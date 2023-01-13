Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Three systems bringing rain, snow; here’s a timeline
CLEVELAND (WJW) — Just a few sprinkles from here on out. Cloudy skies with some late-day sunshine. Staying mild with temperatures in the lower 50s. Three more systems this week. The first will be rain Wednesday night/early Thursday. Sunny breaks with a few scattered showers late Thursday. Second system will be a wintry mix by Friday. Third is rain/snow Sunday late into Monday.
Rain showers overnight, temps reach 50 tomorrow
CLEVELAND (WJW) – Showers continue to move in tonight and last through early tomorrow morning. By the morning commute, the rain will be very light and just a few sprinkles. Staying mild with temperatures in the 30s and 40s tonight. 0.25-0.50″ expected with a few pockets of heavier rain....
Waiting for Winter: Typical Snow, Cold Holding Off
GREEN, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Are we going to sneak through the month of January without real Winter weather?. That’s the case so far. The CAK weather station has recorded just an inch of snow this month. Normal for the first 16 days of the year...
Week-ahead weather: How much rain to expect
CLEVELAND (WJW) — After a quiet Sunday night, clouds thicken MLK Day as we gradually warm heading into the week. Showers arrive after sundown Monday with 0.25-0.50 inches expected. Widespread rain at night becoming spotty on Tuesday. Two systems this week. The first, all rain. The second ending with...
MLK weekend forecast: Any snow coming our way?
CLEVELAND (WJW) — A cold night ahead. By morning most of us will be around 20 degrees. Few clouds tonight, contributing to the temperature drop. Gradually warming as we head through the long weekend, clouds increase MLK Day with showers after sundown. Looking ahead to next week, we have two rain systems moving in as temperatures rebound into the 40s and near 50.
LOOK UP! There is a rare star sighting this weekend!
Your can always find the latest Power of 5 Weather forecast for Cleveland, Akron and the surrounding areas in Northeast Ohio on News5Cleveland.com
Northeast Ohio under winter weather advisory starting early Friday - 6-9 inches snow possible in some areas
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Cleveland’s lack of snow is about to end. The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory, calling for up to a half foot of snow or more, and high winds from early Friday to early Saturday. The weather advisory for Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake,...
Updates: Winter weather causing issues on roadways
Lake effect snow is accumulating in Northeast Ohio and causing issues on the roadways. Strong winds reaching 30 mph could lead to power outages.
There’s ‘snizzle’ outside? Here’s what that means
FOX 8 meteorologists are reporting some "snizzle" coming down in Northeast Ohio Friday evening.
Northeast Ohio school closings and delays for Friday, Jan. 13, 2023
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Some school districts in the snow belt have canceled classes for Friday because heavy snow is creating tough travel conditions.
Crash closures clear on I-77 North / South in Cuyahoga county
CLEVELAND — Drivers on I-77 in Cuyahoga County experienced various traffic delays Friday morning due to crash closures in the area. As of 11:30 a.m. Friday, the following crash closures have been cleared despite slow traffic conditions:. I-77 North was closed just past I-480 I-77 South was closed near...
Crews battle flames in overnight building fire
Crews battled flames in a two-story building fire on Cleveland's eastside.
Grow A Green Thumb
Got a green thumb? Cleveland Recreational Pots and Plants is located on Lorain Avenue in Cleveland.
New programs help NE Ohio seniors with food, home repairs
Four new initiatives aimed at helping Northeast Ohio seniors with food, home repairs and transportation are part of a record $3.4 million investment in the region, according to the Western Reserve Area Agency on Aging.
Show Info: January 17, 2023
Brushin’ & Blushin’ Upcycled & Custom Furniture. Custom painted pieces! Learn more about Brushin’ & Blushin’ Upcycled & Custom Furniture here. The best burgers! Cleaveland Grocers & Grill is located on Snow Road in Brook Park. Cleveland Clinic. Dr. Marc Gillinov from the Cleveland Clinic shared...
Will Cleveland plow crews strike? We could know soon
We could find out within days if Cleveland plow drivers will go on strike, the FOX 8 I-Team learned.
3 Places To Get Fish Fry in Ohio
If you're a fan of a good fish fry, you should check out these places in Ohio (this list is by no means comprehensive!). Located in northeast Ohio, this beloved local restaurant serves great fish fry on Fridays. Their standard fish fry meal comes with two crispy pieces of Lake Erie walleye fried in beer batter, fries, coleslaw, and tartar sauce. If you're really hungry, get the fish feast, which comes with an additional piece of walleye plus fries, mac and cheese made with 4 different kinds of cheese (smoked gouda, parmesan, cheddar, and Swiss), pierogi, coleslaw, sour cream, and tartar sauce. The restaurant also has a great walleye sandwich. In addition to being covered in beer batter, the walleye is covered in kettle-cooked chips before being fried and placed on a hoagie with slaw, arugula, tomatoes, and tartar sauce. If you want dessert after your fish fry, check out the brioche bread pudding or chocolate chip cookie pie, which is served with ice cream and caramel.
New Day, New You Road Trip: Innovative Fit
Cleveland’s Opportunity Corridor is convenient, but also a drive on the wild side
Try Cleveland’s Opportunity Corridor and take a drive on the wild side. The Opportunity Corridor is a new 3-mile road that conveniently connects the Cleveland Clinic directly with I-490, I-77 and I-71. If you have not driven it, you should. But a warning. The drive can be a harrowing...
Cleveland resident no longer feels safe after house hit several times vehicles
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A local man says his house constantly has cars crashing into it. ”I don’t feel safe in my house no more,” said Homeowner Johnny West. West has lived on Milverton Road in Cleveland’s Mount Pleasant neighborhood for more than 30 years. “I had...
