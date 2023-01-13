ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

WKRG News 5

McGill-Toolen names new head football coach

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — McGill-Toolen Catholic School announced David Faulkner as the Yellow Jackets new head football coach. Faulkner comes to McGill-Toolen from West Virginia University where he spent the last two years as a special assistant to head coach, Neal Brown. Faulkner is no stranger to the Gulf Coast having spent three years as […]
MOBILE, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Sterling Dixon confirms he is locked in with Alabama after Junior Day

Sterling Dixon confirmed he was still rolling with the Alabama Crimson Tide Saturday after visiting for Junior Day. Dixon is currently one of the Crimson Tide’s five 2024 commits. The four-star recruit is a product of Mobile Christian School in Mobile, Alabama. He is one of the many recruits who visited Alabama for Junior Day Saturday.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Washington Examiner

School counselors vs. parents: Even in Alabama, the Left is winning

MOBILE, Alabama — Even in one of the most conservative counties in one of the most conservative states in the union, the public school system is pushing gender-bending ideology and other “ woke ” mandates. If the rot has taken hold even here in southern Alabama, it surely will be difficult to eradicate.
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
OBA

Newcomers Casino on Coast Feb. 10 at O.B. Event Center

Orange Beach, Ala. – (OBA) – The South Baldwin Newcomers Club will have its largest fundraiser of the year, Casino on the Coast, on Feb. 10 at the Orange Beach Event Center from 6-10 p.m. Proceeds will help provide scholarships for local students and help other Baldwin County...
ORANGE BEACH, AL
police1.com

'Bad Day on the Bayou': Officer who began LE career in his 50s releases cop novel

MOBILE, Ala. — Mark Johnson once walked the streets of downtown Mobile as a top executive of a prestigious nonprofit. Later, after a most unusual midlife career change, he patrolled the same streets as a 50-something rookie cop. On Friday he’ll be one of the attractions at the city’s monthly art walk, as a fledgling novelist.
MOBILE, AL
AL.com

People in 3 Alabama metro areas die younger than almost anywhere in US

People in three Alabama metro areas have shorter life expectancies than almost anywhere in the U.S., according to a recent analysis. Moneygeek used data from County Health Rankings to examine average life expectancy in 119 major metropolitan areas with 250,000 or more residents. Overall, life expectancy at birth in the U.S. has experienced a significant decline in recent years, dropping from 77 to 76.1 from 2020 to 2021, the lowest level since 1996.
ALABAMA STATE
WPMI

Pilots ejected safely in Baldwin Co plane crash

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — NBC 15 is live near County Road 87 and Allen Road in the Robertsdale community just north of I-10. NAS Whiting Field confirms it is one of Training Air Wing Five's T-6B aircraft from NAS Whiting Field. According to BCSO, the two Navy pilots...
ROBERTSDALE, AL
OBA

Orange Beach Mardi Gras parade information for Fat Tuesday

Orange Beach, Ala. – (OBA) – Good times will be rolling soon and now is the time to register your float for the annual Orange Beach Fat Tuesday Mardi Gras parade. The City of Orange Beach is pleased to present the 2023 Orange Beach Mardi Gras Parade on Tuesday, Feb. 21 at 2 p.m. The Gulf Shores Mardi Gras Parade will roll at 10 a.m. on Feb. 21.
ORANGE BEACH, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Pet of the Week: Wednesday

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Meet your newest pet of the week, Wednesday. She is a lab mix and is estimated to be around 9 weeks old. They expect her to grow to be about 40-50 pounds. Her adoption fee is $80, and she will be available for adoption at the Mobile County Animal Shelter on Friday, the 20th.
MOBILE, AL
OBA

Nighttime lane closures planned on East Canal Road

Orange Beach, Ala. - (OBA) - Roadwork continues on Canal Road near the library in Orange Beach. The city announced new nighttime lane closures coming up next week in a press release. In an effort to avoid daytime lane closures, the East Canal Road widening contractor will be performing road...
ORANGE BEACH, AL
