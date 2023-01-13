Man threatens guard with fork during attempted cookie robbery

Miami, FL - A man was arrested on Wednesday for attempting to steal a cookie from a gas station and threatening a security guard with a fork.

The incident occurred around 1:30 p.m. at a Wawa located at 590 NE 167th Street in Miami.

According to police, 32-year-old Kervens Pierre-Louis entered the store, picked up a large-size chocolate cookie, and walked out without making an attempt to pay for it.

The store's security guard confronted Pierre-Louis and asked him to return the cookie, at which point Pierre-Louis became aggressive, brandished a fork, and threatened the guard with physical harm.

The security guard abandoned his efforts to retrieve the stolen item and Pierre-Louis left the store.

When officers arrived, the security guard directed officers to Pierre-Louis, who fled on foot but was apprehended without further incident.

The police found Pierre-Louis in possession of a fork that matched the description provided by the victim.

Pierre-Louis was taken to jail on charges of robbery with a deadly weapon and resisting an officer without violence.