STOUGHTON, Mass. — The man charged in connection with the brutal stabbing death of a mother in Stoughton last month has been ordered held without bail. Victor Carter, 39, was arraigned Tuesday in Stoughton District Court on one count of murder in the death of 40-year-old Amber Buckner, who was found in a shed behind her home on Park Street in Stoughton in mid-December.

STOUGHTON, MA ・ 11 HOURS AGO