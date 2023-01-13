The Pittsburgh Penguins are in no position to be picky about their points. They need as many as they can get, as quickly as they can get them. So the bottom line — they defeated Anaheim, 4-3, at PPG Paints Arena Monday night — is what matters most, because it was just their third victory in the past 11 games and allowed them to keep pace with several clubs ahead of them in the Metropolitan Division standings.

