Washington, DC

OnlyHomers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fire Coach

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers just concluding a disappointing season following a 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in the wild-card playoff rounds, potentially squandering the end of quarterback Tom Brady's incredible career.
TAMPA, FL
AL.com

How did Alabama 2025 commit Ryan Williams go from backup QB to dynamic WR?

Where did Saraland star and Alabama 2025 commit Ryan Williams go to celebrate being named the state’s Mr. Football on Thursday night?. Nope. Actually, he went back to work. “He asked me right after his name was announced, ‘Are we still working out tonight?’” his father, Ryan Williams Sr., said following Thursday’s lunch banquet in Montgomery.
SARALAND, AL
AL.com

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts: ‘I got a bounty on me every week’

The Philadelphia Eagles’ injury report for Tuesday did not include the name of quarterback Jalen Hurts, which indicates the former Alabama standout participated fully in practice for the first time since he suffered a sprained throwing shoulder in a 25-20 victory over the Chicago Bears on Dec. 18. “Feeling...
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Second-round matchups set for NFL playoffs

The Dallas Cowboys’ 31-14 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night completed the pairings for the second round of the NFL playoffs, which will be played on Saturday and Sunday. The Divisional Playoffs bring the two No. 1 seeds in each conference off the sidelines after the...
ARIZONA STATE
AL.com

What did Jabari Smith Jr. say to make LeBron James feel old?

Houston Rockets rookie Jabari Smith Jr. crossed paths on an NBA court with LeBron James for the first time on Monday night, and the former Auburn standout had a blast from the past for the 18-time All-Star. “You played against my dad your first NBA game ever,” Smith told James...
HOUSTON, TX
Itemlive.com

What should Brady do?

Well, Tom Brady got eliminated. As New England fans – and therefore Brady fans – we could live in the moment with our heads down after the Cowboys defeated Tampa The post What should Brady do? appeared first on Itemlive.
AL.com

NFL playoffs: State defensive backs seal Giants’ win

In the fourth game of this season’s NFL playoffs, Minnesota became the first higher-seeded team to lose as the No. 6 New York Giants downed the No. 3 Vikings 31-24 in a Super Wild-Card Weekend contest on Sunday. New York safety Xavier McKinney, a former Alabama standout, tackled Minnesota...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Buffalo blizzard hero rewarded with tickets to Super Bowl LVII

A man hailed as a hero for breaking into a school to shelter strangers during a deadly winter storm is being rewarded with a trip to the Super Bowl. Jay Withey, a mechanic, broke into the Pine Hill School in Cheektowaga, N.Y., during blizzard conditions on Christmas Eve. He broke into the building after he said he was turned away at a number of homes where he asked for shelter from the storm.
CHEEKTOWAGA, NY
AL.com

Bengals hoping to keep Jonah Williams in the lineup

Before Sunday night’s AFC playoff game against the Baltimore Ravens, former Alabama All-American Jonah Williams had played all but six of the Cincinnati Bengals’ offensive snaps at left tackle in the 2022 season. Williams missed the final six snaps in the first half of Cincinnati’s 19-17 loss to...
CINCINNATI, OH
AL.com

Miami GM not deterred by Tua Tagovailoa’s concussions

Tua Tagovailoa’s concussions during the 2022 season haven’t given the Miami Dolphins second thoughts about proceeding with the Alabama All-American as their quarterback, the NFL team’s general manager said. “I would say with Tua, he’s our starting quarterback,” Chris Grier said at a season-ending press conference on...
MIAMI, FL
AL.com

Lester Cotton staying with Miami Dolphins

A day after playing all 71 offensive snaps at left guard in an NFL playoff game for Miami on Sunday, Lester Cotton signed a reserve/future contract with the Dolphins. Also signing a reserve/future contract on Monday was former Hoover High School standout Jeremiah Moon with the Baltimore Ravens. :. ·...
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

AL.com

Birmingham, AL
