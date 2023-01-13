Read full article on original website
Nancy Thomas
3d ago
Praying for those that are hurting during this difficult time and I don’t want to come off trying to hurt feelings but this is why I wished ALL cars came equipped to notify 911 dispatchers of cars leaving the road…Or phones that can actually alarm your Emergency contact person that’s something has happen and alert 🚨 the location..
Reply
11
Teelove
3d ago
Sad....he been there all this time....Alone....Lord have mercy...can the police do a little better searching when someone is missing?Smh
Reply
9
Pro-Common Sense
4d ago
Dang..…. I was really hoping it wasn’t going to be this man. 😔 His family is definitely in my thoughts and prayers. ❤️
Reply
11
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Alabama witness attempting identification of spinning disc lightsRoger MarshAlabama State
Unique local retail store opening in Alabama this weekendKristen WaltersGardendale, AL
Birmingham Water Works Has Been Notified About a Pipe Water Leak Repair for About 6 Months. Hoover Residents are WaitingZack LoveBirmingham, AL
“Most Haunted Hotels In Tennessee”- 4 Hotels You Dare Not To VisitLIFE_HACKSTennessee State
10 Things to Do in Birmingham, AlabamaJameson StewardBirmingham, AL
Related
‘At least I know where he is’: Family grieving after body of missing Bessemer man is found
“He was a great impersonator,” she said. “If he met you, he could do you.”
19-year-old found shot dead in wrecked SUV in Sylacauga
A 19-year-old was killed Monday in a shooting in Sylacauga. Police on Tuesday identified the victim as Cameron Dontae Rogers. He lived in Sylacauga. Lt. Willis Whatley said officers on patrol responded to reports of gunshots in the area of Kingwood Drive in Drew Court. Once on the scene, they found an SUV that appeared to have crashed into a parked vehicle on the side of the road.
Human remains found in Talladega County creek
An investigation is underway after human remains were discovered in Talladega County. Lincoln police officers responded at 9:55 a.m. Monday to a report of the possible human remains in a creek near Blue Eye Springs Road, said Investigator Demarco Willis. Willis said it appears the remains had been there an...
17-year-old identified as victim found shot to death in back yard of Birmingham house
A homicide victim found dead behind an Inglenook home as now been identified as a Birmingham teen. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the teen as Ryan Donell Marable. He was 17. Several residents called 911 after hearing shots fired. They also reported a person down. The calls came...
UPDATE: Coroner identifies female victim found shot after vehicle crashes into apartment building, catches fire
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the female victim who was found shot after her vehicle crashed into an apartment building and caught fire on Friday, Jan. 13, around 11 a.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Jasmine Clevette Price, 33, of Birmingham, sustained gunshot wound […]
UPDATE: 17-year-old identified as victim found in backyard of residence in Birmingham
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — A 17-year-old has been identified as the gunshot wound victim found in the backyard of a residence in Birmingham on Saturday, Jan. 14, at approximately 10:15 p.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Ryan Donell Marable, 17, of Birmingham, sustained gunshot wound injuries during a reported assault […]
Suspect charged with murder in 2022 slaying of 81-year-old Sylacauga man
Formal murder charges have been filed against the suspect in the slaying of an 81-year-old man in Sylacauga. Christopher Adam Grantham is charged in the killing of Douglas Jude, who police say sustained “an extensive amount of trauma.”. On Nov. 26, 2022, Sylacauga police responded to a traffic crash...
56-year-old man killed by train outside Birmingham
LIPSCOMB, Ala. (WIAT) — A man is dead after the car he was driving was struck by an Amtrak train in Lipscomb Sunday afternoon, the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office reports. Leslie Thomas III, 56, was driving his car at the corner of Avenue A and 5th Street South in Lipscomb when he was hit by […]
56-year-old man killed in collision with Amtrak passenger train in west Jefferson County
A 56-year-old man was killed Sunday afternoon in a collision with an Amtrak passenger train in western Jefferson County. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the fatality victim as Leslie Thomas III. He lived in Bessemer. The crash happened at 1:16 p.m. on Avenue A at Fifth Street in...
trussvilletribune.com
31-year-old man killed, female injured in Birmingham pre-dawn shooting
BIRMINGHAM — A 31-year-old man was killed, and a female was injured in a shooting that occurred on Sunday, Jan. 15, at approximately 2:20 a.m. According to the Birmingham Police Department (BPD), multiple Shot Spotter alerts were activated in the 100 Block of 4th Avenue North. “A Birmingham Police...
