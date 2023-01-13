Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. When you’re writing an email, there are plenty of acronyms to keep an eye out for. Two of the most common, however, are CC and BCC. In almost every mail service, you can find these two acronyms near the top of every email you send, but what exactly do they mean?

