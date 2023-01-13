Read full article on original website
McGill-Toolen names new head football coach
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — McGill-Toolen Catholic School announced David Faulkner as the Yellow Jackets new head football coach. Faulkner comes to McGill-Toolen from West Virginia University where he spent the last two years as a special assistant to head coach, Neal Brown. Faulkner is no stranger to the Gulf Coast having spent three years as […]
‘Incredibly special:’ Labaron Philon scores 30 straight points, rallies Baker past LeFlore
Baker basketball coach David Armstrong seldom has to say anything to star point guard and Mr. Basketball contender Labaron Philon. “His basketball IQ is so high,” Armstrong said. “He understands what he needs to do to make the flow of the game go our way.”. On Monday morning...
South Alabama gets commitment from PJ Martin, record-setting New Orleans prep running back
South Alabama on Tuesday added its first football commitment for the 2023 late signing period from a record-setting Louisiana high school star. Running back Patrick “PJ” Martin, from De La Salle High School in New Orleans, announced Tuesday he will sign with the Jaguars. The late signing period begins Feb. 1.
Sterling Dixon confirms he is locked in with Alabama after Junior Day
Sterling Dixon confirmed he was still rolling with the Alabama Crimson Tide Saturday after visiting for Junior Day. Dixon is currently one of the Crimson Tide’s five 2024 commits. The four-star recruit is a product of Mobile Christian School in Mobile, Alabama. He is one of the many recruits who visited Alabama for Junior Day Saturday.
Mobile tied for 1st with Jackson, Miss. for shortest life expectancy in nation: Report
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A report published by Money Geek has named Mobile as having one of the shortest life expectancy rates in the country. The report claims that Jackson, Miss. and Mobile, Ala. are tied for having the shortest life expectancy rate, with Birmingham and Montgomery trailing closely behind. “Jackson, Mississippi and Mobile, Alabama, […]
Award-winning Daphne bakery busier than ever after king cake competition
DAPHNE, Ala. (WPMI) — The Eastern Shore is now home to one of the best king cakes in the country. Gourmet Goodies in Daphne has a crawfish king cake that was named the third best king cake in the country during the King Cake Extravaganza in New Orleans last week.
School counselors vs. parents: Even in Alabama, the Left is winning
MOBILE, Alabama — Even in one of the most conservative counties in one of the most conservative states in the union, the public school system is pushing gender-bending ideology and other “ woke ” mandates. If the rot has taken hold even here in southern Alabama, it surely will be difficult to eradicate.
Newcomers Casino on Coast Feb. 10 at O.B. Event Center
Orange Beach, Ala. – (OBA) – The South Baldwin Newcomers Club will have its largest fundraiser of the year, Casino on the Coast, on Feb. 10 at the Orange Beach Event Center from 6-10 p.m. Proceeds will help provide scholarships for local students and help other Baldwin County...
'Bad Day on the Bayou': Officer who began LE career in his 50s releases cop novel
MOBILE, Ala. — Mark Johnson once walked the streets of downtown Mobile as a top executive of a prestigious nonprofit. Later, after a most unusual midlife career change, he patrolled the same streets as a 50-something rookie cop. On Friday he’ll be one of the attractions at the city’s monthly art walk, as a fledgling novelist.
Gulf Shores cleaning, preparing site for new high school
Gulf Shores, Ala. – (OBA) – A 200-acre site adjacent to the Beach Express and donated to the city has had several uses in the past and those uses left some of the ground in a mess. “There’s a lot of bad materials,” Gulf Shores City Administrator Steve...
People in 3 Alabama metro areas die younger than almost anywhere in US
People in three Alabama metro areas have shorter life expectancies than almost anywhere in the U.S., according to a recent analysis. Moneygeek used data from County Health Rankings to examine average life expectancy in 119 major metropolitan areas with 250,000 or more residents. Overall, life expectancy at birth in the U.S. has experienced a significant decline in recent years, dropping from 77 to 76.1 from 2020 to 2021, the lowest level since 1996.
Mobile County warden-turned-artist ends run in ‘most thankless job’
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Trey Oliver never intended on a vocation in corrections but ended up spending the last 13 years of his law enforcement career as Mobile County’s top jailer. It’s a job with few inherent rewards. Jailers hardly ever get any attention unless something goes wrong –...
Pilots ejected safely in Baldwin Co plane crash
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — NBC 15 is live near County Road 87 and Allen Road in the Robertsdale community just north of I-10. NAS Whiting Field confirms it is one of Training Air Wing Five's T-6B aircraft from NAS Whiting Field. According to BCSO, the two Navy pilots...
Orange Beach Mardi Gras parade information for Fat Tuesday
Orange Beach, Ala. – (OBA) – Good times will be rolling soon and now is the time to register your float for the annual Orange Beach Fat Tuesday Mardi Gras parade. The City of Orange Beach is pleased to present the 2023 Orange Beach Mardi Gras Parade on Tuesday, Feb. 21 at 2 p.m. The Gulf Shores Mardi Gras Parade will roll at 10 a.m. on Feb. 21.
Mobile business owner feels like ‘Indiana Jones’ opening new store
In tonight's What's Working, taking a leap to make a career change. A Mobile woman has opened up a new store in the Spring Hill area. It's called Magnolia Soap and Bath Co. It's located on Old Shell Road.
Pet of the Week: Wednesday
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Meet your newest pet of the week, Wednesday. She is a lab mix and is estimated to be around 9 weeks old. They expect her to grow to be about 40-50 pounds. Her adoption fee is $80, and she will be available for adoption at the Mobile County Animal Shelter on Friday, the 20th.
Friends, co-workers mourn loss of Calcedeaver Firefighter killed in crash
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Family, friends, and firefighters are paying tribute to a volunteer firefighter killed in a crash last week. 60-year-old Thomas Graham died in a motorcycle crash. He was also a beloved member of the Calcedeaver Volunteer Fire Department. Better known as “Skeeter” to his friends, Thomas Graham is remembered as a […]
Nighttime lane closures planned on East Canal Road
Orange Beach, Ala. - (OBA) - Roadwork continues on Canal Road near the library in Orange Beach. The city announced new nighttime lane closures coming up next week in a press release. In an effort to avoid daytime lane closures, the East Canal Road widening contractor will be performing road...
Military plane crashes in Baldwin County: 2 pilots eject, suffer minor injuries
A military plane crashed in Baldwin County this morning. The two pilots on board were able to successfully eject, and they each sustained minor injuries. The crash occurred around 10:51 a.m. in the area of Allen Road and County Road 87, north of Interstate 10 and east of Buc-ee’s, according to the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office.
Investigation underway after a cat is found dead with a gunshot wound on Dauphin Island
DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WALA) - An investigation is underway on Dauphin Island after a cat was found shot to death. The cat was found near a church on Cadillac Avenue. According to the Dauphin Island Cat Association, “Tux” was found in a culvert pipe. Susan Dubey is a pet owner and says it’s a tragic situation.