17-year-old shot, killed in Birmingham over the weekend identified
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A 17-year-old who was shot and killed Saturday night in Birmingham has been identified. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Ryan Donell Marable was shot while in the 5000 block of 43rd Street North around 11:17 p.m. He was pronounced dead at 11:40 p.m. The Birmingham Police Department is investigating […]
Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office mourning death of Deputy Chief Charles Buchannon
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the death of Deputy Chief Charles J. Buchannon. Buchannon, who died unexpectedly Sunday, is being remembered as a leader who cared about the men and women of the sheriff’s office. “Deputy Chief Buchannon was a truly kind soul who dedicated his...
18-Year-Old Killed, 2 Others Hurt in Wreck near Tuscaloosa Saturday
A teenage driver was killed and two other juveniles were injured in a single-vehicle near Tuscaloosa Saturday afternoon. Corporal Reginal King, a spokesperson for the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency's State Troopers, said the 18-year-old killed in the accident was driving a 1997 Ford Explorer on Old Lock 15 Road in northeast Tuscaloosa County when the vehicle left the roadway.
wbrc.com
Multi-car crash leaves car dangling from utility pole on Graymont Ave
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A crash involving two vehicles early Tuesday morning left one car dangling from a utility pole on Graymont Ave. It happened around 4:30 a.m. The crash sent one vehicle flying, where it caught the top end of a utility pole and hung there until Birmingham Fire and rescue was able to remove it. Two people were in the car at the time and had to be rescued. They were both treated for injuries at the scene.
Predawn Birmingham shooting leaves 1 injured, 1 dead in city’s 2nd homicide in 3 hours
A man was killed, and a woman injured when shots rang out Sunday morning in Birmingham. The shooting was one of two overnight that resulted in homicides. Birmingham police identified the victim as Thomas Lee Bailey. He was 31. About 2:20 a.m., said Officer Truman Fitzgerald, multiple Shot Spotter alerts...
‘A beautiful soul’: Family mourns Birmingham woman killed in hail of rifle fire before crashing into apartment building
Family and friends are mourning the death of a 33-year-old Birmingham mother who died in a hail of gunfire before crashing into an apartment complex. The deadly shooting was the first of three in city between Friday morning and Sunday morning. Killed was Jasmine Clevette Price. “Jazzy was a beautiful...
Birmingham firefighters pull unresponsive person from burning home; victim in critical condition
One person was critically injured when fire swept through a southwest Birmingham home Sunday. Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service and police officers responded about 1:15 p.m. to a report of a house fire in the 1200 block of Cotton Avenue with a person trapped inside. Firefighters arrived to find fire...
wvtm13.com
Mother & stepfather of mother shot and killed Sunday morning in Tuscaloosa want the world to know about their Princess Jamea
23-year-old Jamea Harris of Birmingham was shot and killed early Sunday morning near the Strip in Tuscaloosa. Her mother and her stepfather are talking with WVTM13 about the daughter they lost and the mother her son will miss.
Bessemer man killed after his vehicle was struck by Amtrak passenger train
From The Tribune staff reports LIPSCOMB — A Bessemer man was killed after his vehicle was struck by an Amtrak passenger train on Sunday, Jan. 15, at approximately 1:16 p.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, 56-year-old Leslie Thomas III was the driver and lone occupant of a motor vehicle struck by an Amtrak […]
wvtm13.com
Birmingham police investigating teen's shooting death in Inglenook
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham police are investigating the death of a teen in the Inglenook area Saturday night. Officers were dispatched to the 5000 block of 43rd Street North at 10:15 p.m. on a report of a person down. When officers arrived on scene, they say they found the...
AL.com
Birmingham, AL
213K+
Followers
67K+
Post
76M+
Views
ABOUT
AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.https://www.al.com
Comments / 22