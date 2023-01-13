ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

102.5 KISS FM

Lovesac is Bringing a Showroom to Lubbock This Winter

If you’ve ever been on the hunt for one of those huge bean bag chairs, then you have definitely come across Lovesac. While their brand started with their ‘sacs’, they have expanded to sell the ever-popular modular sectionals, or as they call them, sactionals. While you can...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Rick

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Rick KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Shelter. He is a two-year-old cattle dog mix who’s been at the shelter for two months. He has a cute half tail and unique markings! Rick is well-behaved, outgoing and loves to play. He would be a great jogging or hiking buddy. Rick is up to date on all his shots, is neutered and microchipped. He can be adopted for free today for the Lubbock Animal Shelter.
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Newly Listed Barndominium Near Lubbock Could Be Your New Home

Is it time to escape living in the city of Lubbock and instead live a more rural life? If so, you might be interested in a new listing near Shallowater, TX. One of the latest trends in rural living is the Barndominium and this one was just listed on Monday. The best part? It's big and there is a lot of room to grow.
SHALLOWATER, TX
102.5 KISS FM

So You Want A New Tattoo Or Piercing In Lubbock, Texas

I see it on social media constantly- where should I go for a tattoo? A piercing? A very specific style of tattoo and an obscure type of piercing?. And that's okay. Like most businesses, tattoo parlors and piercing studios live or die by word of mouth and their reputation in general. However, if you want the best possible tattoo or piercing, I'm afraid you're going to have to go talk to some actual tattoo artists and piercers. I know. It's scary. Even if you set the whole thing up online, you still have to communicate with the person beyond just setting a date, especially if you want a large or custom design.
LUBBOCK, TX
Awesome 98

Lubbock’s Mugshot Monday: 45 People Arrested Along With Four People Rearrested From 2022

It's a new week so that means we have to recap what you may have missed while working hard or stuck home with a cold. Lubbock seems to always be getting some new kind of place to eat but recently a new authentic Indian food place opened up on 34th Street. Along with new food the old Dragon Buffet near the South Plains Mall was just bought by the owners of Hayashi and the food is just amazing that I encourage everyone to try it at least twice.
LUBBOCK, TX
102.5 KISS FM

Lubbock Woman Offers Cash Reward For Beloved Missing Orange Cat

Alright, guys, it's time to come together and help Lubbock resident Sarah Louise Hunt find her precious 10-year-old orange kitty. His name is 'Doctor' and he has been missing for roughly five days now. He disappeared somewhere near 27th and University on Friday night and Sarah has been all over town, posting flyers and checking with local animal shelters in search of her sweet baby, but so far, hasn't had any luck.
LUBBOCK, TX
Talk 1340

Remembering Lubbock’s Legendary Fat Dawgs

You may have seen bigger names, but for me, these nights were game-changers. Fat Dawgs had an odd dynamic back in the day. It was more of the rhythm and blues club while down the street The Rox catered to the punk and metal crowd. At some point, Fat Dawgs took over most of the bookings and threw a little bit of everything up against the wall. Though I probably visited the place a hundred times, there were three nights that really stuck out for me.
LUBBOCK, TX
102.5 KISS FM

Lubbock Now Has A New Made From Scratch Gelato & Sweets Place

Back in October 2022, I told y'all about a new place to fix your sugar craving. Who is ready to check it out?. Amy is opening up a new dessert shop at Canyon West very soon. It will be called D'lish Sweets & Gelato and it has a great back story from where the name came from. Amy's mom would always bake for their loved ones and she would always say “it’s D’lish”. So since Amy says her "goal is to make tasty treats reminiscent of her childhood, it seems appropriate that this quaint word be the inspiration."
LUBBOCK, TX
102.5 KISS FM

Lubbock’s Sephora Inside JCPenney Gets Demoed, But Don’t Despair

There's something really satisfying about seeing stuff get demoed, even if it also gives me a pang of regret for what was once a fun place to shop. The Sephora inside JCPenney was recently demoed, so if you were hoping to do some shopping there, you're out of luck for that location. But don't despair, I have other options for you that I'll get to soon.
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

The Number One Thing That Lubbock Drivers Need

I had this completely wired, but then some jerk forced me to expand it a bit. I had a hopeful message for Lubbock drivers out there. In fact, I will have that message for you in a bit, but let me deal with one GIANT exception in a big red truck.
LUBBOCK, TX
102.5 KISS FM

Help Give Back to the Lubbock Community This MLK Day

Habitat for Humanity is always giving back to the community but they are currently asking anyone with free time this Monday to come assist in their efforts. On Martin Luther King Jr. Day, January 16, they will be taking volunteers to help aid in their projects from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 3317 East Dartmouth Street. Habitat for Humanity will be doing construction on houses as well as building fences and constructing porch railings.
LUBBOCK, TX
102.5 KISS FM

102.5 KISS FM

