DeWine announces largest “rainy day” fund in Ohio history
COLUMBUS — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Lt. Gov. Jon Husted have announced an historic increase in the balance of Ohio’s savings account. Today, the Ohio Office of Budget and Management transferred $727 million into the Ohio Budget Stabilization Fund, otherwise known as the “rainy day” fund, bringing the cash balance to nearly $3.5 billion. The funding reserve represents the largest balance for this fund in state history.
Ohio Republicans betray Ohio Republicans
Ohio Conservatives are furious with 22 Republicans in Columbus. We celebrated historic wins in November with a 67-32 super-majority in the House of Representatives. We celebrated again when a true conservative, Derek Merrin, was elected Speaker of the House on November 16th. Jason Stephens lost to Derek Merrin in that...
Mooney Museum featured in Facebook event
ST. MARYS — The Auglaize County Historical Society will present “The Art and Architecture of the Mooney Museum” as a Facebook Live event on Monday, Jan. 30, at 7 p.m. The event is presented in conjunction with the bicentennial for the city of St. Marys, which will be celebrated throughout 2023.
