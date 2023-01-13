Read full article on original website
Related
makeuseof.com
The Best Google Pixel Watch Charging Stands
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. If you own a Google Pixel Watch, then a charger stand is a great way for keeping your smartwatch clean and scratch-free while it charges. Most...
makeuseof.com
Why You Shouldn't Allow Someone Else's Gmail Address on Your Android Phone
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. A Gmail address is a simple, seemingly harmless tool anyone who has access to the internet can own. By simply signing up for a Google account, you can get as many as you care for.
makeuseof.com
How to See Your Most Visited Sites on Chrome
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. This article will show you how to see your most visited sites on Chrome. It will take you through the six steps to look at your most visited sites and learn more about your browsing behavior.
makeuseof.com
What Is the Windows ODBC Data Sources App, and How Do You Access It?
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. The Microsoft ODBC Data Sources tool helps you connect your apps to various database management systems. But how does this tool work, and what are the different ways to access it? Let's dive in and find out.
makeuseof.com
How to View and Manage Your App Store Purchases on a Mac
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. The App Store is a one-stop shop for most of the apps you may need on your Mac. Sometimes these apps are free, and other times, you may have to pay a sum before downloading them.
makeuseof.com
How to Start Windows Media Player in Windows
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. If you're looking for an easy way to play and manage your media files in Windows 11, then Windows Media Player is what you need. It's a free built-in application that allows you to quickly access your audio, video, and photo files with just a few clicks. In this article, we'll show you how to open Windows Media Player in Windows 11.
makeuseof.com
The Best Free Must-Have Tools for Windows 11
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Windows 11 comes with plenty of new features, thus reducing the dependency on third-party apps for minor tweaks. However, like any other operating system, third-party apps help extend the OS's functionality to a great extent.
makeuseof.com
How to Sideload Apps on Your Samsung Galaxy Watch or Wear OS Smartwatch
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. If you've ever wanted to get the latest versions of legacy Android apps on your Samsung Galaxy smartwatch, sideloading apps from a third-party source is a good option. The feature has been available on Android devices for some time and you can now do it on smartwatches as well.
makeuseof.com
Difficulty Hearing Dialogue on Your Smart TV? Here’s How to Fix It
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. If you have trouble hearing dialogue on your smart TV, you are not alone. This is a common problem with smart TVs where dialogue is either too soft to hear properly or extremely difficult to pick up in films and TV shows. This can happen for a variety of reasons, but it could be fixed by simply adjusting some of your smart TV settings. Here’s what you need to know.
makeuseof.com
How to Set Live Wallpapers and Animated Backgrounds on Linux
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Video wallpapers are a fantastic way to accentuate the beauty of your Linux desktop. They surpass traditional wallpapers in terms of appeal and help your desktop stand out of the crowd with animated elements.
makeuseof.com
3 Ways to Stop Steam Web Helper From Using All Your RAM
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Steam does a lot, aside from just storing your games. Sometimes, it does too many things, making your system slow down. So, have you noticed this happening to your computer? Or are you getting errors saying you're running out of memory when using Steam?
makeuseof.com
How to Fit Large Pictures in PowerPoint
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. This article will show you how to use the different PowerPoint features to fit large pictures and illustrations in PowerPoint aesthetically. There are two starter steps...
makeuseof.com
Microsoft To Do vs. Todoist: Which Is Better for Tracking Your Daily Tasks?
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. If you want to track your daily tasks better, using an app designed specifically for this is a good idea. You’ll find plenty of options to choose from; Microsoft To Do and Todoist are two of the most popular choices.
makeuseof.com
How to Install Xcode Command Line Tools Package on Mac
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. If you prefer to code Mac apps using the command line, you need the Xcode Command Line Tools package. It contains compilers, debuggers, and other development tools and utilities accessible through Terminal without the entire Xcode integrated development environment.
makeuseof.com
How to Enable the Widgets Toolbar in Windows 11
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. As Windows 11 continues to evolve, you can expect to see more features and improvements that make your experience even better. Microsoft has added a toolbar to the Widget menu that provides quick access to popular services like News and Maps.
makeuseof.com
How to Add Stripe Checkout to a Next.js Application
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Stripe is a payment processing platform that allows you to add a pre-built checkout page to a website and accept and manage online payments. It is widely popular due to its ease of use, extensive documentation, support for local payments, customization and branding options, subscriptions, invoicing, and fraud prevention.
makeuseof.com
What Is a Pancake Lens and Is It Worth Buying One?
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Pancake lenses have become progressively popular over the years, especially with the rise of social media travel influencers. These thin, flat lenses that resemble a pancake are fantastic for several reasons, but they do have some downsides, so are they really worth the money? Keep reading to find out.
makeuseof.com
How to Navigate the MetaMask Mobile App
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. You might be familiar with the MetaMask wallet as a browser extension. However, there is also an app that essentially turns MetaMask into a full-service mobile wallet. Here, we’ll look at how to download the app and log in for the first time as well as get to know some of its most useful features.
makeuseof.com
The Best Samsung Smartphone Deals in 2023
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. When it comes to smartphone brands, there are few that come even close to Samsung in terms of performance, quality, price, and diversity. While the company has some super high end options, it also has mid-range phones and plenty of budget options too.
makeuseof.com
Xbox App Not Downloading Games on Windows 11? Try These 9 Fixes
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. The Xbox app is one of the many places from where you can download games to your Windows computer. Usually, the Xbox app downloads games without incident, but sometimes it may fail for reasons.
Comments / 0