Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Small Business Spotlight: Cafe Arabella, LititzMelissa FrostLititz, PA
The Best Town in Pennsylvania for a Winter Weekend GetawayTravel MavenStrasburg, PA
These Are The Top 4 Italian Restaurants in Lancaster, PA, According to YelpMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
Pennsylvania witness says bright light overhead 'blinked off' and movedRoger MarshPennsylvania State
Local grocery store closing in Pennsylvania after 24 yearsKristen WaltersAkron, PA
Related
Domestic violence stands out in central Pa. killings: ‘Women should not have to live in fear’
84-year-old Carmen Henderson was found dead, burned head-to-toe on his back porch in Dauphin County. Police charged his wife in his death. Jessica McCulloch, 36, was fatally shot in bed by a former boyfriend who broke into her home in Cumberland County, according to police.
Clerk shot, killed in gas station robbery in Pa.; police search for 3 men: report
A store clerk was attacked, shot, and killed in a gas station robbery. The incident was all caught on surveillance footage, according to reports. According to police, three men entered an Exxon on the 7100 block of Torresdale Avenue Tacony section of Philadelphia around 4 a.m. 6ABC reported the robbers attacked the store clerk behind the employee side of the corner and shot him in his back.
Police investigating after man allegedly hit people with baseball bat in Lancaster County
CONESTOGA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police said they are conducting an aggravated assault investigation after a man allegedly hit two people with an aluminum baseball bat in Lancaster County. State Police said that on Jan. 15, members of the PSP Lancaster Barracks received a phone call reporting that Kerr Michael Graham allegedly hit […]
Harrisburg teen accused of robbing, raping woman at gunpoint
HARRISBURG, Pa. — A Harrisburg teen has been arrested after police say he robbed and raped a woman at gunpoint in the city Monday morning. Giovanni Hall, 18, is charged with robbery, illegal possession of a firearm, rape for forcible compulsion and carrying a firearm without a license in connection to the alleged incident, which occurred around 8 a.m. in the area of South 13th and Berryhill streets, according to Harrisburg Police.
Man died in York County crash: Coroner
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A 69-year-old man died in a two-vehicle crash in York County on Monday night, according to the York County Coroner’s Office. The coroner’s office said the crash happened shortly before 10 p.m. on Jan. 16. The accident occurred in the area of Roland and Hoffman roads in Washington Township when […]
Man asks Harrisburg police to take him to jail after he shoots at, rams wife’s car: court documents
A man charged with attempted homicide in Harrisburg had his son with him over the weekend when he rammed into the back of his wife’s car and shot at her and a man whom she was giving a ride home, court documents said. Erick Vazquez-Torres, 29, of Lancaster, called...
Man shot 3 times, killed outside corner store in Pa.: report
Multiple shots ended a 47-year-old man’s life in front of a corner store in Tioga-Nicetown, reports said. According to CBS News, the shooting happened around 4 a.m. Sunday near North 17th and West Atlantic streets in Philadelphia where authorities came across the victim with multiple gunshot wounds suffering from being shot in the stomach twice and once in the left leg.
Driver sentenced for going 110 mph, the wrong way, during police chase
Mark Davenport missed his grandfather’s funeral last week. Then his father died, and he missed spending any last moments with him too. That’s because Davenport has been in jail for the past 685 days on convictions related to a high speed car chase last year, which didn’t permanently injure anyone, according to police.
Man, woman dead after 2 central Pa. house fires
A 71-year-old man and 72-year-old woman died Monday after two separate fires in York County homes, authorities said. The woman was found dead at the scene of a blaze on the 1300 block of Roundtop Road in Lewisberry, according to Coroner Pamela Gay. Gay said she was pronounced dead at 3:42 p.m.
abc27.com
Police investigating York County shooting
HANOVER BOROUGH, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in York County are investigating a shooting reported on Sunday evening. According to Hanover Borough Police, officers responded to the 100 block of Carlisle Street around 8 p.m. for a reported shooting. Police say a man approached a vehicle with four passengers when a verbal argument began.
