Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Burger Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
"The Lady Tinder Swindler" scams online boyfriend out of $1.2 millionJade Talks CrimeFort Worth, TX
Visit One of the Best French Restaurants In the U.S. In IndianapolisRebekah BartonIndianapolis, IN
4 Amazing Pizza Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Strange in Indiana: Noblesville PD/FD Called to Round up 'Loose Bison'. Little Did They Know They Were Herding 'Yaks'Zack LoveNoblesville, IN
Related
MyWabashValley.com
Sean Payton Confirms Interviews With Broncos, Texans, Panthers
The former Saints coach can begin interviewing with teams on Tuesday. Sean Payton is one of the hottest names on the market for teams looking for a new head coach, as four teams have reportedly requested to interview the former Saints coach. On Monday, Payton confirmed interest from three of those teams.
MyWabashValley.com
Tom Brady Noncommittal on Future After Loss
The seven-time Super Bowl champ didn’t give away much when asked about his next steps after Tampa Bay’s season-ending defeat. All season long, Tom Brady has been consistent about his plans to continue his career next season. Following Monday night’s 31–14 defeat against the Cowboys in the wild-card round, Brady avoided making any declarative statements about what the future might hold or whether he’d made any decision about retirement.
Former Chargers coach Anthony Lynn is at home on 49ers staff
Former Chargers coach Anthony Lynn is now on the San Francisco 49ers staff, which feels like home for him with connections to other staff and players.
What should Brady do?
Well, Tom Brady got eliminated. As New England fans – and therefore Brady fans – we could live in the moment with our heads down after the Cowboys defeated Tampa The post What should Brady do? appeared first on Itemlive.
MyWabashValley.com
ESPN’s Suzy Kolber Gives NFL MVP Vote to Bills Athletic Trainer
Denny Kellington, who performed CPR on safety Damar Hamlin, received a touching gesture from one MVP voter. Under the revamped rules for selecting an NFL MVP, voters cast their ballots for five different players for the first time this season, ranking them in order of preference. As a result, one voter had the chance to honor Bills assistant athletic trainer Denny Kellington for his heroic role in Damar Hamlin’s on-field medical emergency in a rather unique way.
MyWabashValley.com
Buccaneers’ Russell Gage Tweets for First Time Following Neck Injury
The wide receiver left Monday's game on a stretcher. Buccaneers wide receiver Russell Gage had to leave Monday night’s game vs. the Cowboys on a stretcher after taking a hit to the head and neck area. After the game, Tampa Bay said Gage had movement in his extremities but was going to stay in the hospital overnight for further monitoring.
MyWabashValley.com
Dak Prescott Throws Helmet After Kicker’s Third Miss
The veteran quarterback voiced his frustrations on the sidelines just before halftime. View the original article to see embedded media. A tough first half for Cowboys kicker Brett Maher ignited a strong reaction from Dak Prescott just before halftime against the Buccaneers on Monday Night Football. After the teams exchanged...
MyWabashValley.com
NFL World Reacts to Chargers’ Epic Collapse vs. Jaguars
It was the third-largest comeback in NFL postseason history. View the original article to see embedded media. After leading 27–0 in the first half thanks to five Jaguars turnovers, the Chargers found a way to blow their four-touchdown lead to lose 31–30 in Jacksonville on Saturday night in the third-largest postseason comeback in NFL history.
MyWabashValley.com
Prescott outshines Brady, Cowboys dominate Buccaneers 31-14
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — So much for notion that Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys might not be up to the challenge of beating Tom Brady. Prescott played his best game in weeks, throwing for four touchdowns and running for another to answer critics of “America’s Team” with a 31-14 rout of Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in an NFC wild-card playoff game on Monday night.
MyWabashValley.com
2023 NFL Draft Order Following Wild-Card Playoffs
Six more picks were cemented after the weekend’s results. Wild Card weekend ended on Monday with six more teams getting eliminated from the NFL playoffs. That means the NFL draft order is now set through pick No. 24, as the six eliminated teams will now turn their focus to the offseason.
MyWabashValley.com
Jim Harbaugh calls Michigan president to say he’s staying
Jim Harbaugh is staying at Michigan, a decision he personally gave the school president to end another round of speculation that he would return to the NFL. “I just got off the phone with coach Harbaugh and Jim shared with me the great news that he is going to remain as the head coach of the Michigan Wolverines,” University of Michigan President Santa Ono shared on social media Monday. “That is fantastic news that I have communicated with our athletic director Warde Manuel.”
Comments / 0