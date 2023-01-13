ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Three systems bringing rain, snow; here’s a timeline

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Just a few sprinkles from here on out. Cloudy skies with some late-day sunshine. Staying mild with temperatures in the lower 50s. Three more systems this week. The first will be rain Wednesday night/early Thursday. Sunny breaks with a few scattered showers late Thursday. Second system will be a wintry mix by Friday. Third is rain/snow Sunday late into Monday.
Rain showers overnight, temps reach 50 tomorrow

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Showers continue to move in tonight and last through early tomorrow morning. By the morning commute, the rain will be very light and just a few sprinkles. Staying mild with temperatures in the 30s and 40s tonight. 0.25-0.50″ expected with a few pockets of heavier rain....
Waiting for Winter: Typical Snow, Cold Holding Off

GREEN, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Are we going to sneak through the month of January without real Winter weather?. That’s the case so far. The CAK weather station has recorded just an inch of snow this month. Normal for the first 16 days of the year...
Week-ahead weather: How much rain to expect

CLEVELAND (WJW) — After a quiet Sunday night, clouds thicken MLK Day as we gradually warm heading into the week. Showers arrive after sundown Monday with 0.25-0.50 inches expected. Widespread rain at night becoming spotty on Tuesday. Two systems this week. The first, all rain. The second ending with...
MLK weekend forecast: Any snow coming our way?

CLEVELAND (WJW) — A cold night ahead. By morning most of us will be around 20 degrees. Few clouds tonight, contributing to the temperature drop. Gradually warming as we head through the long weekend, clouds increase MLK Day with showers after sundown. Looking ahead to next week, we have two rain systems moving in as temperatures rebound into the 40s and near 50.
Grow A Green Thumb

Got a green thumb? Cleveland Recreational Pots and Plants is located on Lorain Avenue in Cleveland.
Show Info: January 17, 2023

Brushin’ & Blushin’ Upcycled & Custom Furniture. Custom painted pieces! Learn more about Brushin’ & Blushin’ Upcycled & Custom Furniture here. The best burgers! Cleaveland Grocers & Grill is located on Snow Road in Brook Park. Cleveland Clinic. Dr. Marc Gillinov from the Cleveland Clinic shared...
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Fish Fry in Ohio

If you're a fan of a good fish fry, you should check out these places in Ohio (this list is by no means comprehensive!). Located in northeast Ohio, this beloved local restaurant serves great fish fry on Fridays. Their standard fish fry meal comes with two crispy pieces of Lake Erie walleye fried in beer batter, fries, coleslaw, and tartar sauce. If you're really hungry, get the fish feast, which comes with an additional piece of walleye plus fries, mac and cheese made with 4 different kinds of cheese (smoked gouda, parmesan, cheddar, and Swiss), pierogi, coleslaw, sour cream, and tartar sauce. The restaurant also has a great walleye sandwich. In addition to being covered in beer batter, the walleye is covered in kettle-cooked chips before being fried and placed on a hoagie with slaw, arugula, tomatoes, and tartar sauce. If you want dessert after your fish fry, check out the brioche bread pudding or chocolate chip cookie pie, which is served with ice cream and caramel.
New Day, New You Road Trip: Innovative Fit

