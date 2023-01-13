ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Lioness’: Morgan Freeman Joins Taylor Sheridan’s Series For Paramount+

By Nellie Andreeva
 4 days ago
EXCLUSIVE : Oscar winner Morgan Freeman has joined the cast of Paramount+ ’s original series Lioness , headlined and executive produced by Zoe Saldaña and also starring Nicole Kidman, who executive produces, and Laysla De Oliveira.

Freeman will play Edwin Mullins, the United States Secretary of State in the show, from Taylor Sheridan, MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios.

Lioness is based on a real-life CIA program and follows Cruz Manuelos (De Oliveira), a rough-around-the-edges but passionate young Marine recruited to join the CIA’s Lioness Engagement Team to help bring down a terrorist organization from within. Saldaña will play Joe, the station chief of the Lioness program tasked with training, managing and leading her female undercover operatives.

Lioness ‘ series regular cast also includes Dave Annable, Jill Wagner, LaMonica Garrett, James Jordan, Austin Hébert, Jonah Wharton, Stephanie Nur and Hannah Love Lanier. The series is executive produced by Sheridan, David C. Glasser, Saldaña, Kidman, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, David Hutkin, Jill Wagner, Geyer Kosinski, Michael Malone and John Hillcoat.

Freeman was recently seen in his Emmy-nominated guest star role on The Kominsky Method, the sci-fi anthology series Solos and movies Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard, Paradise Highway and The Minute You Wake Up Dead. He also recently hosted and produced a nonfiction series Great Escapes with Morgan Freeman .

