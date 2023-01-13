Read full article on original website
Alabama A&M basketball splits matchups against Alabama State in Bridge Builder Classic
The Alabama A&M basketball teams traveled down to Mobile to take on in-state rival Alabama State in the Bridge Builders Classic.
‘Incredibly special:’ Labaron Philon scores 30 straight points, rallies Baker past LeFlore
Baker basketball coach David Armstrong seldom has to say anything to star point guard and Mr. Basketball contender Labaron Philon. “His basketball IQ is so high,” Armstrong said. “He understands what he needs to do to make the flow of the game go our way.”. On Monday morning...
South Alabama gets commitment from PJ Martin, record-setting New Orleans prep running back
South Alabama on Tuesday added its first football commitment for the 2023 late signing period from a record-setting Louisiana high school star. Running back Patrick “PJ” Martin, from De La Salle High School in New Orleans, announced Tuesday he will sign with the Jaguars. The late signing period begins Feb. 1.
WDAM-TV
Former Ole Miss, NFL football player arrested for kidnapping
RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT) - A former Ole Miss and professional football player was arrested and charged with kidnapping Thursday. According to Ridgeland Police Chief Brian Myers, Jerrell Powe, 35, of Buckatunna, Mississippi, was encountered by Ridgeland police at Chase Bank on Highland Colony Parkway in Ridgeland. Myers said that an accomplice, 35-year-old Gavin Bates of Roseville, California, was arrested and charged with kidnapping as well.
Pensacola, January 16 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 3 high school ⚽ games in Pensacola. The Fort Walton Beach High School soccer team will have a game with West Florida High School - Tech on January 16, 2023, 15:00:00.
Mobile tied for 1st with Jackson, Miss. for shortest life expectancy in nation: Report
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A report published by Money Geek has named Mobile as having one of the shortest life expectancy rates in the country. The report claims that Jackson, Miss. and Mobile, Ala. are tied for having the shortest life expectancy rate, with Birmingham and Montgomery trailing closely behind. “Jackson, Mississippi and Mobile, Alabama, […]
People in 3 Alabama metro areas die younger than almost anywhere in US
People in three Alabama metro areas have shorter life expectancies than almost anywhere in the U.S., according to a recent analysis. Moneygeek used data from County Health Rankings to examine average life expectancy in 119 major metropolitan areas with 250,000 or more residents. Overall, life expectancy at birth in the U.S. has experienced a significant decline in recent years, dropping from 77 to 76.1 from 2020 to 2021, the lowest level since 1996.
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile County warden-turned-artist ends run in ‘most thankless job’
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Trey Oliver never intended on a vocation in corrections but ended up spending the last 13 years of his law enforcement career as Mobile County’s top jailer. It’s a job with few inherent rewards. Jailers hardly ever get any attention unless something goes wrong –...
Who’s behind the biggest subdivisions in Baldwin County?
Development in Baldwin County, the fastest growing county in Alabama, continues to be the main topic of conversation into the new year. While there are many different facets of development, subdivisions often draw outcry from neighboring residents, who worry about how the increase in density will affect their infrastructure and lifestyle.
WALA-TV FOX10
MAMGA’s 85th Anniversary and MAMGA Mardi Gras events
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mardi Gras season is here! We spoke with MAMGA’s PR officer Marcus D. Catchings and 2003 MAMGA Queen Richlyn Sydney Pugh about this years 85th Anniversary and upcoming MAMGA events!. MAMGA 2023 Calendar of Events:. Saturday, February 11, 2023. Junior Monarch Royal Luncheon. Time:...
WLOX
NEW DETAILS: Four-month manhunt leads to arrest of two Alabama men for Scarlet Pearl parking lot murder
D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - We’re learning new details about how detectives were able to track down two suspects accused of killing a man in a Coast casino parking lot four months ago. “Investigations of this type are multifaceted, complex and most times just hard.”. That’s how Major Marty...
WPMI
Eight Mile man killed in interstate crash
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — A two-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 3:45 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, has claimed the life of an Eight Mile man. James M. Burdett, 59, was critically injured when he exited the 2001 Honda Odyssey and was struck by the 2021 Dodge Ram 3500 driven by Jamarcus Dukes, 25, of Mobile.
Mobile confronted with trauma and counseling needs following New Year’s Eve shooting
As Monique Chastang-Whigham and her husband, Maynard, were leaving downtown Mobile after dropping their 18-year-old daughter and friends off on New Year’s Eve, they saw police officers rushing in the opposite direction and began to worry. “I texted my daughter,” said Chastang-Whigham, 47, of unincorporated Axis in north Mobile...
utv44.com
Pedestrian killed in crash on Theodore-Dawes Rd in Mobile County
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — According to ALEA, a single-vehicle crash involving a pedestrian that occurred at approximately 5:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 16, has claimed the life of a Theodore man. Kevin Herrin, 67, was fatally injured when he was struck by a 2008 Toyota Tacoma driven by Dominic...
WALA-TV FOX10
2023 Mobile Porch Parade registration is open now
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile Porch Parade is you! It is neighbors, family, and friends of Mobile, Alabama stepping up to support our local businesses, artists, and non-profits while getting creative and celebrating the Carnival & Mardi Gras season together in a new way. Mobile Porch Parade is organized by...
WALA-TV FOX10
Pet of the Week: Wednesday
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Meet your newest pet of the week, Wednesday. She is a lab mix and is estimated to be around 9 weeks old. They expect her to grow to be about 40-50 pounds. Her adoption fee is $80, and she will be available for adoption at the Mobile County Animal Shelter on Friday, the 20th.
Mardi Gras store slammed with buyers as store prepares for the carnival season
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — It’s that time of year again! We are less than a month away from the first Mardi Gras parade in Mobile. Mobilians and other Gulf Coast residents ran to Toomey’s Mardi Gras Headquarters Sunday afternoon–getting everything from MoonPies and beads to kick off the beginning of the carnival season. “I ride […]
Man leads Mobile police on chase, crashes into home and dies
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department have released information about a vehicle chase that ended in the death of a man. Officials said Joseph Pritchett, 34, died after he lost control of his vehicle and hit a home on Stanton Road. Officials said their officers were around the Summerville and Wagner […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Eight Mile man dies after 2-vehicle crash on I-10
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A two-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 3:45 p.m. Saturday has claimed the life of an Eight Mile man, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency reports. ALEA said James M. Burdett, 59, was critically injured when he exited the 2001 Honda Odyssey and was struck by the...
Friends, co-workers mourn loss of Calcedeaver Firefighter killed in crash
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Family, friends, and firefighters are paying tribute to a volunteer firefighter killed in a crash last week. 60-year-old Thomas Graham died in a motorcycle crash. He was also a beloved member of the Calcedeaver Volunteer Fire Department. Better known as “Skeeter” to his friends, Thomas Graham is remembered as a […]
