COLUMBUS — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Lt. Gov. Jon Husted have announced an historic increase in the balance of Ohio’s savings account. Today, the Ohio Office of Budget and Management transferred $727 million into the Ohio Budget Stabilization Fund, otherwise known as the “rainy day” fund, bringing the cash balance to nearly $3.5 billion. The funding reserve represents the largest balance for this fund in state history.

