Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Resident At Lillian Cooper Apts Utica Ny Fears for His Life After Complaining About Codes Violations to Government.Source MoneyUtica, NY
This Tiny Hole-in-the-Wall Serves Some of the Biggest Pancakes in all of New York StateTravel MavenSyracuse, NY
Joseph Putrello The New Jadakiss Of Utica Ny Coffee.Source MoneyUtica, NY
Memphis Rapper Arrested in Utica Ny Known for Hit Song with Newboyz.Source MoneyUtica, NY
Lillian Cooper Apts Utica New York Reports Unhealthy Living Conditions.Source MoneyUtica, NY
Related
Missing Herkimer County Man Found Deceased
UPDATE - 1/17/23: State Police say the body of Jan Dager was located on Monday afternoon in a wooded area approximately a half-mile from his home. Investigators say the scene appeared consistent with that of a natural death. The investigation is continuing. ---------------------- New York State Police are asking for...
Syracuse Child, 11, Buying Milk Gunned Down in Drive-By
A tragic shooting death in Syracuse as an 11-year-old girl is gunned down in a drive-by shooting while walking to the store to buy a gallon of milk. Police say it happened on Monday night at around 7:45 p.m. in the area of Martin Luther King East and Oakwood Avenue, across from Dr. King Elementary School. Syracuse.com has identified the victim as Brexialee Torres.
Gun Used to Stop Man Attacking Applebee’s Workers with a Steak Knife
The New Hartford Police were called to Applebee's on Commercial Drive after an altercation escalated quickly with a customer. Officers say on Saturday, January 14th a man walked into the restaurant and was asked to leave. The man, identified as 28-year-old Esteban Padron, had previously been asked to leave the Applebee's on another date for acting disorderly.
Baby Wallaby Hops Around the Utica Zoo for the First Time [VIDEO]
He keeps getting bigger and bigger! Watch him hop around!. The Utica Zoo is excited to see their newest member out in the exhibit for the first time by himself. This is Tapioca, the zoo's wallaby joey, who was growing for the past year in his mom's pouch. It was...
Galime Running For Utica Mayor
A fourth candidate has now entered the race for Utica Mayor, and there may be more to come. Current Utica Common Council President Michael Galime officially threw his hat in the ring on Friday's Keeler in the Morning Show on WIBX 950. Saying he believes he is the proper person...
Norwich City School Staff Find Scorpion In Bananas
A creepy, crawly creature is believed to have hitched a ride from Central America all the way to an Upstate New York school cafeteria. Officials at the Norwich City School District shared the story on Facebook saying cafeteria staff were washing bananas to serve to students earlier this week when they found a scorpion in the box of bananas.
Semi-conductor Advanced Training Center Coming to Mohawk Valley Community College
Federal money is headed to a Central New York community college to to create a talent pipeline for tens of thousands of upcoming career opportunities in the semi-conductor and microchip industries. Senator Charles Schumer has announced $2 million in federal funding for Mohawk Valley Community College for a state-of-the-art semiconductor-and-advanced-manufacturing...
Is This the Most Charming Old General Store in Upstate New York?
There is nothing more nostalgic than happening upon an old-fashioned general store on a back road in Upstate New York. And we have plenty of them, from the Hudson Valley to Buffalo, and from the Catskills to the Adirondacks. But here is a special one we really like. This general...
You’re Traveling Through Another Dimension – Central New York?
While watching the annual Twilight Zone Marathon on New Year's Day, I was struck by the fact that there seemed to be many references to New York. We aren't just talking about the city either. I went about trying to figure out why this was. In what may be old...
Sentimental Favorite Found In Oneida Antique Mall
As I am out exploring, I can't help but stop whenever I see a sign for antiques. I find myself more in love with buying old stuff than new stuff every day. I get even more excited when I see that the store in question is not just a small little place with a few items, but an antique mall, with various vendors and options. That was how I discovered The Electric Chic.
Utica Zoo Makes Top 10 for Best Places to Snowshoe in the U.S.
Utica is getting shout-outs left and right. Here's another one to add to the list. USA Today just came out with their latest Top 10 List, this time highlighting all the best places you can go snowshoeing in the United States. Many people might think you can only snowshoe in the woods or in fields, but the list proves there are so many unique places you can try instead.
Farmer Selling Family Farm After 25 Years in Central New York
Another family farm will soon be no more in Central New York. After 25 years in business, Wagner Farms in Rome is closing. Ron Wagner says the current cost of doing business and the recent inflation has made it difficult to remain sustainable. It has become very difficult for small...
Yee Haw! Yellowstone Star Cole Hauser Spotted in Syracuse, New York
Rip Wheeler left the Dutton family ranch in Montana to spend a little time in Syracuse, New York. The question is why?. Cole Hauser, who plays Rip on the popular Paramount Network series 'Yellowstone' was spotted in Syracuse. What was he doing there?. Hauser was at the Dome to watch...
Winter Weather Advisory Will Cause Slippery Morning Commute in CNY
Your morning commute may be a slippery one in Central New York. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory from 8 AM until 2 PM Tuesday, January 17 for Madison, Southern Oneida, and Chenango Counties. We'll have to deal with a little bit of everything. Light precipitation...
Big Frog 104
Marcy, NY
18K+
Followers
12K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
BIG FROG 104 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Utica, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0