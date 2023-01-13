Read full article on original website
Not A Dry January? Here Is Iowa’s & Illinois’ Favorite Beer Types
Are you a normal person and aren't participating in dry January? Same. I need to have some beers to get me through what feels like the longest month of the century every year it comes around. While all of those other suckers are staying sober, you and I are sucking down beers and most likely our favorite kind of beers. A new study has shown each state's favorite type of beer. Yes, there is more to beer than Busch Light which isn't even a type of beer.
When Were The Biggest Snowstorms In Iowa History?
It was reported earlier today that a snowstorm could cover parts of Iowa with up to 9 inches of snow as we head into Wednesday and Thursday. If parts of Iowa happened to see 9 inches of snow, we're talking about this being one of the bigger snowstorms in history, for some parts of Iowa. That got me thinking...when did the biggest snowstorms in Iowa history take place?
Why Iowa Is One Of The Best States To Start Your Own Business
We've all had that dream of starting our own business. Whether it's in the Quad Cities or in a major city, there has been a business idea that has come across our minds that could have been or are legitimate business ideas. If you have an idea and you are wanting to genuinely explore opening one, Iowa is a good place to do so and Illinois is pretty good too.
The One Thing That Shocks People When They Move To Iowa
It can be a bit of a culture shock. I've lived in Iowa for two years now, and I've loved almost every second of it. The winters are bitter and the gas station pizza can only keep you warm at night for so long. Okay? Be better, Iowa!. There were...
Iowa is the Best State if You Want to Live ‘Off the Grid’
According to a new study, Iowa is the state to be if you want to live "off the grid!" Before we dive in, we should probably know what exactly does it means to live off the grid. 24/7 Wall Street writes:. "According to the Cambridge Dictionary, those who live off...
One Of The Most Famous Real Life Exorcisms Happened In Iowa
Exorcisms have become infamous not only in real-life history but also in the movie world. In 1928 one of those notorious exorcisms took place in Earling, Iowa. This unusually long exorcism took place over the course of three weeks and has inspired many terrifying retellings. In fact, this Iowa exorcism partially inspired the novel “The Exorcist,” which later became one of the most notorious horror movies of all time.
Check Out Fun Events In Illinois And Iowa This Week With Our FUN10!
Fun10 — ten ways for you to have fun in the Quad-Cities, this week and every week, running every Sunday, only on your site for fun, free, local entertainment, QuadCities.com!. Every Sunday, we drop a new Fun10, to give you a head start on your week and a heads...
10 Phrases I’ve Learned In My First Year Of Living In The Quad Cities
It's been a year since I moved to the Quad Cities from Arkansas and I've definitely expanded my vocabulary. There are a bunch of Southern-isms that are also used in the Midwest so several things did translate. But there are a few terms that I was definitely unfamiliar with until I moved to the Quad Cities last January.
This Illinois Town Is called One Of The Best For Day Trips
Many states in the Midwest have incredible areas to take a day trip in. Today we are looking at another great day trip in Illinois. This ranking comes from 'Only In Your State.' This Illinois town is known for its walking area, shops, and restaurants. We will be looking at...
BE PREPARED: Frankie MacDonald Calls For Massive Snowstorm In Iowa January 18
If there's one thing we know, it's that if Frankie MacDonald is telling you to be prepared, you better be prepared. In the years we've been following him, the kid's never gotten a single prediction wrong, and even has predicted something as unpredictable as a volcano. Frankie just uploaded his...
Is It Legal To Recycle Your Pizza Boxes In Iowa?
Can you throw those pizza boxes in the recycling bin in Iowa?. It's a question I try to remember the answer to every Friday or Saturday night after a visit from Happy Joe's. We've finished the pizzas and are now left with the grease-stained cardboard boxes. I always find myself thinking "wait, can I put these in the recycle?" You want to do at least something to take care of the environment of course but Iowa only takes certain things eligible for recycle.
Do You Actually Need A Marriage License To Get Married In Illinois?
If you're planning to get hitched in Illinois, there are a few things you should know first. Congrats, you're engaged, now the circus of wedding planning ensues. You have a dozen things to do involving venues, food, invitations, a dress. But no matter what your wedding plan is, one thing on your to-do list is to get that marriage license from the courthouse that serves as your legally binding document to your partner.
5 Bands You Didn’t Know Were From Illinois
Illinois is home to some of the world's most incredible bands that the residents of the state should be proud of!. To celebrate the success of these bands, here is a countdown of 5 bands you may not have known were from Illinois!
The Most Misspelled Word in Iowa is Kind of Pitiful
These days, it's easier than ever to spell correctly (thanks autocorrect!). That being said, certain words are trickier than others to spell. Google Trends recently released the most misspelled word in each state, and while some seem understandable, others are pretty head-scratching, including the Hawkeye State. What is Iowa's Most...
Iowa Is The Best State To Drive In For The Second Year In A Row
Iowa has done it again: Out-ranked Illinois as the alpha state when it comes to driving. For the second year in a row, Iowa has not only proven it's the better state to drive in than Illinois, but it's the best state to drive in. Period. Once again, WalletHub has...
Storm That Dumped Feet of Snow in West About to Hit Illinois
A winter storm that's been wreaking havoc on the west coast with feet of snow in some parts of California is now heading toward the Midwest and could bring miserable weather to Illinois and Wisconsin. According to the current predictions from the Weather Channel, the snow will begin today (Tuesday)...
Iowa’s Worst Small Town Won’t Surprise You At All
Iowans are proud to be from their small towns. However, most people agree that not all small towns are created equal. Last year, we dove into the worst rural town in the Hawkeye State. By the way, "worst" rural town is somewhat subjective. The Youtuber put together a series of...
Food Network Says Iowa’s Best BBQ is this Place Full of Trophies
When you do something in your life and get a trophy, that's a pretty good sign that you're doing it well. If that's really true, Food Network may be right about the best place in Iowa to get BBQ as their walls are lined with shiny awards. Food Network recently...
Friday the 13th was lucky for Iowa Lottery players
Iowa Lottery players saw a lot of luck in the Friday the 13th Mega Millions® drawing while the night’s giant jackpot was won with a ticket purchased in Maine. An lowa ticket was just one number away from having a share of the big prize, according to a news release. The final jackpot amount ended […]
These Are The 5 Most Dangerous Animals In Wisconsin
Every state has animals that are best to stay away from, but Wisconsin has a solid number of animals that really are dangerous, and best to keep your distance from. Fun Fact: It is reported that the density of dangerous animals in Wisconsin is among the highest in the nation.
