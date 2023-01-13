ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster, PA

PennLive.com

Clerk shot, killed in gas station robbery in Pa.; police search for 3 men: report

A store clerk was attacked, shot, and killed in a gas station robbery. The incident was all caught on surveillance footage, according to reports. According to police, three men entered an Exxon on the 7100 block of Torresdale Avenue Tacony section of Philadelphia around 4 a.m. 6ABC reported the robbers attacked the store clerk behind the employee side of the corner and shot him in his back.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX 43

Harrisburg teen accused of robbing, raping woman at gunpoint

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A Harrisburg teen has been arrested after police say he robbed and raped a woman at gunpoint in the city Monday morning. Giovanni Hall, 18, is charged with robbery, illegal possession of a firearm, rape for forcible compulsion and carrying a firearm without a license in connection to the alleged incident, which occurred around 8 a.m. in the area of South 13th and Berryhill streets, according to Harrisburg Police.
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27 News

Man died in York County crash: Coroner

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A 69-year-old man died in a two-vehicle crash in York County on Monday night, according to the York County Coroner’s Office. The coroner’s office said the crash happened shortly before 10 p.m. on Jan. 16. The accident occurred in the area of Roland and Hoffman roads in Washington Township when […]
YORK COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Man shot 3 times, killed outside corner store in Pa.: report

Multiple shots ended a 47-year-old man’s life in front of a corner store in Tioga-Nicetown, reports said. According to CBS News, the shooting happened around 4 a.m. Sunday near North 17th and West Atlantic streets in Philadelphia where authorities came across the victim with multiple gunshot wounds suffering from being shot in the stomach twice and once in the left leg.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PennLive.com

Man, woman dead after 2 central Pa. house fires

A 71-year-old man and 72-year-old woman died Monday after two separate fires in York County homes, authorities said. The woman was found dead at the scene of a blaze on the 1300 block of Roundtop Road in Lewisberry, according to Coroner Pamela Gay. Gay said she was pronounced dead at 3:42 p.m.
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Police investigating York County shooting

HANOVER BOROUGH, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in York County are investigating a shooting reported on Sunday evening. According to Hanover Borough Police, officers responded to the 100 block of Carlisle Street around 8 p.m. for a reported shooting. Police say a man approached a vehicle with four passengers when a verbal argument began.
YORK COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Pa. worker rescued from trench is home from the hospital, wife says

The man trapped for eight hours covered in dirt after a trench collapsed in Allentown suffered extensive injuries but was recovering at home, his wife said. Ivy Hansell set up a GoFundMe page to help cover the medical expenses for her husband, Jason. He was trapped in a trench for eight hours as workers dug by hand to free him Wednesday in the 1500 block of West Gordon Street.
ALLENTOWN, PA
PennLive.com

1 person killed in central Pa. house fire

A house fire was reported Monday afternoon in York County, dispatch said, and the coroner was called to the scene. Firefighters responded to the house fire with reports of a person trapped inside of the home after the blaze was reported at 3:04 p.m. More than an hour later, first responders were still on the scene at 1350 Roundtop Road in Warrington Township, according to York County dispatch. At 4:30 p.m., the fire had been marked as under control.
YORK COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Officials release ID of man killed in 422 pedestrian accident

WYOMISSING, Pa. - Authorities have released the name of a man killed on Route 422 early Monday morning. Bradley Hernandez-Resto, a 31-year-old from Lancaster County, died from blunt force injuries after being struck by multiple cars in the eastbound lanes near Route 12. His death has been ruled accidental. Investigators...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
explore venango

Two Men Accused of Holding Victims by Gunpoint During Home Invasion, Robbing Them

FRENCHCREEK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Two men are behind bars for allegedly holding victims by gunpoint during a home invasion and robbing them. According to court documents, Franklin-based State Police filed criminal charges on December 20, 2022, against 19-year-old Tyler George Burns, of Dillsburg, York County, and 26-year-old Mario Ramon Ambris Jr., of New Oxford, Adams County.
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Reading Hospital Nurse Killed In Berks Crash: Report

A Reading Hospital nurse was killed and three additional victims were wounded in a multi-vehicle accident in Berks County early on Monday, Jan. 16, according to a report by WFMZ. The four-car collision occurred on the 3600 block of Pricetown Road at about 6:30 a.m., the outlet wrote. Emergency personnel...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Fatal multi-vehicle crash in York County

Crews are on the scene of a fatal multi-vehicle crash. York County dispatch said the call came in around 9:54 p.m. Monday evening. The crash happened at Baltimore Pike and Hoffman Road in York County. All lanes are closed on Route 194 between Red Run Church Road and Bakers Watering...
YORK COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

