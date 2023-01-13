ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Dierks Bentley Drops New Single “Same Ol’ Me” From 10th Studio Album ‘Gravel And Gold’

By Brady Cox
Whiskey Riff
Whiskey Riff
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Npna7_0kDeLWJT00

Dierks Bentley is BACK.

The country music mainstay announced his 10th studio album yesterday titled Gravel And Gold, sharing this heartfelt message to social media:

“It’s been a long road. A 20-year journey filled with highs and lows, twists and turns. My love for country music, that’s what’s always kept me going. Town to town, show to show, small clubs to packed arenas.

I worked hard, I took chances, went for things. The journey isn’t where I’ve been, it’s the thing I’ve carried with me into my 10th album. I wrote, I recorded. It wasn’t good enough. I threw it out and started over — twice. I had to get it right, for the fans, for me.

It had to be the best country music I ever made. Everyone showed up, my heroes and my friends. We did it together. It’s the love, the lessons, the gravel and gold.”

The album is slated to drop February 24th, and Dierks calls it “the best country music I ever made.”

Now, with that being said, the man himself dropped a brand new single from the project today, titled “Same Ol’ Me.”

Written by Dierks Bentley, Luke Dick, and Jon Randall, it’s a great opening song for his 10th studio album. It’s all about how even though it’s been a wild ride over the past 20 years, he’s still the same guy he’s always been.

The chorus speaks for itself:

“Same ol’ me with a hand on a Shiner

Same ol’ me and this old guitar

Same ol’ me on a new jetliner

Crashin’ it in to the same ol’ bar

If the neon’s off if the neon’s on

Same ol’ me playin’ all night long

Yeah, whatcha get is gonna be whatcha see

‘Cause, baby, I’m the same ol’ me”

You gotta respect a guy for going back to his roots, and that’s what this song is all about.

Check it out:

GRAVEL & GOLD Track List:

1. “Same Ol’ Me”

2. “Sun Sets In Colorado”

3. “Heartbreak Drinking Tour”

4. “Something Real”

5. “Still”

6. “Beer At My Funeral”

7. “Cowboy Boots” (Featuring Ashley McBryde)

8. “Gold”

9. “Walking Each Other Home”

10. “Roll On”

11. “All The Right Places”

12. “Ain’t All Bad”

13. “Old Pickup”

14. “High Note” (Featuring Billy Strings)

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

Morgan Wallen Teases New Song About Keith Whitley, And It Sounds Incredible: LISTEN

Morgan Wallen hasn’t shared any news regarding the release date for his upcoming third studio album. But, nevertheless, he’s still teeing up new songs for fans left and right. On New Year’s Eve, the country music hitmaker closed out 2022 with an epic video montage. Overlaying the insane clip was a preview for a yet-unnamed song sure to score Wallen even more industry wins. More recently, the 29-year-old again took to Instagram, sharing another song preview, but this time he’s tributing Keith Whitley. Take a listen below because Outsiders everywhere are sure to love it.
Whiskey Riff

Post Malone Says He Smokes About 45 Cigarettes A Day: “Johnny Cash Smoked His Whole Life And He Sounded Cool”

Big fan of the heaters, eh? Post Malone just may be the most intriguing artist in any genre of music. From his wildly positive personality, the face tats, unique mix of hip-hop, rap, and R&B, and his love for country music, he’s the kinda guy you’d absolutely love to grab a beer with. He also just seems like the nicest, most humble, down to Earth superstar on the planet. The man made an appearance on the Full Send podcast, and was asked […] The post Post Malone Says He Smokes About 45 Cigarettes A Day: “Johnny Cash Smoked His Whole Life And He Sounded Cool” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Taste of Country

Keith Urban ‘Shocked and Saddened’ by the Death of Rock Legend Jeff Beck

Keith Urban is taking time to mourn a legend from the rock world. After the news on Wednesday (Jan. 11) that Jeff Beck — the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer known for his work as the guitarist of the Yardbirds as well as his solo music — had died at age 78, stars of all description offered up remembrances, and Urban was among them. In a social media post, the country performer reflected on Beck's influence on him, and remembered one particular special evening they shared together.
ALABAMA STATE
Quick Country 96.5

50 Best Country Breakup Songs Ever

Not every breakup means your heart is broken, but when it is, country music comes through for you. The 50 songs on this list are the all-time greatest breakup songs — there are songs to help you through every emotion that comes with the end of a relationship. Find...
Whiskey Riff

Johnny Cash’s Vocal Coach Sent Him Home After Three Lessons: “Don’t Let Anyone Change The Way You Sing”

It’s insane to think that a voice can be so impactful that it could never again be replicated. But in short summary, that was exactly the influence of Johnny Cash. It’s a simple truth, but the main ingredient to the Man In Black’s success was how he sang, which led him to an insanely successful, Hall of Fame career consisting of Grammys, Lifetime Achievement Awards, and musical acknowledgments that marked him a legend in the industry.
ARKANSAS STATE
Whiskey Riff

Dierks Bentley Says Goodbye To Iconic Nashville Venue Exit/In With New “Same Ol’ Me” Music Video

Dierks Bentley’s 10 studio album is due out next month. Announced last week, Dierks says Gravel And Gold is “the best country music I ever made,” and added that he scrapped two different records while trying to get to this point now where he’s happy with the final product to put an album out to fans. He also revealed that he called in a few favors from his “heroes and friends,” likely for a few collaborations, so needless to say, it […] The post Dierks Bentley Says Goodbye To Iconic Nashville Venue Exit/In With New “Same Ol’ Me” Music Video first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
NASHVILLE, TN
Stereogum

Miley Cyrus – “Flowers”

Miley Cyrus rang in 2023 with her Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party televised special on NBC, which she co-hosted with Dolly Parton and featured a bunch of special guests and performances, including a David Bowie cover with Cyrus and David Byrne. During the special, she aired an advertisement for her new single “Flowers,” which is out today.
Whiskey Riff

Whiskey Riff

258K+
Followers
14K+
Post
50M+
Views
ABOUT

A RIFF on what country is really about.

 https://www.whiskeyriff.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy