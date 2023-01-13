ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Odessa, TX

Book release party set for Friday morning

By Odessa American
Odessa American
Odessa American
 4 days ago

The Odessa Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a book reception for “ROAD TO RECONCILIATION… AND BEYOND Unlikely Friends Become Brothers” written by Charlie Norman from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday in the Chamber Conference Room.

The story narrative captured in the book was the catalyst for the Velvets event last June at Blackshear titled “Remembering The Velvets – Juneteenth Weekend.”

Light refreshments will be served and Norman will be gifting a complimentary paperback to personally-invited volunteers who worked on the project.

