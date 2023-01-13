Read full article on original website
Dan’s Daily: Rutherford Unloads, Penguins Getting Letang Back
Jim Rutherford is the talk of hockey after he torched the Vancouver Canucks, including himself. Rutherford will define the NHL trade deadline. That brush fire became a full-fledged inferno. The Pittsburgh Penguins gave up a pair of third period goals to the Anaheim Ducks but then rallied for a late third-period tie and OT win. Coach Mike Sullivan updated Kris Letang and Jan Rutta. The Capitals beat the Islanders, Nathan MacKinnon had four points, and the Ottawa Senators will start showing the books to potential owners.
Source: Penguins Talking Trade with Minnesota
Six weeks ahead of the NHL trade deadline, the Pittsburgh Penguins and Minnesota Wild are talking trade. Over the weekend, a source with direct knowledge told Pittsburgh Hockey Now that Penguins GM Ron Hextall’s trade discussions have included talks with the Minnesota Wild. The conversations have been confined to higher levels of the organizations.
Molinari: Re-sign Zucker? Absolutely … Except for One Thing
This is the Jason Zucker the Pittsburgh Penguins were looking to add to their personnel mix a little more than three years ago. The guy whose passion and perspiration seem to have no limits. Who can score goals on a fairly regular basis. Who forechecks with the ferocity of a rabid badger and has no qualms about launching himself into opponents.
Jaking it: Guentzel Gets OT Game-Winner, 4-3
The Pittsburgh Penguins are in no position to be picky about their points. They need as many as they can get, as quickly as they can get them. So the bottom line — they defeated Anaheim, 4-3, at PPG Paints Arena Monday night — is what matters most, because it was just their third victory in the past 11 games and allowed them to keep pace with several clubs ahead of them in the Metropolitan Division standings.
Meeting the Standard: Jarry Expects to be Sharp When He Returns
CRANBERRY — Tristan Jarry says he doesn’t have a target date for getting back into the Pittsburgh Penguins’ lineup. He does, however, seem to have a pretty good idea of where he expects his game to be when that happens. “Hopefully, the second I step on the...
Kris Letang to Rejoin Penguins in ‘Next Day or So’
The Pittsburgh Penguins will get a little help on their beleaguered blue line when top defenseman Kris Letang rejoins the team shortly. The Penguins have played the last couple of games without Letang, Jeff Petry, and Marcus Pettersson. Only Pettersson will play Monday night against the Anaheim Ducks, but Letang won’t be far behind.
(UPDATED) Letang on the Ice; Jarry Rejoins Practice
Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Kris Letang, who has been away from the team for more than two weeks, was the first player to step onto the ice Tuesday for practice at the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex. Letang, who already was dealing with an injury, left the team after the death of...
Penguins Recall Jonathan Gruden; No Corresponding Moves
In a curious move without a corresponding demotion or transaction, the Pittsburgh Penguins recalled forward Jonathan Gruden from the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins Sunday. Gruden, 22, spent the entire season with the WBS Penguins. In 32 games, he has 16 points, including 11 goals, and is plus-2. His 11 goals are an AHL career-high and rank third on the team behind only Alex Nylander (14) and Valtteri Puustinen (13). He has five goals and six points in his last three games.
Sidney Crosby On Board With Abolishing Shootout, Extending OT
Who knows if this might steamroll, but when the likes of star players Sidney Crosby of the Pittsburgh Penguins and Connor McDavid of the Edmonton Oilers get behind an idea for change, people just might be prone to listen. In this case, the topic is the shootout in the NHL...
The Ice Guys NHL Betting Show – Tuesday, January 17
The Ice Guys NHL Hockey betting show presented by National Hockey Now for Tuesday, January 17 as Ian Cameron previews and analyzes the Tuesday NHL card from a betting perspective. Get 20% OFF @manscaped + Free Shipping with promo code ICEGUYS at manscaped.com #ad #manscapedpod. Get the best Delta 8...
Pittsburgh Pirates Make Major Signing
It's not often that the Pittsburgh Pirates make major offseason acquisitions or free agency signings, but today they made a surprise signing that everyone seems to love. According to Pittsburgh Pirates beat reporter Jason Mackey, the Pittsburgh Pirates signed outfielder Andrew McCutchen to a one-year deal. ESPN reports the deal is a one-year $5 million contract.
Penguins Grades: It’s a Win (vs. Ducks), but Real Issues Remain (+)
The Pittsburgh Penguins blew another third period lead. For a team supposedly desperate for a win, handing over two points to one of the worst teams in the league is not ideal. It would have been downright disastrous for the Penguins. “In a lot of instances, that could really deflate...
Power Down: Penguins Squander 5-on-3 in 2-1 Loss
RALEIGH, N.C. — The second half of the Pittsburgh Penguins’ season started just as badly as the first half ended. Oh, perhaps they weren’t listless during their 2-1 loss to Carolina Saturday night at PNC Arena, as they had been for much of a 4-1 defeat by Winnipeg at home 24 hours earlier, but the bottom line was identical.
Bourque Says Penguins, Jaromir Jagr on Path to Retire No. 68
Pittsburgh Penguins radio analyst Phil Bourque said the Penguins will retire Jaromir Jagr’s iconic No. 68 and were made an indirect offer to do so later this season, but Jagr put one condition on it. On the 32 Thoughts podcast recorded during the Winter Classic weekend at Fenway Park,...
The Matt Canada Theory: Steelers Thoughts on OC Decision
The Pittsburgh Steelers haven't made a move but they're thinking about one.
Penguins Room: Comeback Escapes Disaster, ‘Would Have Been Deflating’
The Pittsburgh Penguins were in control of the Monday game against the lowly Anaheim Ducks until they weren’t. They were tied or led for about 56 minutes, peppered goalie John Gibson with 44 shots in regulation, but late lapses spotted Anaheim a 3-2 lead in the final few minutes.
Dan’s Daily: Huge Karlsson Trade Ask, Penguins Awaken Too Late
The Pittsburgh Penguins woke up in the third period but couldn’t get to overtime against the Carolina Hurricanes. The San Jose Sharks reportedly have a massive price tag on defenseman Erik Karlsson ahead of the NHL trade deadline. The latest on the Vancouver Canucks soap opera, from Tanner Pearson’s injury to Bo Horvat’s likely trade. The Seattle Kraken are the surprise of the NHL, and former Penguins winger Beau Bennett is either joking or is the real-life Mr. Bean.
