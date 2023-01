A change in tax filing deadline is just one of the important dates to know for tax season 2023. Due to Emancipation Day, a holiday that celebrates the abolition of slavery in the District of Columbia, the deadline for filing taxes in 2023 has been pushed back to Tuesday, April 18. By federal law, Washington D.C. holidays impact tax deadlines for everyone in the same way as federal holidays. April 15 – the traditional tax filing deadline - is a Saturday and Emancipation Day falls on Monday, pushing the deadline to Tuesday.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 14 HOURS AGO