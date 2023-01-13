A man hailed as a hero for breaking into a school to shelter strangers during a deadly winter storm is being rewarded with a trip to the Super Bowl. Jay Withey, a mechanic, broke into the Pine Hill School in Cheektowaga, N.Y., during blizzard conditions on Christmas Eve. He broke into the building after he said he was turned away at a number of homes where he asked for shelter from the storm.

