ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
WINKNEWS.com

Three year old missing persons case in North Fort Myers

Sunday marks three years since Porter Albert disappeared from a parking lot in North Fort Myers. But, detectives believe they know who is responsible for Albert’s vanishing. A woman named Tiffany Contestable was discovered driving Albert’s car the same day he disappeared. Contestable and her mother were homeless...
NORTH FORT MYERS, FL
wengradio.com

Gunfire At Paddy Wagon Leads To Arrest

Earlier this morning at approximately 1:24 am, Charlotte County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to the Paddy Wagon Irish Pub, 2681 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte, regarding a physical altercation outside of that location. Additionally, there were reports of gunshots with two people sustaining injuries. Once Deputies arrived, it was determined...
PORT CHARLOTTE, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

DeSoto duo arrested for confidence scheme

Some signs should be ignored while driving, like those claiming you could be healed if you pull over. DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jose Churon-Gomez and Moises Churon- Gomez today, two men who were posting signs that claimed they had a companion who was a healer. The signs stated...
DESOTO COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Teen hospitalized after Radio Road hit-and-run in Collier County

A teen was seriously injured in a Friday morning hit-and-run crash on Radio Road in Collier County. According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, a 17-year-old bicyclist from Naples was traveling east in the pedestrian crosswalk area located near the Mobil gas station at 5680 Radio Road when a vehicle struck him. He was transported to NCH North in serious condition.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Missing Charlotte County woman found with wanted felon in Fort Myers

The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office says a woman who was reported missing Thursday was found at a hotel in Fort Myers. Deputies say 41-year-old Melissa Collins, who was last seen on January 9, was found at a hotel in Fort Myers with Brandon Walton, who is wanted on a felony warrant for charges of burglary, false imprisonment, tampering with evidence, and two counts of battery.
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Missing 13-year-old girl from Fort Myers

A young 13-year-old girl named Edilsy Roca has been missing since Dec. 21, 2022. According to FDLE Missing Endangered Persons Information Clearinghouse, Roca was last seen around the 4000 block of Ford Street in Fort Myers wearing a pink shirt, neon shorts, and slide sandals. Roca is 4′ 11″ tall...
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Man accused of injuring 2 in shooting at Paddy Wagon Irish Pub in Port Charlotte

A man was arrested after deputies say he shot two people outside the Paddy Wagon Irish Pub in Port Charlotte early Friday morning. According to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, 31-year-old Enoch Rogers was arrested after deputies responded to reports of an altercation and gunshots at the pub at 2681 S. Tamiami Trail shortly before 1:30 a.m. A 31-year-old woman had been shot in the hand, and a 22-year-old man had been shot in the back. Their injuries were non-life-threatening.
PORT CHARLOTTE, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

Duo caught on camera during attempted theft at Fort Myers Home Depot

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Authorities are searching for the pair who attempted to steal several items from a Fort Myers Home Depot. The man and woman both entered the store, located at 3402 Forum Boulevard, on Wednesday, January 4. They began selecting several items and placed them in the shopping cart.
FORT MYERS, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy