reportedly used an ice pick. Meanwhile at around the same time, a man in a parked vehicle on...
Suspect in May 2021 Springfield armed assault sentenced to prison
A suspect found guilty in a May 2021 armed assault incident has been found guilty and sentenced to prison.
Rehoboth teen dies following Berkley crash
A 16-year-old Rehoboth boy who attended Bristol-Plymouth Regional Technical School died Sunday morning following a single-car crash.
Comments / 3