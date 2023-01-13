Read full article on original website
House Republicans Honor Another Campaign Promise by Filing Impeachment Articles Against DHS Sec. MayorkasThe Veracity Report - Washington D.C. EditionWashington, DC
DC police chief calls inaccurate information swirling over shooting of 13-year-old ‘reckless’Mario DonevskiWashington, DC
House Administration Committee Passes Rule to Reimburse Legislators for High Cost of Living in Washington D.C.Silence DoGoodWashington, DC
Mayor Bowser has Spent $8 Million Supporting Migrants, So FarTom HandyWashington, DC
Longstanding Marshalls Location Permanently ClosesJoel EisenbergWashington, DC
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fire Coach
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers just concluding a disappointing season following a 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in the wild-card playoff rounds, potentially squandering the end of quarterback Tom Brady's incredible career.
How did Alabama 2025 commit Ryan Williams go from backup QB to dynamic WR?
Where did Saraland star and Alabama 2025 commit Ryan Williams go to celebrate being named the state’s Mr. Football on Thursday night?. Nope. Actually, he went back to work. “He asked me right after his name was announced, ‘Are we still working out tonight?’” his father, Ryan Williams Sr., said following Thursday’s lunch banquet in Montgomery.
Derrick Henry on Josh Jacobs’ NFL rushing title: ‘That’s fire’
Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry finished as the runner-up for the NFL rushing crown during the 2022 season, but the former Alabama All-American said he’s “proud” that another ball-carrier from Running Back U led the league again. Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs topped the...
Former NFL player Jerrell Powe arrested in Mississippi kidnapping
A former University of Mississippi and NFL football player has been arrested in Mississippi on kidnapping charges. Jerrell Powe, 35, remained jailed Monday in the Jackson suburb of Ridgeland with no bail set. It’s unclear if he has a lawyer to speak for him. Ridgeland Police Chief Brian Myers...
Eagles QB Jalen Hurts: ‘I got a bounty on me every week’
The Philadelphia Eagles’ injury report for Tuesday did not include the name of quarterback Jalen Hurts, which indicates the former Alabama standout participated fully in practice for the first time since he suffered a sprained throwing shoulder in a 25-20 victory over the Chicago Bears on Dec. 18. “Feeling...
Second-round matchups set for NFL playoffs
The Dallas Cowboys’ 31-14 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night completed the pairings for the second round of the NFL playoffs, which will be played on Saturday and Sunday. The Divisional Playoffs bring the two No. 1 seeds in each conference off the sidelines after the...
Former Chargers coach Anthony Lynn is at home on 49ers staff
Former Chargers coach Anthony Lynn is now on the San Francisco 49ers staff, which feels like home for him with connections to other staff and players.
What did Jabari Smith Jr. say to make LeBron James feel old?
Houston Rockets rookie Jabari Smith Jr. crossed paths on an NBA court with LeBron James for the first time on Monday night, and the former Auburn standout had a blast from the past for the 18-time All-Star. “You played against my dad your first NBA game ever,” Smith told James...
What should Brady do?
Well, Tom Brady got eliminated. As New England fans – and therefore Brady fans – we could live in the moment with our heads down after the Cowboys defeated Tampa The post What should Brady do? appeared first on Itemlive.
Nate Oats talked to Ray Lewis about Darius Miles arrest: ‘He went through a similar situation’
Speaking publicly for the second time since Sunday’s arrest of Darius Miles for capital murder, Alabama men’s basketball coach Nate Oats revealed Tuesday he spoke to former NFL linebacker Ray Lewis in the wake of the incident. “His daughter went to Alabama a year-and-a-half ago,” Oats said during...
NFL playoffs: State defensive backs seal Giants’ win
In the fourth game of this season’s NFL playoffs, Minnesota became the first higher-seeded team to lose as the No. 6 New York Giants downed the No. 3 Vikings 31-24 in a Super Wild-Card Weekend contest on Sunday. New York safety Xavier McKinney, a former Alabama standout, tackled Minnesota...
Buffalo blizzard hero rewarded with tickets to Super Bowl LVII
A man hailed as a hero for breaking into a school to shelter strangers during a deadly winter storm is being rewarded with a trip to the Super Bowl. Jay Withey, a mechanic, broke into the Pine Hill School in Cheektowaga, N.Y., during blizzard conditions on Christmas Eve. He broke into the building after he said he was turned away at a number of homes where he asked for shelter from the storm.
Caesars promo code: Get $1,250 first bet insurance on Cowboys vs. Bucs game
Catena Media provides exclusive sports betting content to AL.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The final wild card showdown sees the Cowboys and Buccaneers battle in Tampa Bay, and you can enjoy the game with first bet...
Bengals hoping to keep Jonah Williams in the lineup
Before Sunday night’s AFC playoff game against the Baltimore Ravens, former Alabama All-American Jonah Williams had played all but six of the Cincinnati Bengals’ offensive snaps at left tackle in the 2022 season. Williams missed the final six snaps in the first half of Cincinnati’s 19-17 loss to...
Alabama football 2023 signees rise in national prospect rankings
Nick Saban led Alabama football back to the No. 1 spot on recruiting boards after a strong class. The Crimson Tide compiled 28 high schoolers to boost key positions next fall, like running back and in the trenches. Through postseason showcase events and all-star games, some future players boosted their...
Strong finish lifts No. 9 Tennessee at Mississippi State
Zakai Zeigler scored 24 points and played all 40 minutes in his third start of the season as No. 9
Miami GM not deterred by Tua Tagovailoa’s concussions
Tua Tagovailoa’s concussions during the 2022 season haven’t given the Miami Dolphins second thoughts about proceeding with the Alabama All-American as their quarterback, the NFL team’s general manager said. “I would say with Tua, he’s our starting quarterback,” Chris Grier said at a season-ending press conference on...
Florida State scores in bunches, then holds off Notre Dame
Darin Green Jr. scored a game-high 20 points and keyed a pair of lengthy first-half runs Tuesday night for visiting
Terquavion Smith pours in 25 as NC State tops Georgia Tech
Terquavion Smith scored 25 points to lead North Carolina State to a 78-66 win over Georgia Tech on Tuesday in
Lester Cotton staying with Miami Dolphins
A day after playing all 71 offensive snaps at left guard in an NFL playoff game for Miami on Sunday, Lester Cotton signed a reserve/future contract with the Dolphins. Also signing a reserve/future contract on Monday was former Hoover High School standout Jeremiah Moon with the Baltimore Ravens. :. ·...