Pa. worker rescued from trench is home from the hospital, wife says
The man trapped for eight hours covered in dirt after a trench collapsed in Allentown suffered extensive injuries but was recovering at home, his wife said. Ivy Hansell set up a GoFundMe page to help cover the medical expenses for her husband, Jason. He was trapped in a trench for eight hours as workers dug by hand to free him Wednesday in the 1500 block of West Gordon Street.
Man hit victim in head three times with aluminum baseball bat, causing ‘visable injuries’: Police
Pennsylvania State Police in Lancaster are searching for a man accused of hitting two victims with an aluminum baseball bat. Troopers say they are looking for 51-year-old Kerr Michael Graham. On Jan. 15 around 3:30 p.m., police said they received a call stating Graham struck one victim in the head...
Pa. state police seek ‘endangered’ mother and daughter
Pennsylvania State Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a mother and daughter who “may be at special risk of harm or injury.”. Nivek Bell, 29, and her daughter Nova Watson, 1, were last seen in Penn Hills Township, Allegheny County, around 11 a.m. on Jan. 13, according to state police.
Decomposing body of woman discovered in a folded up mattress in Pa.: report
A stunning discovery has detectives investigating in Upper Darby, Delaware County after a woman’s decomposing body was found inside a mattress, reports said. Authorities discovered the female victim’s body in a rear alley along the 7000 block of Greenwood Avenue, near Church Lane. The thing is paramedics were...
1 person killed in central Pa. house fire
A house fire was reported Monday afternoon in York County, dispatch said, and the coroner was called to the scene. Firefighters responded to the house fire with reports of a person trapped inside of the home after the blaze was reported at 3:04 p.m. More than an hour later, first responders were still on the scene at 1350 Roundtop Road in Warrington Township, according to York County dispatch. At 4:30 p.m., the fire had been marked as under control.
Man shoots at wife in parked vehicle, then chases her, causing a crash: Harrisburg police
After seeing his wife in a parked vehicle on Sunday morning, a man fired multiple shots at the car, hitting an occupant, Harrisburg police say. The accused gunman, identified as Erick Vazquez-Torres, was in the area of South 19th and Paxton Streets around 6 a.m. Sunday when he saw his wife in a parked vehicle and approached it with a gun, police say.
WFMZ-TV Online
Officials release ID of man killed in 422 pedestrian accident
WYOMISSING, Pa. - Authorities have released the name of a man killed on Route 422 early Monday morning. Bradley Hernandez-Resto, a 31-year-old from Lancaster County, died from blunt force injuries after being struck by multiple cars in the eastbound lanes near Route 12. His death has been ruled accidental. Investigators...
explore venango
Two Men Accused of Holding Victims by Gunpoint During Home Invasion, Robbing Them
FRENCHCREEK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Two men are behind bars for allegedly holding victims by gunpoint during a home invasion and robbing them. According to court documents, Franklin-based State Police filed criminal charges on December 20, 2022, against 19-year-old Tyler George Burns, of Dillsburg, York County, and 26-year-old Mario Ramon Ambris Jr., of New Oxford, Adams County.
Reading Hospital Nurse Killed In Berks Crash: Report
A Reading Hospital nurse was killed and three additional victims were wounded in a multi-vehicle accident in Berks County early on Monday, Jan. 16, according to a report by WFMZ. The four-car collision occurred on the 3600 block of Pricetown Road at about 6:30 a.m., the outlet wrote. Emergency personnel...
WGAL
Fatal multi-vehicle crash in York County
Crews are on the scene of a fatal multi-vehicle crash. York County dispatch said the call came in around 9:54 p.m. Monday evening. The crash happened at Baltimore Pike and Hoffman Road in York County. All lanes are closed on Route 194 between Red Run Church Road and Bakers Watering...
PennLive.com
Harrisburg, PA
200K+
Followers
87K+
Post
71M+
Views
ABOUT
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.comhttps://www.pennlive.com
Comments / 5