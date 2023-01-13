ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quakertown, PA

Perkasie Native to Open a Brand New Fitness Center in Downtown Quakertown

The new gym is set up with all sorts of equipment for all fitness goals.Photo byWFMZ-69

A new gym is set to open in Bucks County very soon, and local residents are excited to begin their fitness journey as the year begins. Ryan Kneller wrote about the new gym for WFMZ-69.

The Phittest is a new gym that is set to open at 306 W. Broad St. in downtown Quakertown. Owner Anthony Fiore, a Perkasie native, has set up the new fitness center with plenty of cardio and weight training equipment, as well as a smoothie bar.

“The new year is a great time to get in shape, and we’re super convenient in the center of town,” Fiore said.

“People will be able to park right on the street in front of our building or in the parking lot directly across the street.”

Fiore’s wife, Kristen, will be in charge of the business’ finances. The couple aim to have their new gym be the center of health and wellness goals throughout the year for local residents.

Read more about the new gym at WFMZ-69.

