Donald Trump’s company fined $1.6 million for scheme in which top executives dodged taxes on lavish job perks

Donald Trump 'Caught in Repeated Lies' During Deposition—Attorney
MSNBC legal analyst Katie S. Phang was discussing the newly unsealed testimony from the former president as part of E. Jean Carroll's rape lawsuit.
Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor-Greene Calls for Special Counsel Investigating Donald Trump, To Be Defunded
An appropriate response or use of political power?. On January 16, Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor-Greene took aim at the next political entity that she would like to see defunded - the Special Counsel appointed by Attorney General Merrick Garland, to investigate the one-term former president Donald Trump for his involvement in the January 6 Insurrection.
Giuliani says Trump told him to take classified files home
Rudy Giuliani said that former president Donald Trump once advised him to take secret documents home with him, Business Insider reported. The former New York City mayor and attorney for the former president made the revelation when speaking on his WABC77 radio show entitled Uncovering the Truth with Rudy Giuliani & Dr. Maria Ryan.Mr Giuliani said that he was working on “vetting” some “very rich people” by going through their tax returns for Mr Trump. “When I was his lawyer, I mean, there was a period of time I was there like, uh, 10 straight days,” he said. “I...
Trump claimed credit, but a GOP congressman says the former president had 'no influence' over anti-McCarthy conservatives during the contentious vote for the House speakership
"President Trump had no influence on the votes, myself or any of my colleagues," Rep. Bob Good of Virginia told ABC News of the vote for speaker.
Trump's former chief of staff John Kelly had to repeatedly remind the former president he could not share classified information with friends, NYT journalist says
"Kelly didn't trust that Trump knew how to handle classified information," said New York Times journalist Michael Schmidt said.
A former mail carrier and devout Christian who refused to deliver Amazon packages on Sundays is taking the US Postal Service to the Supreme Court for bias
Gerald Groff, an evangelical Christian, is suing USPS, saying he was reprimanded for refusing to deliver parcels on Sundays.
German news agency dpa reports that chancellor will appoint regional interior minister as new defense minister (Corrects that designee isn’t a regional governor.)
BERLIN (AP) — German news agency dpa reports that chancellor will appoint regional interior minister as new defense minister (Corrects that designee isn’t a regional governor.). Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Trial over Elon’s ‘reckless’ Tesla tweet starts in S.F.
The trial over Elon Musk’s bombshell tweet four years ago that rattled Tesla investors -- who claim it cost them millions -- began Tuesday in U.S. District Court in San Francisco. Tesla investors accuse the electric car company’s CEO of making what the Securities and Exchange Commission called “reckless, false and misleading” statements about a plan to take the company private. On August 7, 2018, Musk posted a tweet saying,...
Exclusive: Countries along migrant route to U.S. experiencing 'enforcement fatigue,' DHS documents show
The increasing influx of migrants to the U.S. border with Mexico is causing “enforcement fatigue” in Central and South American transit countries, according to Department of Homeland Security and Customs and Border Patrol documents obtained by Yahoo News, and nearly all will not be able to handle an expected surge should Title 42 restrictions be lifted in the coming months.
Days after Indiana attack, White House vows to fight hate against Asian Americans
WASHINGTON— The White House on Tuesday announced a multi-agency strategy to help combat anti-Asian American hate, promote language access and improve governmental data collection for the Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander community. “This unprecedented plan builds on the administration’s broader equity agenda,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said during Tuesday’s press briefing. […] The post Days after Indiana attack, White House vows to fight hate against Asian Americans appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
Editorial Roundup: United States
Excerpts from recent editorials in the United States and abroad:. The Washington Post on the handling of classified documents. It will be up to the two special counsels to investigate and weigh the handling of secret documents by President Biden and former President Donald Trump. But the current questions should not obscure an enormous problem that has been festering for decades and threatens national security, democracy and accountability: The classification system for managing secrets is overwhelmed and desperately needs repair.
EXPLAINER: How ominous is the debt limit problem?
On the brink of hitting the nation's legal borrowing limit on Thursday, the government is resorting to “extraordinary measures” to avoid a default.
China records 1st recent population decline as births plunge
BEIJING (AP) — China has announced its first overall population decline in recent years amid an aging society and plunging birthrate. The National Bureau of Statistics reported the country had 850,000 fewer people at the end of 2022 than over the previous year. It counts only the population of mainland China while excluding Hong Kong and Macao as well as foreign residents.
