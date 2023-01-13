If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. ICYMI, Pattern just dropped their first-ever blow dryer for textured hair. That’s right, no more digging the internet to find products for your tight-textured strands. Those with curly to coily locks can treat themselves to a styling product that’s designed specifically for them. Created by the brand founded by award-winning actress Tracee Ellis Ross, this blow dryer is a game-changer for curly hair. Now, there’s more freedom to style your natural hair in more ways than just a straight look....

