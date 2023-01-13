ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

AL.com

Joseph Goodman: Pain carries on long after young people die

There are no correct words when a young person dies. There are no right answers. There are no things or drugs or thoughts that will bring comfort or peace. Young people who die tragically do not die because it’s their time, or because it was God’s plan, or because it was meant to be. Jamea Harris of Birmingham was taken from this world by gun violence on Sunday morning in Tuscaloosa, and now her child will grow up without a mother, and Harris’ family will linger on, being chased always by grief.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Wilco's 2023 tour for 'Cruel Country' includes 2 shows in Alabama

Wilco fans in Alabama can mark their calendars for two shows here in 2023, as the Grammy-winning rock band tours to promote its latest album, “Cruel Country.”. Wilco is set to perform on Saturday, April 22, at Avondale Brewing Co., 201 41st St. In Birmingham. The A’s -- a new band formed by Sylvan Esso’s Amelia Meath and Daughter of Swords’ Alexandra Sauser-Monnig -- will open the show at 6:30 p.m.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Murder charge, disaster relief, film awards: Down in Alabama

The University of Alabama’s athletics department has announced that Darius Miles is no longer with the men’s basketball team after he was arrested Sunday and charged with capital murder. FEMA announced that President Biden has made federal disaster assistance available for the places in Alabama affected by last...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Birmingham City Council approves juvenile re-entry program

The Birmingham City Council on Tuesday approved the RESTORE juvenile re-entry program to provide comprehensive services and support for youth ages 16 to 19 who are currently committed to the state’s Department of Youth Services. The program is a partnership with Jefferson County Family Court, Jefferson County Family Resource...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Cook: Deer activity in most of Alabama approaching peak

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – For most of the state, Alabama deer hunters are in the midst of the peak hunting period when deer start moving with increased rutting activity. Chris Cook, Deer Program coordinator with the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources’ Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries (WFF) Division, says hunters need to spend as much time as possible in the woods for the rest of the season.  “If we get normal weather for the rest of the season, I suspect a lot of deer will be killed,” Cook said. “In the southern part of the state, the rut is getting ready...
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

People in 3 Alabama metro areas die younger than almost anywhere in US

People in three Alabama metro areas have shorter life expectancies than almost anywhere in the U.S., according to a recent analysis. Moneygeek used data from County Health Rankings to examine average life expectancy in 119 major metropolitan areas with 250,000 or more residents. Overall, life expectancy at birth in the U.S. has experienced a significant decline in recent years, dropping from 77 to 76.1 from 2020 to 2021, the lowest level since 1996.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Florida-based barbecue chain looking to expand into Alabama

A Florida-based barbecue chain plans to aggressively expand into eight states - including Alabama. Woody’s Bar-B-Q got its start in Jacksonville, Fla. back in 1980, and it currently has 15 Florida locations, and one in Pennsylvania, with more on the way. But the brand is looking for potential franchisees in Alabama as well as Florida, Georgia, Texas, the Carolinas, Tennessee and Mississippi.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

GoFundMe organized for son of Tuscaloosa shooting victim

A way to help the son of the victim of Sunday morning’s Tuscaloosa shooting has been established online. A GoFundMe page was launched by Decarla Heard, the mother of the Birmingham woman killed in the shooting for which former Alabama basketball player Darius Miles was charged with murder. Jamea Jonae Harris, 23 of Birmingham, leaves behind a 5-year-old son.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

City of Birmingham adopts 12-week parental leave policy

Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin today announced a new policy offering 12-week parental leave for new parents, both fathers and mothers. The city’s more than 3,000 employees will be eligible effective immediately for 12 weeks of paid leave if they experience the birth of a child, accept a child to adopt or foster-parent, or experience a stillbirth more than 20 weeks into the pregnancy.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Airgas refuses to supply nitrogen for Alabama executions

One of Alabama’s largest suppliers of gas won’t supply nitrogen to the state’s prison system for nitrogen hypoxia executions. Airgas, which was acquired by French-owned Air Liquide in 2016, is the largest U.S. distribution network in the packaged gas industry. The company has 24 branches in Alabama.
ALABAMA STATE
