Shuttlesworth documentarian T Marie King on teaching through film what isn’t taught in schools
Last month Birmingham native T. Marie King, in partnership with co-producer J. Whitson, and Alabama Public Television (APT) premiered “Shuttlesworth” at the historic Carver Theatre. This documentary focuses on the life of Rev. Fred Shuttlesworth, a Birmingham minister and prominent figure of the civil rights movement. King described...
This Town in Alabama Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving to the great state of Alabama, you should add the following town to your list.
Birmingham’s Iron Tribe Fitness plans 5 new locations, including one in Alabama
Birmingham-based Iron Tribe Fitness is planning to open five new locations in 2023, including one in Auburn. The chain, which was founded in Homewood in 2010 after beginning in a converted garage, currently has 29 gyms across eight states, with eight in Alabama. More than two-thirds of them are owned and operated by franchisees, according to the company.
Joseph Goodman: Pain carries on long after young people die
There are no correct words when a young person dies. There are no right answers. There are no things or drugs or thoughts that will bring comfort or peace. Young people who die tragically do not die because it’s their time, or because it was God’s plan, or because it was meant to be. Jamea Harris of Birmingham was taken from this world by gun violence on Sunday morning in Tuscaloosa, and now her child will grow up without a mother, and Harris’ family will linger on, being chased always by grief.
Wilco’s 2023 tour for ‘Cruel Country’ includes 2 shows in Alabama
Wilco fans in Alabama can mark their calendars for two shows here in 2023, as the Grammy-winning rock band tours to promote its latest album, “Cruel Country.”. Wilco is set to perform on Saturday, April 22, at Avondale Brewing Co., 201 41st St. In Birmingham. The A’s -- a new band formed by Sylvan Esso’s Amelia Meath and Daughter of Swords’ Alexandra Sauser-Monnig -- will open the show at 6:30 p.m.
NASA rest stop rocket decays: ‘It’s time for it to go,’ tourism director says
The NASA rest stop rocket that has greeted people arriving to Alabama from Tennessee on Interstate 65 for more than four decades is rusting and needs to be replaced, and that welcome center has already been shut down, the state’s tourism director said. “The fact that it’s been up...
Deadly Alabama tornado traveled a 77-mile path, one of the longest in state history
The National Weather Service has spent the past few days tracing the path of Alabama’s deadliest tornado since 2019. Meteorologists have rated the tornado that took seven lives in Autauga County on Jan. 12 an EF-3, with top winds estimated at 150 mph in spots along its path. The...
Murder charge, disaster relief, film awards: Down in Alabama
The University of Alabama’s athletics department has announced that Darius Miles is no longer with the men’s basketball team after he was arrested Sunday and charged with capital murder. FEMA announced that President Biden has made federal disaster assistance available for the places in Alabama affected by last...
Birmingham City Council approves juvenile re-entry program
The Birmingham City Council on Tuesday approved the RESTORE juvenile re-entry program to provide comprehensive services and support for youth ages 16 to 19 who are currently committed to the state’s Department of Youth Services. The program is a partnership with Jefferson County Family Court, Jefferson County Family Resource...
Cook: Deer activity in most of Alabama approaching peak
MONTGOMERY, Ala. – For most of the state, Alabama deer hunters are in the midst of the peak hunting period when deer start moving with increased rutting activity. Chris Cook, Deer Program coordinator with the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources’ Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries (WFF) Division, says hunters need to spend as much time as possible in the woods for the rest of the season. “If we get normal weather for the rest of the season, I suspect a lot of deer will be killed,” Cook said. “In the southern part of the state, the rut is getting ready...
Miles’ claims, Ivey’s second term, Propst’s new job: Down in Alabama
Lawyers for the former University of Alabama basketball player charged with capital murder in the shooting of a woman on the Tuscaloosa Strip said that Darius Miles is claiming he’s innocent. Kay Ivey took her second oath of office as Alabama’s governor. Rush Propst is coaching again in...
People in 3 Alabama metro areas die younger than almost anywhere in US
People in three Alabama metro areas have shorter life expectancies than almost anywhere in the U.S., according to a recent analysis. Moneygeek used data from County Health Rankings to examine average life expectancy in 119 major metropolitan areas with 250,000 or more residents. Overall, life expectancy at birth in the U.S. has experienced a significant decline in recent years, dropping from 77 to 76.1 from 2020 to 2021, the lowest level since 1996.
Twitter post goes viral after slamming Alabama bank for sign about Robert E. Lee, MLK Day holiday
A Twitter post taking a bank to task for posting a sign announcing it will be closed to honor Robert E. Lee and Martin Luther King Jr. has gone viral. The post included a photograph of the sign on a CB&S Bank door. CB&S is headquartered in Russellville, Alabama, and has branches in Mississippi, Alabama and Tennessee.
Florida-based barbecue chain looking to expand into Alabama
A Florida-based barbecue chain plans to aggressively expand into eight states - including Alabama. Woody’s Bar-B-Q got its start in Jacksonville, Fla. back in 1980, and it currently has 15 Florida locations, and one in Pennsylvania, with more on the way. But the brand is looking for potential franchisees in Alabama as well as Florida, Georgia, Texas, the Carolinas, Tennessee and Mississippi.
Alabama withdraws from voter registration partnership targeted by conservative conspiracy theories
Alabama’s new secretary of state announced the state’s withdrawal Tuesday from a 32-state voter registration partnership, a data-sharing effort that was designed to maintain accurate voter rolls but has sometimes become the target of conservative ire and conspiracy theories. A day after being sworn in, Wes Allen sent...
cenlanow.com
Escaped Alabama inmate, wanted jailer may be in Ford SUV, U.S. Marshal says
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – The U.S. Marshal of Northern Alabama sent News 19 the official flyer after information was accidentally released by a law enforcement agency regarding escaped inmate Casey White and wanted corrections officer Vicky White. U.S. Marshal Martin Keely told News 19 both were last seen...
GoFundMe organized for son of Tuscaloosa shooting victim
A way to help the son of the victim of Sunday morning’s Tuscaloosa shooting has been established online. A GoFundMe page was launched by Decarla Heard, the mother of the Birmingham woman killed in the shooting for which former Alabama basketball player Darius Miles was charged with murder. Jamea Jonae Harris, 23 of Birmingham, leaves behind a 5-year-old son.
Darius Miles, former Alabama basketball player, charged with killing Jamea Jonae Harris: What we know today
Darius Miles, a 21-year-old former University of Alabama basketball player, was charged with capital murder in a deadly Sunday morning shooting on the Strip in Tuscaloosa. Jamea Jonae Harris, a 23-year-old Birmingham woman and mother to a 5-year-old boy, was killed in the shooting. Also charged with capital murder in...
City of Birmingham adopts 12-week parental leave policy
Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin today announced a new policy offering 12-week parental leave for new parents, both fathers and mothers. The city’s more than 3,000 employees will be eligible effective immediately for 12 weeks of paid leave if they experience the birth of a child, accept a child to adopt or foster-parent, or experience a stillbirth more than 20 weeks into the pregnancy.
Airgas refuses to supply nitrogen for Alabama executions
One of Alabama’s largest suppliers of gas won’t supply nitrogen to the state’s prison system for nitrogen hypoxia executions. Airgas, which was acquired by French-owned Air Liquide in 2016, is the largest U.S. distribution network in the packaged gas industry. The company has 24 branches in Alabama.
