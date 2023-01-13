ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worcester, MA

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Boston 25 News WFXT

Prosecutors: Mother found dead behind Stoughton home was stabbed more than 2 dozen times

STOUGHTON, Mass. — The man charged in connection with the brutal stabbing death of a mother in Stoughton last month has been ordered held without bail. Victor Carter, 39, was arraigned Tuesday in Stoughton District Court on one count of murder in the death of 40-year-old Amber Buckner, who was found in a shed behind her home on Park Street in Stoughton in mid-December.
STOUGHTON, MA
NECN

Why Are There So Many Mass. Women Missing Right Now?

Massachusetts has seen a string of mysteries involving women who have disappeared. Some of the most recent cases include new calls for help from Framingham and Brookfield, to a case that's lasted for months out of East Boston, to the disappearance of a mom in Cohasset that grabbed international headlines.
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Boston Man With Machine Gun in BMW Flees Traffic Stop, Later Found and Arrested: Police

Multiple agencies spent hours searching Monday for a man who fled a traffic stop in Boston after police tried to arrest him for illegally possessing firearms. Michael Williams, 31, of Boston, was eventually found and taken into custody, police said. He is facing numerous weapons charges and is being held without bail until his arraignment in Dorchester District Court.
BOSTON, MA
westernmassnews.com

Gunshot victim found on Memorial Ave. in West Springfield dies

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -- A male who was found suffering from a gunshot wound in the area of the F.L. Roberts gas station on Memorial Avenue in West Springfield has died, police reported. Police officers were called to the area of 518 Memorial Ave. for a disturbance Monday just...
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
WCVB

Arrest made in disappearance of Massachusetts mother 15 years after she vanished

BOSTON — More than 15 years after a Massachusetts mother was reported missing, a man was arrested in connection with her death, police said. Felicia McGuyer was last seen on Sunday, Oct. 7, 2007, in the area of Roxton Street in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood. She was 32 years old when she disappeared, leaving behind her 10-year-old son.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Police investigating after 22-year-old shot in Worcester

WORCESTER, Mass. — Police in the city of Worcester, Massachusetts, were asking for tips from the public as they investigate the circumstances that led to the shooting of a 22-year-old man. Police officers responded to a multi-family home in the area of 925 Main Street near Wyman Street on...
WORCESTER, MA
Daily Voice

22-Year-Old Man Shot On Main Street In Worcester: Police

A 22-year-old man is in the hospital after he was injured in a late morning shooting in Worcester, authorities said.Police responded to the shooting near 925 Main Street around 11:15 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 15, according to Worcester Police. Upon arrival, officers found the man suffering from gun…
WORCESTER, MA
iheart.com

Providence Police Investigate Violent Weekend

Providence police investigated several violent incidents over the weekend. There were two stabbings overnight Saturday, one on Elmwood Avenue and the other in Kennedy Plaza. The suspect in the transit hub stabbing reportedly used an ice pick. Meanwhile at around the same time, a man in a parked vehicle on...
PROVIDENCE, RI

Comments / 0

Community Policy